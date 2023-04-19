Food for thought: Photos of SIA in-flight meals set tongues wagging

According to airline rating site Skytrax, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is currently the second-best airline in the world, recognised for its quality service.

But recent photos posted on Reddit showing meals apparently served on an SIA flight have set some tongues wagging.

The photos were posted by Reddit user Throwawayaway539 on Tuesday (April 18) on the Singapore subreddit, along with the caption: "Has the quality of food in SQ Economy class been downgraded?"

As the adage goes, you eat with your eyes first.

And these two SIA Economy Class meals weren't exactly setting tummies rumbling, based on some comments.

The first looked to be a serving of rice, greens, mushrooms and potentially some meat. There's also a bun and a packet of crackers.

"No more fresh fruits, cake or dessert. Just a soggy mess served in a cheap plastic container and a dry bun," said a netizen on HardwareZone forum as he shared the photo of his meal on a flight to Seoul.

The second meal of chickpeas in gravy with a dollop of what could be avocado mash was also accompanied by a bun. The photo, taken by Singapore Atrium Sale's staff on their flight to Taipei, had the caption: "Not bad flight meals".

Not bad flight meals Flight Meals SIA Flight from Singapore to Taipei Images shared by Hope, our sales specialist, who is on a family trip to Taipei Posted by Singapore Atrium Sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

In the Reddit post, opinions were more varied.

"They indent food from my NS army camp is it?" one user asked.

Another netizen said that SIA's Economy Class was "not worth it anymore", suggesting Scoot as an alternative.

However, there were others who didn't see these meals as a problem.

One netizen mentioned how they've flown regularly with SIA for over a decade and those pictures of the food "look fairly normal".

Another user shared their most recent experience on SIA, saying how they enjoyed the food served.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Reddit

AsiaOne has reached out to SIA for comment.

Championing sustainability

It wasn't long ago that the national carrier came under the spotlight.

In February, SIA announced its paper serviceware trial in selected flights on Premium Economy Class and Economy Class from March 1 to 25.

The design of the serviceware "allows it to retain heat and moisture better than the current casserole dish".

This means that it can now offer soupy and gravy-rich main courses, such as laksa, mee siam and congee, on these routes.

Not all were convinced, with some wondering how paper serviceware could hold more soupy meals, while others claimed SIA was cutting costs.

However, those who have had experience with the paper serviceware on SIA's short-haul flights gave the thumbs up.

One netizen ordered the beef stew, which had more liquid content, and it worked out fine.

To those with doubts about food quantity, he added that it was "just about right".

