Foodies, book your flights now: Experts think these are the next hottest destinations for great dining

We all have our own preferences and inclinations, and one of the most hotly contested topics which underline that is food.

Many places and people would establish conflicting claims that one place may be better than another, but it really boils down to personal preferences.

Here's a list of 6 locations where different sources claim to be the next hottest food destinations.

TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, USA

Ah, Southern food. Few culinary styles offer up so much comfort and flavour as Southern food does.

People usually conjure up thoughts of Charleston or New Orleans when discussing Southern food, but an unassuming city in Mississippi, Tupelo, is quite the hidden gem. Well, according to Forbes.

Innovative, irreverent, and intriguing, Tupelo is perhaps most famous as the birthplace of the King of Rock and Roll.

In this sleepy town, you'd be able to find glistening pecan wood smoked barbecued meats in a bait shop (Clay's House of Pig), flavour-packed chicken sandwiches in a gas station (King Chicken), and, of course, dine in the "Elvis booth" with milkshakes and other diner classics (Johnnie's Drive-In).

You'd also be able to find some unique artisanal wines at Queen's Reward Meadery, which are made using Mississippi honey.

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA

Often eclipsed by Lima, La Paz is quietly stepping out of its neighbour's shadow and finally being recognised for the culinary virtuoso that it is.

BBC thinks that 3 establishments in La Paz are leading the charge for this movement-each one offering up some fantastic concepts that are redefining the dining scene in Bolivia.