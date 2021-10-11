Foodpanda, Deliveroo, GrabFood, AirAsia & WhyQ promo codes (October 2021)

We can’t live without food delivery services like Foodpanda, Deliveroo, and GrabFood these days, especially when we’re too busy working from home or are just too lazy to cook.
Besides, why would you want to queue for bubble tea anymore? It’s quite annoying having to wait for them to prepare like 10 cups of bubble tea for the food delivery rider in front of you (obviously someone ordered for their neighbours to get free delivery).
Take the opportunity to save a few bucks with these food delivery promo codes, and get extra discounts with the credit cards you own.
Foodpanda promo codes Singapore (October 2021)
Foodpanda is presently the most competitive food delivery player in Singapore, at least when it comes to promo codes. Above are the ones you can get with your Citibank, DBS, POSB, OCBC and UOB credit cards.
In addition to the credit card promos, Foodpanda also gives away MORE promo codes for selected Foodpanda merchants, pick up orders, and ordering during selected timings.
Foodpanda shops & pandamart promo codes (October 2021)
|Promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|FIRST50
|New & existing
|New users get 50 per cent off first three orders, min. spend of $15
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 31, 2021
|TAPINTOSHOPS
|New & existing
|$10 off first shops order and $24 cashback first, min. spend of $24
|Oct 31, 2021
|TAPINTOMART
|New & existing
|$10 off first pandamart order and $24 cashback, min. spend of $24
|Oct 31, 2021
|–
|New & existing
|10.10 Special: Get 10 per cent cashback on all foodpanda shops and pandamart orders, min. spend of $50
Cashback capped at $8
Payment must be made via pandapay
|Oct 10, 2021 only
|–
|New & existing
|10.10 Special: up to 43 per cent off on selected buys
|Oct 10, 2021
|MART10SALE
|New & existing
|10.10 Special: 10.10 per cent off on pandamart orders, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $5, weekdays only
|Oct 31, 2021
|No promo code required
|New & existing
|pandamart day special: Up to 50 per cent off, exclusive 1-for-1 deals and $0.99 flat-fee delivery
|Oct 19 to 20, 2021
|No promo code required
|New & existing
|pandamart day special: $4 cashback vouchers, min. spend of $50
|Oct 19 to 20, 2021
|XLCART60
|New & existing
|Get $6 off on your pandamart order, min. spend of $60
Limited to 180 redemptions a day
|Oct 31, 2021
Deliveroo promo codes Singapore (October 2021)
Deliveroo has tie-ups with UOB, Citibank, HSBC and Standard Chartered credit cards. Although some of these are limited to 1 redemption a month, no one’s stopping you from signing up for multiple credit cards…
|Promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|CITI8OCT
|Existing
|$8 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend $40 on a Citibank card
|Oct 31, 2021
|HSBCOCT21
|Existing
|$5 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend $25 on a HSBC card
|Oct 31, 2021
|UOBOCT6
|Existing
|$6 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend $25 on a UOB card
|Oct 31, 2021
|CITINEW21
|New
|$4 off on first three orders, min. spend $20 on a Citibank card
|Dec 31, 2021
|HSBCNEW21
|New
|New Deliveroo customers $4 off on their first three orders, minimum spend of $20 on a HSBC card
|Dec 31, 2021
|SCBNEW21
|New
|$4 off on first three Deliveroo orders, min. spend S$20 on a Standard Chartered card
|Dec 31, 2021
|UOBNEW21
|New
|$4 off on first three Deliveroo orders, min. spend S$20 on a UOB card
|Dec 31, 2021
Compared to Foodpanda and Deliveroo, GrabFood’s credit card tie-ups are quite disappointing. But hey! At least they’ve brought back some promo codes for Citibank credit card holders and MasterCard card members.
GrabFood promo codes Singapore (October 2021)
|Promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|CITI6
|New & existing
|$6 off GrabFood delivery or self pick-up order, min. spend of $30 on a Citibank card
|Oct 31, 2021
|CITI10
|New & existing
|$10 off GrabFood delivery or self pick-up order, min. spend of $50 on a Citibank card
|Oct 31, 2021
|HSBCFOODOCT
|New & existing
|$5 off GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 on a HSBC card
Limited to three redemptions per user
Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions per month
|Oct 8 to 24, 2021
|UOB6OFF
|New & existing
|$6 offGrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $30 on a UOB card
Limited to two redemptions per user
Limited to the first 1,500 redemptions per month
|Oct 31, 2021
|UOB6
|New & existing
|$6 off GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $30 on a UOB card
|Nov 30, 2021
|OCBCOCT
|New & existing
|$5 off GrabFood delivery or self pick-up order, min. spend of $30 on a OCBC card
Limited to two redemptions per user
Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions per month
|Oct 31, 2021
|ICBC5
|New & existing
|$5 off GrabFood delivery or self pick-up, min. spend of $30 on a ICBC card
|Oct 31, 2021
|USQ3
|New & existing
|$3 off United Square GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $15
|March 31, 2022
|USQ5
|New & existing
|$5 off United Square GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $30
|March 31, 2022
|DTG5OFF
|New & existing
|$5 off Downtown Gallery GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $15
|Feb 4, 2022
|VELOCITY3
|New & existing
|$3 off Velocity GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $15
|Jan 29, 2022
|VELOCITY5
|New & existing
|$5 off Velocity GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $30
|Jan 29, 2022
|KINEX5
|New & existing
|$5 off KINEX GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of S$15
|Jan 29, 2022
|RP5OFF
|New & existing
|$3 off Republic Plaza GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $10
|Oct 31, 2021
|TSMBEFORE5
|New & existing
|$5 off Seletar Mall GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $20
Only for orders made between 12.01am and 5pm daily
|Oct 31, 2021
|TSMAFTER5
|New & existing
|$5 off Seletar Mall GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $20
Only for orders made between 5pm and 12am daily
|Oct 31, 2021
|SCANORDER3
|New & existing
|$3 offwhen you dine-in and pay with Grab, min. spend of $10
|Oct 31, 2021
|SELFPICK25
|New & existing
|25 per cent off GrabFood self pick-up order, min. spend of $8
|Oct 17, 2021
|30TOASTBOX
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Toast Box GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 31, 2021
|30MAKISAN
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Maki-San GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 31, 2021
|30COCONUTQUEEN
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Coconut Queen GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 31, 2021
|30PARADISED
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Paradise Dynasty GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 31, 2021
|30TAIMEI
|New & existing
|30 per cent off I Love Taimei GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30WAACOW
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Waa Cow! GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30PASTAMANIA
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Pasta Mania GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30PENANG
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Penang Culture GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30SWEECHOON
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Swee Choon Dim Sum GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30SOUPREST
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Soup Restaurant GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30TEAHOUSE
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Tea House GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30PRIORPIZZA
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Priority Pizza GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30PRIORPANINI
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Priority Panini GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30PRIORPASTA
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Priority Pasta GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30MINUTEBITES
|New & existing
|30 per cent off GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30PHOSTOP
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Pho Stop GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30LAMBLAMP
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Lamb Lamp Western GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30MRROOSTER
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Mr Rooster GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30GRABKITCHEN
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Grab Kitchen GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30BAOMIUP
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Bao Mi Up GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30CARVERSX
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Carvers X GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of S$25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30FLASH
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Flash Coffee GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30POPEYES
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30CRAVE
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Crave GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30PEZZO
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Pezzo GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
Oct 15, 2021
Oct 15, 2021
|30BASKINROBBINS
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Baskin-Robbins GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30WESTER
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Wester GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of S$25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30GONGCHA
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Gong Cha GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30LENU
|New & existing
|30 per cent off LeNu GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
|30TANGTEAHOUSE
|New & existing
|30 per cent off Tang Tea House GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25
Discount capped at $10
|Oct 15, 2021
You can also scroll through the app to find more in-app promotions and campaigns, which range from bundled set meals to free delivery to direct discounts off certain merchants.
GrabMart promo codes (October 2021)
|Promo code
|User type
|Expiry date
|No promo code required
|New
|50 per cent off first GrabMart order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $8
|–
|CITI5
|New & existing
|$5 off GrabMart or GrabSupermarket order, min. spend of $30 a Citibank card
|Oct 31, 2021
|CITI10
|New & existing
|$10 off GrabMart or GrabSupermarket order, min. spend of $50 a Citibank card
|Oct 31, 2021
AirAsia Food promo codes Singapore (October 2021)
|AirAsia Food promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|FOODSG10
|Any
|10 per cent off sitewide
|Oct 4 to 10, 2021
|HELLO6SG
|New
|$6 off first order, min. spend of $15
|–
|FREEMEALSG
|New & existing
|Redeem a free signature AirAsia Food meal
Single-use only
|Oct 31, 2021
The newest kid on the food delivery block is AirAsia Food — yes, the grounded budget airline has now pivoted to food delivery.
WhyQ promo codes Singapore (October 2021)
If you like cheap local food, there’s an up-and-coming food delivery app called WhyQ that’s worth a try.
Rather than ordering from the usual fast food or fast-casual chains, WhyQ sends their riders to hawker centres in your area. You can order dishes from different stalls, which is perfect if you and your S/O never seem to agree on food choices.
There’s a ton of promo codes to make use of. You get discounts for DBS, UOB, OCBC, Standard Chartered, Citibank, CIMB, and all Mastercards.
|WhyQ promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|ASAP35
|Existing
|Free delivery on on-demand orders, min. spend of $35
Limited number of redemptions available
|Dec 31, 2021
|CITINEW
|New
|New $4 off on first two orders, min. spend of $8 on a Citibank card
|Dec 31, 2021
|CITIXWHYQ
|Existing
|30 per cent off on first two orders per month, min. spend of $20 on a Citibank card
Discount capped at $4
|Dec 31, 2021
|DBSWHYQ
|New
|$5 off on first order and 10 per cent off subsequent purchases when they spend on a DBS/POSB card
Single-use and valid for the first 2,000 redemptions only
10 per cent Discount is capped at $3
|Dec 31, 2021
|FDPICKS
|Existing
|Free delivery on picks islandwide delivery orders, min. spend of $35
|Dec 31, 2021
|FREEMEAL
|New
|$5 off first order
|–
|HSBCDELVRY3
|Existing
|Free delivery (capped at $3), min. spend of of $15 on a HSBC card
|Dec 31, 2021
|HSBCWHYQ5
|New
|$5 off on first two orders, min. spend of $10 on a HSBC card
|Dec 31, 2021
|MC10WHYQ
|Existing
|10 per cent off on first order, min. spend of of $3 on a Mastercard
Discount capped at $3
|Dec 31, 2021
|MC15WHYQ
|New
|15 per cent off on first order, min. spend of of $3 on a Mastercard
Discount capped at $5
|Dec 31, 2021
|OCBC4OFF
|Existing
|$4 off on order, min. spend of $25 on a OCBC card
Limited to two redemptions per user per month
|Dec 31, 2021
|OCBC50
|New
|50 per cent off on first order, min. spend of $8 on a OCBC card
Discount capped at $5
Single-use only
|Dec 31, 2021
|PLWHYQ
|Existing
|$2 off on order when you order via PayLah!, min. spend of $6
Limited to two redemptions per user
Limited to the first 500 redemptions daily
|Oct 31, 2021
|SCXWHYQ
|New
|$5 off on first order, min. spend of $10 on a Standard Chartered card
Limited redemptions
|Dec 31, 2021
|UOBNEW
|New
|$5 off on first order, min. spend of $8 on a UOB card
Valid for the first 10,000 redemptions only
|Dec 31, 2021
|UOBWHYQ
|Existing
|$3 off on order, min. spend of $15 on a UOB card
Valid for the first 10,000 redemptions only
Limited to one redemption per user
|Dec 31, 2021
|WELCOMEWHYQ
|New
|$4 off first order and $3 off second order
|Dec 31, 2021
|WG4OFF
|Existing
|$4 off on selected items marked ‘Wholegrains’, no min. spend
Limited to the first 1,500 redemptions
|Dec 31, 2021
|WHYQ5
|Existing
|10 per cent off on your order (discount capped at $3)
|–
|WHYQNEW
|New
|$6 off on first order when you order via PayLah!, min. spend of $10
Limited to the first 500 redemptions daily
|Oct 31, 2021
|WHYQWEEK
|Existing
|Order five times a week and up to 50 per cent off your order
10 per cent off on the first order
Discount capped at $3 per order
|Valid for a limited time only
Best credit cards for your food delivery habit
If you frequently order in food, it’s worthwhile to check out which credit cards can give you some rebates or miles for your meal. Just note the required minimum order and delivery fees that differ based on factors like location and restaurant.
You’d think that food deliveries would automatically be included under the “dining” category… but that’s no the case for all banks. There are credit cards that explicitly state so though, such as the Citi Cashback card that currently has ongoing food delivery promotions and the OCBC 365 card that offers 6 per cent rebate on online dining expenses.
The thing about ordering food online is that it can fall under the “online spending” category too. If you’re into cashback, you can consider the DBS Live Fresh Card (up to five per cent cashback on online spend).
If you prefer miles, there’s the Citi Rewards Card that gives you 10X rewards ($1 = four miles) for online spending.
This article was first published in MoneySmart.