Foodpanda, Deliveroo, GrabFood, AirAsia & WhyQ promo codes (October 2021)

We can’t live without food delivery services like Foodpanda, Deliveroo, and GrabFood these days, especially when we’re too busy working from home or are just too lazy to cook.

Besides, why would you want to queue for bubble tea anymore? It’s quite annoying having to wait for them to prepare like 10 cups of bubble tea for the food delivery rider in front of you (obviously someone ordered for their neighbours to get free delivery).

Take the opportunity to save a few bucks with these food delivery promo codes, and get extra discounts with the credit cards you own.

Foodpanda promo codes Singapore (October 2021)

Foodpanda is presently the most competitive food delivery player in Singapore, at least when it comes to promo codes. Above are the ones you can get with your Citibank, DBS, POSB, OCBC and UOB credit cards.

In addition to the credit card promos, Foodpanda also gives away MORE promo codes for selected Foodpanda merchants, pick up orders, and ordering during selected timings.

Promo Code Users Discount Valid until – New & existing 15 per cent off Pick-Up order Oct 31, 2021 CITI21OCT New & existing $6 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $30 with a Citibank card Oct 31, 2021 CITI21OCT10 New & existing $10 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $60 with a Citibank card Oct 31, 2021 CITINC21 New $10 first foodpanda order, min. spend of $15 with a Citibank card Dec 31, 2021 CITINC21 New $10 first foodpanda order, min. spend of $15 with a Citibank card Dec 31, 2021 DBS21OCT New & existing Enjoy free delivery on foodpanda order, min. spend of $30 with a DBS/POSB card Capped at two redemptions per user Oct 31, 2021 DBSNEW21 New $10 off first foodpanda order, min. spend of $15 with a DBS/POSB card Dec 31, 2021 DBSNEW21 New $10 off first foodpanda order, min. spend of S$15 with a DBS/ POSB card Dec 31, 2021 FEAST20 New & existing 20 per cent off at Faasos, Jackson’s Fried Chicken, Pasteria, Jjang Chikin, Honest Bowl, Itacate, Nonnina’s Pizzeria, The Biryani Life and Earth Tribe Min. spend of $20, discount capped at $6 Oct 31, 2021 FIRST50 New & existing 50 per cent off first three orders, min. spend of $15 Discount capped at $10 Oct 31, 2021 – New & existing 20 per cent off KFC foodpanda order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $6 Oct 10, 2021 OCBC21NEW New $10 off first foodpanda order, min. spend of $15 with an OCBC card Dec 31, 2021 OCBC21NEW New $10 off first foodpanda order, min. spend of $15 with an OCBC card Dec 31, 2021 OCBCOCT New & existing $5 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $30 with an OCBC card Oct 31, 2021 TAPINTOPU New & existing 30 per cent off on first five pick-up orders, min. spend of $12 Discount capped at $5 for the first order Oct 31, 2021 UOB21OCT New & existing $6 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $35 with a UOB card Oct 31, 2021 UOB21OCT10 New & existing $10 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $60 with a UOB card Oct 31, 2021 UOBNEW21 New $10 off first foodpanda order, min. spend of $15 with a UOB card Dec 31, 2021 UOBNEW21 New $10 off first foodpanda order, min. spend of $15 with a UOB card Dec 31, 2021 XLCARTPU New & existing $5 off Pick-Up order, min. spend of $40 Oct 31, 2021

Foodpanda shops & pandamart promo codes (October 2021)

Promo code Users Discount Valid until FIRST50 New & existing New users get 50 per cent off first three orders, min. spend of $15 Discount capped at $10 Oct 31, 2021 TAPINTOSHOPS New & existing $10 off first shops order and $24 cashback first, min. spend of $24 Oct 31, 2021 TAPINTOMART New & existing $10 off first pandamart order and $24 cashback, min. spend of $24 Oct 31, 2021 – New & existing 10.10 Special: Get 10 per cent cashback on all foodpanda shops and pandamart orders, min. spend of $50 Cashback capped at $8 Payment must be made via pandapay Oct 10, 2021 only – New & existing 10.10 Special: up to 43 per cent off on selected buys Oct 10, 2021 MART10SALE New & existing 10.10 Special: 10.10 per cent off on pandamart orders, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $5, weekdays only Oct 31, 2021 No promo code required New & existing pandamart day special: Up to 50 per cent off, exclusive 1-for-1 deals and $0.99 flat-fee delivery Oct 19 to 20, 2021 No promo code required New & existing pandamart day special: $4 cashback vouchers, min. spend of $50 Oct 19 to 20, 2021 XLCART60 New & existing Get $6 off on your pandamart order, min. spend of $60 Limited to 180 redemptions a day Oct 31, 2021

Deliveroo promo codes Singapore (October 2021)

Deliveroo has tie-ups with UOB, Citibank, HSBC and Standard Chartered credit cards. Although some of these are limited to 1 redemption a month, no one’s stopping you from signing up for multiple credit cards…

Promo code Users Discount Valid until CITI8OCT Existing $8 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend $40 on a Citibank card Oct 31, 2021 HSBCOCT21 Existing $5 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend $25 on a HSBC card Oct 31, 2021 UOBOCT6 Existing $6 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend $25 on a UOB card Oct 31, 2021 CITINEW21 New $4 off on first three orders, min. spend $20 on a Citibank card Dec 31, 2021 HSBCNEW21 New New Deliveroo customers $4 off on their first three orders, minimum spend of $20 on a HSBC card Dec 31, 2021 SCBNEW21 New $4 off on first three Deliveroo orders, min. spend S$20 on a Standard Chartered card Dec 31, 2021 UOBNEW21 New $4 off on first three Deliveroo orders, min. spend S$20 on a UOB card Dec 31, 2021

Compared to Foodpanda and Deliveroo, GrabFood’s credit card tie-ups are quite disappointing. But hey! At least they’ve brought back some promo codes for Citibank credit card holders and MasterCard card members.

GrabFood promo codes Singapore (October 2021)

Promo code Users Discount Valid until CITI6 New & existing $6 off GrabFood delivery or self pick-up order, min. spend of $30 on a Citibank card Oct 31, 2021 CITI10 New & existing $10 off GrabFood delivery or self pick-up order, min. spend of $50 on a Citibank card Oct 31, 2021 HSBCFOODOCT New & existing $5 off GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 on a HSBC card Limited to three redemptions per user Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions per month Oct 8 to 24, 2021 UOB6OFF New & existing $6 offGrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $30 on a UOB card Limited to two redemptions per user Limited to the first 1,500 redemptions per month Oct 31, 2021 UOB6 New & existing $6 off GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $30 on a UOB card Nov 30, 2021 OCBCOCT New & existing $5 off GrabFood delivery or self pick-up order, min. spend of $30 on a OCBC card Limited to two redemptions per user Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions per month Oct 31, 2021 ICBC5 New & existing $5 off GrabFood delivery or self pick-up, min. spend of $30 on a ICBC card Oct 31, 2021 USQ3 New & existing $3 off United Square GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $15 March 31, 2022 USQ5 New & existing $5 off United Square GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $30 March 31, 2022 DTG5OFF New & existing $5 off Downtown Gallery GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $15 Feb 4, 2022 VELOCITY3 New & existing $3 off Velocity GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $15 Jan 29, 2022 VELOCITY5 New & existing $5 off Velocity GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $30 Jan 29, 2022 KINEX5 New & existing $5 off KINEX GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of S$15 Jan 29, 2022 RP5OFF New & existing $3 off Republic Plaza GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $10 Oct 31, 2021 TSMBEFORE5 New & existing $5 off Seletar Mall GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $20 Only for orders made between 12.01am and 5pm daily Oct 31, 2021 TSMAFTER5 New & existing $5 off Seletar Mall GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $20 Only for orders made between 5pm and 12am daily Oct 31, 2021 SCANORDER3 New & existing $3 offwhen you dine-in and pay with Grab, min. spend of $10 Oct 31, 2021 SELFPICK25 New & existing 25 per cent off GrabFood self pick-up order, min. spend of $8 Oct 17, 2021 30TOASTBOX New & existing 30 per cent off Toast Box GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 31, 2021 30MAKISAN New & existing 30 per cent off Maki-San GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 31, 2021 30COCONUTQUEEN New & existing 30 per cent off Coconut Queen GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 31, 2021 30PARADISED New & existing 30 per cent off Paradise Dynasty GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 31, 2021 30TAIMEI New & existing 30 per cent off I Love Taimei GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30WAACOW New & existing 30 per cent off Waa Cow! GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30PASTAMANIA New & existing 30 per cent off Pasta Mania GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30PENANG New & existing 30 per cent off Penang Culture GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30SWEECHOON New & existing 30 per cent off Swee Choon Dim Sum GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30SOUPREST New & existing 30 per cent off Soup Restaurant GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30TEAHOUSE New & existing 30 per cent off Tea House GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30PRIORPIZZA New & existing 30 per cent off Priority Pizza GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30PRIORPANINI New & existing 30 per cent off Priority Panini GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30PRIORPASTA New & existing 30 per cent off Priority Pasta GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30MINUTEBITES New & existing 30 per cent off GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30PHOSTOP New & existing 30 per cent off Pho Stop GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30LAMBLAMP New & existing 30 per cent off Lamb Lamp Western GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30MRROOSTER New & existing 30 per cent off Mr Rooster GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30GRABKITCHEN New & existing 30 per cent off Grab Kitchen GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30BAOMIUP New & existing 30 per cent off Bao Mi Up GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30CARVERSX New & existing 30 per cent off Carvers X GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of S$25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30FLASH New & existing 30 per cent off Flash Coffee GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30POPEYES New & existing 30 per cent off Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30CRAVE New & existing 30 per cent off Crave GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30PEZZO New & existing 30 per cent off Pezzo GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 30BASKINROBBINS New & existing 30 per cent off Baskin-Robbins GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30WESTER New & existing 30 per cent off Wester GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of S$25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30GONGCHA New & existing 30 per cent off Gong Cha GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30LENU New & existing 30 per cent off LeNu GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 30TANGTEAHOUSE New & existing 30 per cent off Tang Tea House GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $10 Oct 15, 2021 You can also scroll through the app to find more in-app promotions and campaigns, which range from bundled set meals to free delivery to direct discounts off certain merchants. GrabMart promo codes (October 2021) Promo code User type Expiry date No promo code required New 50 per cent off first GrabMart order, min. spend of $25 Discount capped at $8 – CITI5 New & existing $5 off GrabMart or GrabSupermarket order, min. spend of $30 a Citibank card Oct 31, 2021 CITI10 New & existing $10 off GrabMart or GrabSupermarket order, min. spend of $50 a Citibank card Oct 31, 2021 AirAsia Food promo codes Singapore (October 2021) AirAsia Food promo code Users Discount Valid until FOODSG10 Any 10 per cent off sitewide Oct 4 to 10, 2021 HELLO6SG New $6 off first order, min. spend of $15 – FREEMEALSG New & existing Redeem a free signature AirAsia Food meal Single-use only Oct 31, 2021

The newest kid on the food delivery block is AirAsia Food — yes, the grounded budget airline has now pivoted to food delivery.

WhyQ promo codes Singapore (October 2021)

If you like cheap local food, there’s an up-and-coming food delivery app called WhyQ that’s worth a try.

Rather than ordering from the usual fast food or fast-casual chains, WhyQ sends their riders to hawker centres in your area. You can order dishes from different stalls, which is perfect if you and your S/O never seem to agree on food choices.

There’s a ton of promo codes to make use of. You get discounts for DBS, UOB, OCBC, Standard Chartered, Citibank, CIMB, and all Mastercards.

WhyQ promo code Users Discount Valid until ASAP35 Existing Free delivery on on-demand orders, min. spend of $35 Limited number of redemptions available Dec 31, 2021 CITINEW New New $4 off on first two orders, min. spend of $8 on a Citibank card Dec 31, 2021 CITIXWHYQ Existing 30 per cent off on first two orders per month, min. spend of $20 on a Citibank card Discount capped at $4 Dec 31, 2021 DBSWHYQ New $5 off on first order and 10 per cent off subsequent purchases when they spend on a DBS/POSB card Single-use and valid for the first 2,000 redemptions only 10 per cent Discount is capped at $3 Dec 31, 2021 FDPICKS Existing Free delivery on picks islandwide delivery orders, min. spend of $35 Dec 31, 2021 FREEMEAL New $5 off first order – HSBCDELVRY3 Existing Free delivery (capped at $3), min. spend of of $15 on a HSBC card Dec 31, 2021 HSBCWHYQ5 New $5 off on first two orders, min. spend of $10 on a HSBC card Dec 31, 2021 MC10WHYQ Existing 10 per cent off on first order, min. spend of of $3 on a Mastercard Discount capped at $3 Dec 31, 2021 MC15WHYQ New 15 per cent off on first order, min. spend of of $3 on a Mastercard Discount capped at $5 Dec 31, 2021 OCBC4OFF Existing $4 off on order, min. spend of $25 on a OCBC card Limited to two redemptions per user per month Dec 31, 2021 OCBC50 New 50 per cent off on first order, min. spend of $8 on a OCBC card Discount capped at $5 Single-use only Dec 31, 2021 PLWHYQ Existing $2 off on order when you order via PayLah!, min. spend of $6 Limited to two redemptions per user Limited to the first 500 redemptions daily Oct 31, 2021 SCXWHYQ New $5 off on first order, min. spend of $10 on a Standard Chartered card Limited redemptions Dec 31, 2021 UOBNEW New $5 off on first order, min. spend of $8 on a UOB card Valid for the first 10,000 redemptions only Dec 31, 2021 UOBWHYQ Existing $3 off on order, min. spend of $15 on a UOB card Valid for the first 10,000 redemptions only Limited to one redemption per user Dec 31, 2021 WELCOMEWHYQ New $4 off first order and $3 off second order Dec 31, 2021 WG4OFF Existing $4 off on selected items marked ‘Wholegrains’, no min. spend Limited to the first 1,500 redemptions Dec 31, 2021 WHYQ5 Existing 10 per cent off on your order (discount capped at $3) – WHYQNEW New $6 off on first order when you order via PayLah!, min. spend of $10 Limited to the first 500 redemptions daily Oct 31, 2021 WHYQWEEK Existing Order five times a week and up to 50 per cent off your order 10 per cent off on the first order

20 per cent off on the second order

30 per cent off on the third order

40 per cent off on the fourth order

50 per cent off on the fifth order Discount capped at $3 per order Valid for a limited time only

Best credit cards for your food delivery habit

If you frequently order in food, it’s worthwhile to check out which credit cards can give you some rebates or miles for your meal. Just note the required minimum order and delivery fees that differ based on factors like location and restaurant.

You’d think that food deliveries would automatically be included under the “dining” category… but that’s no the case for all banks. There are credit cards that explicitly state so though, such as the Citi Cashback card that currently has ongoing food delivery promotions and the OCBC 365 card that offers 6 per cent rebate on online dining expenses.

The thing about ordering food online is that it can fall under the “online spending” category too. If you’re into cashback, you can consider the DBS Live Fresh Card (up to five per cent cashback on online spend).

If you prefer miles, there’s the Citi Rewards Card that gives you 10X rewards ($1 = four miles) for online spending.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.