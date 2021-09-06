Foodpanda, Deliveroo, GrabFood, AirAsia & WhyQ promo codes for September 2021

We can’t live without food delivery services like Foodpanda, Deliveroo, and GrabFood these days, especially when we’re too busy working from home or are just too lazy to cook.

Besides, why would you want to queue for bubble tea anymore? It’s quite annoying having to wait for them to prepare like 10 cups of bubble tea for the food delivery rider in front of you (obviously someone ordered for their neighbours to get free delivery).

Take the opportunity to save a few bucks with these food delivery promo codes, and get extra discounts with the credit cards you own.

Foodpanda promo codes Singapore (September 2021)

Foodpanda is presently the most competitive food delivery player in Singapore, at least when it comes to promo codes. Above are the ones you can get with your Citibank, DBS, POSB, and UOB credit cards.

In addition to the credit card promos, Foodpanda also gives away MORE promo codes for selected Foodpanda merchants, pick up orders, and ordering during selected timings.

Foodpanda promo code Users Discount Valid until CITI21SEP Existing $6 off on foodpanda order, min. spend of $30 on a Citibank card. Limited redemptions daily. Sept 30, 2021 CITI21SEP10 Existing $10 off on foodpanda order, min. spend of $60 on a Citibank card. Limited redemptions daily. Sept 30, 2021 CITINC21 New $10 off on first foodpanda order, min. spend of $15 on a Citibank card. Single-use only. Limited redemptions available. Dec 31, 2021 DBS21SEP Existing Free delivery on Mondays when you order from selected vegan or vegetarian restaurants, min. spend of $18. Sept 30, 2021 DBSNEW21 New $10 off on first foodpanda order, min. spend of $15 on a DBS/POSB card. Single-use only. Limited redemptions available. Dec 31, 2021 FEAST20 Existing 20 per cent off on exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival bundles, no min. spend. Sept 11, 2021 FEAST20 Existing 20 per cent off on Jackson’s Fried Chicken, Pasteria, Jjang Chikin, Honest Bowl, Itacate, Nonnina’s Pizzeria, The Biryani Life or Earth Tribe foodpanda order, min. spend of $20. Discount is capped at $6. Sept 30, 2021 FIRST50 New 50 per cent off on first order and $12 cashback, min. spend of $15 Single-use only. Discount capped at $12. Sept 30, 2021 MFMONDAY Existing Free delivery on Mondays when you order from selected vegan or vegetarian restaurants, min. spend of $18. Sept 30, 2021 No promo code required Existing 30 per cent off on Three Buns, PizzaExpress, Da Paolo Pasta Bar, Shake Farm, Fatboy’s Burger and Bar or IndoChili foodpanda order, min. spend of $25. Discount is capped at $8. Sept 14, 2021 No promo code required Existing 15 per cent off on pick-up order, no min. spend. Sept 30, 2021 No promo code required Existing 30 per cent off on Crave, Mr Bean, Maki-San, Cedele, Toss & Turn, Flippin Good Burgers or Pezzo foodpanda order, min. spend of $25. Discount is capped at $8. Sept 13 to 26, 2021 SKIPTHEQ Existing $3 off on lunch pick-up order, min. spend of $20 Valid from 7am to 2pm daily. Sept 30, 2021 TAPINTOPU Existing $4 off on first three orders, min. spend of $12 for the first order. Sept 30, 2021 UOB21SEP Existing $6 off on foodpanda order, min. spend of $35 on a UOB card. Limited redemptions available. Sept 30, 2021 UOBNEW21 New $10 off on first foodpanda order, min. spend of $15 on a UOB card. Limited redemptions available Dec 31, 2021 UOBPUSEP Existing 15 per cent off on pick-up order, min. spend of $30 on a UOB card Limited redemptions available. Discount is capped at $5. Sept 30, 2021 WTFAASOS Existing 25 per cent off on first Fasso’s foodpanda order, min. spend of $20. Discount is capped at $6. Sept 30, 2021 XLCARTPU Existing $5 off on pick-up order, min. spend of $40. Sept 30, 2021

Foodpanda shops & pandamart promo codes (September 2021)

Foodpanda promo code Users Discount Valid until TAPINTOSHOPS Existing $12 off first order and $16 cashback, min. spend of $20. Single-use only. Sept 30, 2021 UOBMART09 Existing $6 off on pandamart order, min. spend of $30 on a UOB card. Limited redemptions available. Sept 30, 2021 TAPINTOMART Existing $12 off first order and $16 cashback, min. spend of $24. Cashback will be given in the form of two $8 vouchers. Single-use only. Sept 30, 2021 XLCART60 Existing $6 off on pandamart order, min. spend of $60. Limited to 180 redemptions daily. Sept 30, 2021 – Existing Flash Deal: Prices for selected items start from as low as $0.99. Sept 6 to 12, 2021 – Existing 9.9 per cent off on foodpanda shop order, min. spend of $20 Valid for selected shops only. Sept 6 to 19, 2021 MART9SALE Existing 9.9 per cent off on pandamart order, min. spend of $25. Discount capped at $5. Sept 6 to 30, 2021

Deliveroo promo codes Singapore (September 2021)

Deliveroo has tie-ups with UOB, Citibank, HSBC and Standard Chartered credit cards. Although some of these are limited to one redemption a month, no one’s stopping you from signing up for multiple credit cards…

Deliveroo promo code Users Discount Valid until CITI8SEP Existing $8 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend $40 on a Citibank card. Sept 30, 2021 HSBCSEPT21 Existing $5 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend $25 on a HSBC card. Sept 30, 2021 UOBSEPT6 Existing $6 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend $25 on a UOB card. Limited to the first 7,000 redemptions. Sept 30, 2021 UOBSEPGRO Existing $6 off on Deliveroo grocery order, min. spend $30 on a UOB card. Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions. Sept 30, 2021 CITINEW21 New $4 off on first three orders, min. spend $20 on a Citibank card. Dec 31, 2021 HSBCNEW21 New New Deliveroo customers $4 off on their first three orders, minimum spend of $20 on a HSBC card. Dec 31, 2021 SCBNEW21 New $4 off on first three Deliveroo orders, min. spend $20 on a Standard Chartered card. Dec 31, 2021 UOBNEW21 New $4 off on first three Deliveroo orders, min. spend $20 on a UOB card. Dec 31, 2021

GrabFood promo codes Singapore (September 2021)

Compared to Foodpanda and Deliveroo, GrabFood’s credit card tie-ups are quite disappointing. But hey! At least they’ve brought back some promo codes for Citibank credit card holders and MasterCard card members.

You can also scroll through the app to find more in-app promotions and campaigns, which range from bundled set meals to free delivery to direct discounts off certain merchants.

GrabFood promo code Users Discount Expiry date CITI10 New & existing $10 off GrabFood delivery or self pick-up order, min. spend of $50 a Citibank card. Sept 30, 2021 CITI3 New & existing $3 off self pick-up order, min. spend of $15 a Citibank card. Sept 30, 2021 CITI6 New & existing $6 off GrabFood delivery or self pick-up order, min. spend of $30 a Citibank card. Sept 30, 2021 DTG5OFF New & existing $5 off Downtown Gallery GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $15. Feb 2, 2022 HFCFOOD5 New & existing $5 off Harbourfront Centre GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $20. Sept 30, 2021 HSBCFOOD99 New & existing $5 off GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $20 a HSBC card. Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions. Sept 9 to 12, 2021 ICBC5 New & existing $5 off GrabFood delivery or self pick-up, min. spend of $30 a ICBC card. Sept 30, 2021 KINEX5 New & existing $5 off KINEX GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $15. Jan 29, 2022 RP5OFF New & existing $3 off Republic Plaza GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $10. Sept 17, 2021 UOB6 New & existing $6 off GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $30 a UOB card. Sept 30, 2021 USQ3 New & existing $3 off United Square GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $15. Jan 29, 2022 USQ5 New & existing $5 off United Square GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $30. Jan 29, 2022 VELOCITY3 New & existing $3 off Velocity GrabFood delivery order, min. spend of $15. Jan 29, 2022

GrabMart promo codes (September 2021)

GrabMart promo code User type Discount Valid until – New 50 per cent off first GrabMart order, min. spend of $25. Discount capped at $8. – CITI5 New & existing $5 off GrabMart or GrabSupermarket order, min. spend of $30 a Citibank card. Sept 30, 2021 CITI10 New & existing $10 off GrabMart or GrabSupermarket order, min. spend of $50 a Citibank card. Sept 30, 2021 – New & existing Up to 50 per cent off GrabSupermarket order, no min. spend. Selected grocery items. – BIGCART New & existing $8 off GrabMart order, min. spend of $70 Limited to three redemptions per user. Sept 30, 2021 HOTDEALS New & existing 20 per cent off GrabMart order, min. spend of $20 Selected stores items only. Discount capped at $6. Limited to two redemptions per user Sept 30, 2021 GROCERIES New & existing 20 per cent off GrabSupermarket order, min. spend of $20 for selected grocery items. Discount capped at $6. Limited to three redemptions per user. Sept 12, 2021

AirAsia Food promo codes Singapore (September 2021)

AirAsia Food promo code Users Discount Valid until – Any Unlimited free delivery up to 15km, min. spend of $15 – HELLO8SG New $8 off first order, min. spend of $15 – FREEMEALSG New & existing Redeem a free signature AirAsia Food meal. Single-use only Sept 30, 2021

The newest kid on the food delivery block is AirAsia Food — yes, the grounded budget airline has now pivoted to food delivery.

WhyQ promo codes Singapore (September 2021)

If you like cheap local food, there’s an up-and-coming food delivery app called WhyQ that’s worth a try.

Rather than ordering from the usual fast food or fast-casual chains, WhyQ sends their riders to hawker centres in your area. You can order dishes from different stalls, which is perfect if you and your S/O never seem to agree on food choices.

There’s a ton of promo codes to make use of. You get discounts for DBS, UOB, OCBC, Standard Chartered, Citibank, CIMB, and all Mastercards.

WhyQ promo code Users Discount Valid until ASAP35 Existing Free delivery on on-demand orders, min. spend of $35. Limited number of redemptions available. Dec 31, 2021 CITINEW New New $4 off on first two orders, min. spend of $8 on a Citibank card. Dec 31, 2021 CITIXWHYQ Existing 30 per cent off on first two orders per month, min. spend of $20 on a Citibank card. Discount capped at $4 Dec 31, 2021 DBSWHYQ New $5 off on first order and 10 per cent off subsequent purchases when they spend on a DBS/POSB card. Single-use and valid for the first 2,000 redemptions only. 10 per cent discount is capped at $3. 30 September 2021 FDPICKS Existing Free delivery on picks islandwide delivery orders, min. spend of $35. Dec 31, 2021 FREEMEAL New $5 off first order. – HSBCDELVRY3 Existing Free delivery (capped at $3), min. spend of of $15 on a HSBC card. Dec 31, 2021 HSBCWHYQ5 New $5 off on first two orders, min. spend of $10 on a HSBC card. Dec 31, 2021 MC10WHYQ Existing 10 per cent off on first order, min. spend of of $3 on a Mastercard. Discount capped at $3. Dec 31, 2021 MC15WHYQ New 15 per cent off on first order, min. spend of of $3 on a Mastercard. Discount capped at $5. Dec 31, 2021 OCBC4OFF Existing $4 off on order, min. spend of $25 on a OCBC card. Limited to two redemptions per user per month. Dec 31, 2021 OCBC50 New 50 per cent off on first order, min. spend of $8 on a OCBC card. Discount capped at $5. Single-use only Dec 31, 2021 PLWHYQ Existing $2 off on order when you order via PayLah!, min. spend of $6. Limited to two redemptions per user. Limited to the first 500 redemptions daily. Aug 31, 2021 SCXWHYQ New $5 off on first order, min. spend of $10 on a Standard Chartered card. Limited redemptions. Dec 31, 2021 UOBNEW New $5 off on first order, min. spend of $8 on a UOB card. Valid for the first 10,000 redemptions only. Dec 31, 2021 UOBWHYQ Existing $3 off on order, min. spend of $15 on a UOB card. Valid for the first 10,000 redemptions only. Limited to one redemption per user Dec 31, 2021 WELCOMEWHYQ New $4 off first order and $3 off second order. Dec 31, 2021 WG4OFF Existing $4 off on selected items marked ‘Wholegrains’, no min. spend. Limited to the first 1,500 redemptions. Dec 31, 2021 WHYQ5 Existing 10 per cent off on your order (discount capped at $3). – WHYQNEW New $6 off on first order when you order via PayLah!, min. spend of $10. Limited to the first 500 redemptions daily. Aug 31, 2021 WHYQWEEK Existing Order five times a week and up to 50 per cent off your order. 10 per cent off on the first order

20 per cent off on the second order

30 per cent off on the third order

40 per cent off on the fourth order

50 per cent off on the fifth order Discount capped at $3 per order. Valid for a limited time only

Best credit cards for your food delivery habit

If you frequently order in food, it’s worthwhile to check out which credit cards can give you some rebates or miles for your meal. Just note the required minimum order and delivery fees that differ based on factors like location and restaurant.

You’d think that food deliveries would automatically be included under the “dining” category… but that’s no the case for all banks.

There are credit cards that explicitly state so though, such as the Citi Cashback card that currently has ongoing food delivery promotions and the OCBC 365 card that offers six per cent rebate on online dining expenses.

The thing about ordering food online is that it can fall under the “online spending” category too. If you’re into cashback, you can consider the DBS Live Fresh Card (up to five per cent cashback on online spend).

If you prefer miles, there’s the Citi Rewards Card that gives you 10X rewards ($1 = four miles) for online spending.

It’s wise to note that T&Cs are always subject to change, so do read up and/or call the bank before you sign up.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.