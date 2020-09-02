Foodpanda, Deliveroo & GrabFood promo codes in Singapore (Sept 2020)

We can’t live without food delivery services like Foodpanda, Deliveroo, and GrabFood these days, especially when we’re too busy working from home or are just too lazy to cook.

Although it does get on nerves when you’re queuing for bubble tea and you see the food delivery rider also waiting there to deliver like 10 cups to whoever ordered for their family to get free delivery.

Besides, with promo codes and offers, why not take advantage of them?

Food delivery promo codes in Singapore (Sept 2020)

Take the opportunity to save a few bucks with a promo code with the credit cards you own (UOB, Citibank, DBS, HSBC). Be sure to share this article with your fellow lazy friends and coworkers!

Foodpanda promo codes Singapore

Foodpanda is presently the most competitive food delivery player in Singapore, at least when it comes to promo codes.

Foodpanda credit card promo codes

Foodpanda promo code Users What you get Validity CITINEW New users $8 off first 2 orders with minimum spend of $15 Sept 30, 2020 CITISHOPS9 New users 9 per cent off with minimum spend of $25 at foodpanda shops and pandamart (capped at $5; for first 1,000 redemptions) Sept 30, 2020 DBS8NEW New users $8 off first 2 orders with minimum spend of $15 Dec 31,2020 UOBSEP New users $6 off with minimum spend of $30 (for first 3,500 redemptions) Sept 30, 2020 UOB5NEW New users $5 off first 3 orders with minimum spend of $15 Dec 31, 2020 CITISEP Existing users $6 off with minimum spend of $30 (limited redemptions daily) Sept 30, 2020 CITISEP99 Existing users $9.90 off with minimum spend of $45 ( for first 3,000 redemptions, for restaurants only) Sept 30, 2020 DBSSEP Existing users $5 off with minimum spend of $25 (2x use, first 5,000 redemptions) Sept 30, 2020 HSBC5OFF Existing users $5 off with minimum spend of $25 Sept 30, 2020 UOBSEP99 Existing users $9.90 off with minimum spend of $45 (from 9-18 Sep, only for first 100 redemptions daily) Sept 30, 2020 UOBSHOPS9 Existing users $6 off pandamart or foodpanda shops order with minimum spend of $30 (first 1,000 redemptions) Sept 30, 2020 UOBSEP Existing users $6 off with minimum spend of $30 Sept 30, 2020

Foodpanda pandamart and shops promo codes

SAVE50 New users 50 per cent off first foodpanda order with minimum spend of $10 (capped at $8) Oct 31, 2020 MART50 New users 50 per cent off first Pandamart order with minimum spend of $15 (capped at $8) Sept 30, 2020 SHOPS50 New users 50 per cent off first foodpanda shops order with minimum spend of $15 (capped at $8) Sept 30, 2020 – Existing users 18 per cent off for pick up orders Sept 30, 2020 TASTY5 Existing users $5 off 3 orders at selected merchants, minimum order of $10. *Refer below for list of merchants. Sep 9, 2020 FLASHBBT Existing users 30 per cent off bubble tea orders with minimum order of $10 (capped at $5; first 2,000 redemptions per day) Sept 8 - 10, 15 - 17, 2020 FLASHFC Existing users 25 per cent off fried chicken with minimum order of $12 (capped at $5; first 2,000 redemptions per day) Sept 22- 24, 29 - 20, Oct 1 TGSFD Existing users Free delivery on Tiger Sugar orders with minimum order of $10 (first 6,000 redemptions) Sept 1 - 14, 2020 CATHAYMALLS Existing users $5 off order from foodpanda restaurants or shops in The Cathay or Cineleisure with minimum spend of $15 Sept 15, 2020 REAL9 Existing users 9 per cent off grocery orders from pandamart and Foodpanda shops with minimum order of $15 (capped at $9; 10 redemptions per customer) Sept 7 - 27, 2020

*TASTY5 code can be used at the following merchants: 4Fingers, Arnold’s Fried Chicken, Boost Juice Bars, Breadtalk, Burger King, Each A Cup, i.tea, Jinjja Chicken, Koi Thé, Long John Silver’s, Makisan, MOS Burger & Cafe, Old Street Bak Kut Teh, Pastamania, Pizza Hut, Popeyes, Starbucks, Texas Chicken, The Soup Spoon, The Soup Spoon (Union), Fish&Co, Ayam Penyet President, Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks, Guzman Y Gomez, WokHey, Pezzo, CRAVE, LiHo Foodpanda is getting more generous with their promo codes and it seems like they want to promote their shops and pandamart which are pretty useful when you want to order something quickly.

The minimum spending to qualify for a discount is something that can be easily hit — for instance, you can order two portions for dinner and keep one for lunch the next day.

Foodpanda is getting more generous with their promo codes and it seems like they want to promote their shops and pandamart which are pretty useful when you want to order something quickly.

The minimum spending to qualify for a discount is something that can be easily hit — for instance, you can order two portions for dinner and keep one for lunch the next day.

If you’re not a particularly loyal customer, it’s definitely worth it to do a bit of price comparison for the more popular restaurants that are on two or more delivery platforms.

If you want to save on your meal, Foodpanda also has a free delivery filter. Note that free delivery is usually only available if you hit a minimum order e.g. $12 or $15.

Alternatively, Foodpanda supposedly released their Panda Pro subscription plans. They’re actually very affordable — the plans start at $3.99 for 5 free deliveries per month.

Deliveroo promo codes Singapore

Deliveroo promo code New or existing Discount Validity CITINEW New users $4 off first 3 orders with minimum spend of $25 Dec 31, 2020 UOBNEW New users $4 off first 3 orders with minimum spend of $25 Sept 30, 2020 HSBCNEW New users $4 off first 3 orders with minimum spend of $25 Dec 31, 2020 CITI6SEP Existing users $6 off with minimum spend of $30 Sept 30, 2020 CITI12SEP Existing users $12 off with minimum spend of $50 Sept 30, 2020 UOB4OFFSEP Existing users $4 off with minimum spend of $20 (first 3,500 redemptions) Sept 30, 2020 UOB6OFFSEP Existing users $6 off with min. spend of $30 (first 10,000 redemptions) Sept 30, 2020 HSBCSEP20 Existing users $5 off with minimum spend of $25 Sept 30, 2020 SCB7OFF Existing users $7 off with minimum spend of $35 (first 8,500 redemptions) Sept 30, 2020

UOB and Citibank are consistent with the promo codes for Deliveroo Singapore. There used to be way more, but Deliveroo has apparently gotten enough traction to cut down on the promo codes and yet still get orders.

Other than Citibank and UOB, HSBC and Stanchart credit cardholders also can get some discount, provided if all the offers haven’t been redeemed yet, as there are only limited redemptions.

Deliveroo has a bit of a reputation as an atas food delivery service, but I think they’re not that bad. If you don’t want to spend too much, you can use the filters to suss out hawker fare, fast food, bubble tea, and the more affordable restaurants.

Also, if you order food delivery often enough, you can consider signing up for Deliveroo Plus at $14.90/month. It gives you unlimited free deliveries, which could come in handy.

Delivery fees are usually between $3 to $5. That means you only need to make 3 to 5 orders so that it’s worthwhile. Do note, however, that you may need to consolidate a few orders to hit the Deliveroo minimum order of $12, or else you’ll be charged the difference as a “small order fee”.

GrabFood promo codes Singapore

Compared to Foodpanda and Deliveroo, GrabFood’s credit card tie-ups are quite disappointing. Besides, most codes are only limited redemptions and by the time you want to use use the code, the offer has been mostly redeemed.

Currently, only Citibank and HSBC cardholders have perks.

GrabFood promo code New or existing Discount Validity NDP2020 Existing users 15 per cent off on takeaway orders Sept 7, 2020 GROCERIES Existing users Free delivery on groceries with minimum spend of $20 (3x use; capped at $6) Sept 9, 2020 GMOFF6 Existing users Free delivery on GrabMart orders with minimum $70 spend (3x use, capped at $6) Sept 20, 2020 FREEDEL Existing users Free delivery with minimum spend of $80 (3x use; capped at $10) Sept 30, 2020 MOONCAKE Existing users Free delivery off mooncake orders from selected GrabMart partners with minimum spend of $68 Sept 30, 2020 FEM5Off Existing users $5 off min. spend $15 for selected outlets in Far East Malls Sept 30, 2020 CITI6 Existing users $6 off GrabFood order, minimum spend of $30 with Citi cards (limited redemptions) Sept 30, 2020 CITI12 Existing users $12 off GrabFood order, minimum spend of $50 with Citi cards (limited redemptions) Sept 30, 2020 CITI5 Existing users $5 off GrabMart order, minimum spend of $30 (limited redemptions) Sept 30, 2020 CITI10 Existing users $10 off GrabMart order, minimum spend of $50 (limited redemptions) Sept 30, 2020 HSBCFOOD Existing users $5 off min. spend $15 (limited redemptions available) Dec 4, 2020 HSBC3OFFFOOD Existing users $3 off min. spend $20 (limited redemptions available) Dec 31, 2020

Grab has recently been promoting their GrabMart offerings, giving Foodpanda some competition in the same-day delivery of groceries. But Grab’s delivery charges are still some of the highest around, so ordering from pandamart is still more wallet-friendly.

Additionally, GrabFood frequently has in-app promotions and campaigns (usually seasonal, like for Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, yada yada). The promotion mechanics are also quite varied. I’ve seen direct discounts, bundled set meals and free delivery promos.

Here are some examples:

Most of these discounts require quite a high minimum spend and/or are bundles for 2 or more people. That makes it a little inconvenient, but if you can fulfil the criteria, the discounts are not bad. Plus, GrabFood’s off-peak delivery fees start from as low as $2+, which is one of the lowest in town.

Conclusion: Which food delivery service is the cheapest?

Lots of restaurants are on all 3 food delivery platforms, so at this point, it’s no longer a matter of choice.

To compare the prices, I did an experiment ordering bubble tea on all 3 platforms. For this, my poison of choice was the Woobbee Milk Tea (medium).