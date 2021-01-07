Foodpanda, Deliveroo, GrabFood & WhyQ promo codes (Jan 2021)

We can’t live without food delivery services like Foodpanda, Deliveroo, and GrabFood these days, especially when we’re too busy working from home or are just too lazy to cook.
Besides, why would you want to queue for bubble tea anymore? It’s quite annoying having to wait for them to prepare like 10 cups of bubble tea for the food delivery rider in front of you (obviously someone ordered for their neighbours to get free delivery).
Take the opportunity to save a few bucks with these food delivery promo codes, and get extra discounts with the credit cards you own.
Foodpanda promo codes Singapore (Jan 2021)
|Foodpanda promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|CITINEW
|New
|$8 off first 2 orders with min. spend of $15
|March 31, 2021
|CITI21JAN
|Existing
|$6 off with min. spend of $30
|March 31, 2021
|CITI21JAN10
|Existing
|$10 off with min. spend of $50
|Jan 31, 2021
|DBSNEW21
|New
|$8 off first 2 orders with min. spend of $15
|
|DBS21JAN
|Existing
|Free delivery with min. spend of $25 (2 redemptions per user)
|
|UOB5NEW
|New
|$5 off first 3 orders with min. spend of $15
|Feb 28, 2021
|UOB21JAN
|Existing
|$6 off with min. spend of $30 (first 4,000 redemptions)
|
|UOBMART01
|Existing
|$6 off Pandamart or Foodpanda shops order with min. spend of $30 (first 1,000 redemptions)
|
Foodpanda is presently the most competitive food delivery player in Singapore, at least when it comes to promo codes. Above are the ones you can get with your Citibank, DBS/POSB, and UOB credit cards.
In addition to the credit card promos, Foodpanda also gives away MORE promo codes for selected Foodpanda merchants, Foodpanda Shops and Pandamart. Both are pretty useful when you want to order some groceries or alcohol quickly.
|Foodpanda promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|FIRST50
|New
|50 per cent off first Foodpanda order (capped at $8)
|Feb 28, 2021
|SHOPSNEW
|New
|50 per cent off first 3 Foodpanda Shops orders (capped at $8)
|Feb 28, 2021
|MARTNEW
|New
|
50 per cent off first 3 Pandamart orders (capped at $8)
|Feb 28, 2021
|PUNEW
|New
|$3 off first Pick Up order with min. spend of $10
|Jan 31, 2021
|CNY18
|Existing
|
18 per cent off on all snacks, sweets & drinks (capped at $8)
|Jan 18 to Feb 28, 2021
|HAOJAN
|Existing
|$5 off Hao Mart order with min. spend of $20
|Jan 7 to 16, 2021
|HEALTHY21
|Existing
|$4 off at selected “healthy” restaurants with min. spend of $15
|Jan 4 to 17, 2021
|–
|Existing
|
20 per cent off all Subway orders with no min. spend
|Jan 6 to 22, 2021
|–
|Existing
|Free delivery on all McDonald’s orders with min. spend of $30
|Jan 18 to 31, 2021
GrabFood promo codes Singapore (Jan 2021)
|GrabFood promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|8TASTY
|New
|$8 off first 2 orders with no min. spend
|–
|EAT40
|Existing
|40 per cent off (capped at $20) with min. spend of $40
|–
|–
|Existing
|Choose Pick Up option to get 20 per cent off (capped at $10)
|–
|CITI5
|Existing
|$5 off with min. spend of $30
|Jan 31, 2021
|CITI10
|Existing
|$10 off with min. spend of $50
|Jan 31, 2021
Compared to Foodpanda and Deliveroo, GrabFood’s credit card tie-ups are quite disappointing. But hey! At least they’ve brought back some promo codes for Citibank credit card holders.
You can also scroll through the app to find more in-app promotions and campaigns, which range from bundled set meals to free delivery to direct discounts off certain merchants.
Deliveroo promo codes Singapore (Jan 2021)
|Deliveroo promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|CITINEW21
|New
|$4 off first 3 orders with min. spend of $20
|June 30, 2021
|CITI8JAN
|Existing
|$8 off with min. spend of $40
|Jan 31, 2021
|HSBCNEW21
|New
|$4 off first 3 orders with min. spend of $20
|Dec 31, 2021
|HSBCJAN21
|Existing
|$5 off with min. spend of $25 (2 redemptions per user)
|Jan 31, 2021
|UOBNEW
|New
|$4 off first 3 orders with min. spend of $25
|Jan 31, 2021
|UOBJAN4
|Existing
|$4 off with min. spend of $20 (1 redemption per user)
|Jan 31, 2021
|UOBJAN6
|Existing
|$6 off with min. spend of $30 (1 redemption per user)
|Jan 31, 2021
|UOBJAN10
|Existing
|$10 off with min. spend of $50 (1 redemption per user)
|Jan 31, 2021
Deliveroo has consistent tie-ups with Citibank, HSBC and UOB credit cards. Although some of these are limited to 1 redemption a month, no one’s stopping you from signing up for multiple credit cards…
WhyQ promo codes Singapore (Jan 2021)
|WhyQ promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|FREEMEAL
|New
|$5 off first WhyQ order
|–
|WELCOMEWHYQ
|New
|$4 off first order & $3 off second order
|Dec 31, 2021
|WHYQ5
|Existing
|$10 off (capped at $3)
|–
|WHYQWEEK
|Existing
|Up to 50 per cent off on consecutive day orders
|–
|10CNY
|Existing
|10 per cent off Lim Chee Guan bak kwa preorder with min. spend of $50
|Feb 2, 2021
|DBSWHYQ
|New
|$5 off first order; 10% off thereafter
|Aug 31, 2021
|UOBNEW
|New
|$5 off first order with $8 min. spend
|June 30, 2021
|UOBWHYQ
|Existing
|$3 off with $15 min. spend (1 redemption per user)
|June 30, 2021
|OCBC50
|New
|50 per cent off first order with $8 min. spend
|
|OCBC4OFF
|Existing
|$4 off with $25 min. spend
|
|SCXWHYQ
|New
|$5 off first order with $10 min. spend
|Dec 31, 2021
|SC3OFF
|Existing
|$3 off with $10 min. spend (2 redemptions per user)
|Jan 31, 2021
|CITIXWHYQ
|Existing
|30 per cent off first 2 orders every month with $20 min. spend
|June 31, 2021
|HSBCWHYQ5
|New
|$5 off first order with $10 min. spend
|June 30, 2021
|HSBCDELVRY3
|Existing
|Free delivery with $15 min. spend
|June 30, 2021
|BOCWHYQ5
|New
|$5 off first order with $10 min. spend
|March 24, 2021
|BOCWHYQ3
|Existing
|$3 off with $10 min. spend
|March 24, 2021
|CIMBNEW
|New
|$5 off first order
|–
|CIMB3
|Existing
|$3 off subsequent orders
|–
|MC15WHYQ
|New
|15 per cent off for Mastercard with $3 min. spend
|April 30, 2021
|MC10WHYQ
|Existing
|10 per cent off for Mastercard with $3 min. spend
|April 30, 2021
If you like cheap local food, there’s an up-and-coming food delivery app called WhyQ that’s worth a try.
Rather than ordering from the usual fast food or fast-casual chains, WhyQ sends their riders to hawker centres in your area. You can order dishes from different stalls, which is perfect if you and your S/O never seem to agree on food choices.
The delivery fee is an affordable $1.50 and there’s a ton of promo codes to make use of. You get discounts for DBS, UOB, OCBC, Standard Chartered, Citibank, Bank of China, CIMB, and all Mastercards.
Best credit cards for your food delivery habit
If you frequently order in food, it’s worthwhile to check out which credit cards can give you some rebates or miles for your meal. Just note the required minimum order and delivery fees that differ based on factors like location and restaurant.
You’d think that food deliveries would automatically be included under the “dining” category… but that’s no the case for all banks.
There are credit cards that explicitly state so though, such as the Citi Cashback card that currently has ongoing food delivery promotions and the OCBC 365 card that offers 6% rebate on online dining expenses.
The thing about ordering food online is that it can fall under the “online spending” category too. If you’re into cashback, you can consider the DBS Live Fresh Card (up to 5 per cent cashback on online spend).
If you prefer miles, there’s the Citi Rewards Card that gives you 10X rewards ($1 = 4 miles) for online shopping.
