Foodpanda, Deliveroo, GrabFood & WhyQ promo codes (Jan 2021)

Deliveroo has consistent tie-ups with Citibank, HSBC and UOB credit cards. Although some of these are limited to 1 redemption a month, no one’s stopping you from signing up for multiple credit cards…

WhyQ promo code Users Discount Valid until FREEMEAL New $5 off first WhyQ order – WELCOMEWHYQ New $4 off first order & $3 off second order Dec 31, 2021 WHYQ5 Existing $10 off (capped at $3) – WHYQWEEK Existing Up to 50 per cent off on consecutive day orders – 10CNY Existing 10 per cent off Lim Chee Guan bak kwa preorder with min. spend of $50 Feb 2, 2021 DBSWHYQ New $5 off first order; 10% off thereafter Aug 31, 2021 UOBNEW New $5 off first order with $8 min. spend June 30, 2021 UOBWHYQ Existing $3 off with $15 min. spend (1 redemption per user) June 30, 2021 OCBC50 New 50 per cent off first order with $8 min. spend June 30, 2021 OCBC4OFF Existing $4 off with $25 min. spend June 30, 2021 SCXWHYQ New $5 off first order with $10 min. spend Dec 31, 2021 SC3OFF Existing $3 off with $10 min. spend (2 redemptions per user) Jan 31, 2021 CITIXWHYQ Existing 30 per cent off first 2 orders every month with $20 min. spend June 31, 2021 HSBCWHYQ5 New $5 off first order with $10 min. spend June 30, 2021 HSBCDELVRY3 Existing Free delivery with $15 min. spend June 30, 2021 BOCWHYQ5 New $5 off first order with $10 min. spend March 24, 2021 BOCWHYQ3 Existing $3 off with $10 min. spend March 24, 2021 CIMBNEW New $5 off first order – CIMB3 Existing $3 off subsequent orders – MC15WHYQ New 15 per cent off for Mastercard with $3 min. spend April 30, 2021 MC10WHYQ Existing 10 per cent off for Mastercard with $3 min. spend April 30, 2021

If you like cheap local food, there’s an up-and-coming food delivery app called WhyQ that’s worth a try.

Rather than ordering from the usual fast food or fast-casual chains, WhyQ sends their riders to hawker centres in your area. You can order dishes from different stalls, which is perfect if you and your S/O never seem to agree on food choices.

The delivery fee is an affordable $1.50 and there’s a ton of promo codes to make use of. You get discounts for DBS, UOB, OCBC, Standard Chartered, Citibank, Bank of China, CIMB, and all Mastercards.

Best credit cards for your food delivery habit

If you frequently order in food, it’s worthwhile to check out which credit cards can give you some rebates or miles for your meal. Just note the required minimum order and delivery fees that differ based on factors like location and restaurant.

You’d think that food deliveries would automatically be included under the “dining” category… but that’s no the case for all banks.

There are credit cards that explicitly state so though, such as the Citi Cashback card that currently has ongoing food delivery promotions and the OCBC 365 card that offers 6% rebate on online dining expenses.

The thing about ordering food online is that it can fall under the “online spending” category too. If you’re into cashback, you can consider the DBS Live Fresh Card (up to 5 per cent cashback on online spend).

If you prefer miles, there’s the Citi Rewards Card that gives you 10X rewards ($1 = 4 miles) for online shopping.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.