Foodpanda, Deliveroo, GrabFood & WhyQ promo codes (Jan 2021)

We can’t live without food delivery services like Foodpanda, Deliveroo, and GrabFood these days, especially when we’re too busy working from home or are just too lazy to cook.

Besides, why would you want to queue for bubble tea anymore? It’s quite annoying having to wait for them to prepare like 10 cups of bubble tea for the food delivery rider in front of you (obviously someone ordered for their neighbours to get free delivery).

Take the opportunity to save a few bucks with these food delivery promo codes, and get extra discounts with the credit cards you own.

Foodpanda promo codes Singapore (Jan 2021)

Foodpanda promo code Users Discount Valid until
CITINEW New $8 off first 2 orders with min. spend of $15 March 31, 2021
CITI21JAN Existing $6 off with min. spend of $30 March 31, 2021
CITI21JAN10 Existing $10 off with min. spend of $50 Jan 31, 2021
DBSNEW21 New $8 off first 2 orders with min. spend of $15
March 31, 2021
DBS21JAN Existing Free delivery with min. spend of $25 (2 redemptions per user)
Jan 31, 2021
UOB5NEW New $5 off first 3 orders with min. spend of $15 Feb 28, 2021
UOB21JAN Existing $6 off with min. spend of $30 (first 4,000 redemptions)
Jan 31, 2021
UOBMART01 Existing $6 off Pandamart or Foodpanda shops order with min. spend of $30 (first 1,000 redemptions)
Jan 31, 2021

Foodpanda is presently the most competitive food delivery player in Singapore, at least when it comes to promo codes. Above are the ones you can get with your Citibank, DBS/POSB, and UOB credit cards.

In addition to the credit card promos, Foodpanda also gives away MORE promo codes for selected Foodpanda merchants, Foodpanda Shops and Pandamart. Both are pretty useful when you want to order some groceries or alcohol quickly.

Foodpanda promo code Users Discount Valid until
FIRST50 New 50 per cent off first Foodpanda order (capped at $8) Feb 28, 2021
SHOPSNEW New 50 per cent off first 3 Foodpanda Shops orders (capped at $8) Feb 28, 2021
MARTNEW New

50 per cent off first 3 Pandamart orders (capped at $8)

 Feb 28, 2021
PUNEW New $3 off first Pick Up order with min. spend of $10 Jan 31, 2021
CNY18 Existing

18 per cent off on all snacks, sweets & drinks (capped at $8)

 Jan 18 to Feb 28, 2021
HAOJAN Existing $5 off Hao Mart order with min. spend of $20 Jan 7 to 16, 2021
HEALTHY21 Existing $4 off at selected “healthy” restaurants with min. spend of $15 Jan 4 to 17, 2021
Existing

20 per cent off all Subway orders with no min. spend

 Jan 6 to 22, 2021
Existing Free delivery on all McDonald’s orders with min. spend of $30 Jan 18 to 31, 2021

GrabFood promo codes Singapore (Jan 2021)

GrabFood promo code Users Discount Valid until
8TASTY New $8 off first 2 orders with no min. spend
EAT40 Existing 40 per cent off (capped at $20) with min. spend of $40
Existing Choose Pick Up option to get 20 per cent off (capped at $10)
CITI5 Existing $5 off with min. spend of $30 Jan 31, 2021
CITI10 Existing $10 off with min. spend of $50 Jan 31, 2021

Compared to Foodpanda and Deliveroo, GrabFood’s credit card tie-ups are quite disappointing. But hey! At least they’ve brought back some promo codes for Citibank credit card holders.

You can also scroll through the app to find more in-app promotions and campaigns, which range from bundled set meals to free delivery to direct discounts off certain merchants.

Deliveroo promo codes Singapore (Jan 2021)

 
Deliveroo promo code Users Discount Valid until
CITINEW21 New $4 off first 3 orders with min. spend of $20 June 30, 2021
CITI8JAN Existing $8 off with min. spend of $40 Jan 31, 2021
HSBCNEW21 New $4 off first 3 orders with min. spend of $20 Dec 31, 2021
HSBCJAN21 Existing $5 off with min. spend of $25 (2 redemptions per user) Jan 31, 2021
UOBNEW New $4 off first 3 orders with min. spend of $25 Jan 31, 2021
UOBJAN4 Existing $4 off with min. spend of $20 (1 redemption per user) Jan 31, 2021
UOBJAN6 Existing $6 off with min. spend of $30 (1 redemption per user) Jan 31, 2021
UOBJAN10 Existing $10 off with min. spend of $50 (1 redemption per user) Jan 31, 2021

Deliveroo has consistent tie-ups with Citibank, HSBC and UOB credit cards. Although some of these are limited to 1 redemption a month, no one’s stopping you from signing up for multiple credit cards

WhyQ promo codes Singapore (Jan 2021)

 
WhyQ promo code Users Discount Valid until
FREEMEAL New $5 off first WhyQ order
WELCOMEWHYQ New $4 off first order & $3 off second order Dec 31, 2021
WHYQ5 Existing $10 off (capped at $3)
WHYQWEEK Existing Up to 50 per cent off on consecutive day orders
10CNY Existing 10 per cent off Lim Chee Guan bak kwa preorder with min. spend of $50 Feb 2, 2021
DBSWHYQ New $5 off first order; 10% off thereafter Aug 31, 2021
UOBNEW New $5 off first order with $8 min. spend June 30, 2021
UOBWHYQ Existing $3 off with $15 min. spend (1 redemption per user) June 30, 2021
OCBC50 New 50 per cent off first order with $8 min. spend
June 30, 2021
OCBC4OFF Existing $4 off with $25 min. spend
June 30, 2021
SCXWHYQ New $5 off first order with $10 min. spend Dec 31, 2021
SC3OFF Existing $3 off with $10 min. spend (2 redemptions per user) Jan 31, 2021
CITIXWHYQ Existing 30 per cent off first 2 orders every month with $20 min. spend June 31, 2021
HSBCWHYQ5 New $5 off first order with $10 min. spend June 30, 2021
HSBCDELVRY3 Existing Free delivery with $15 min. spend June 30, 2021
BOCWHYQ5 New $5 off first order with $10 min. spend March 24, 2021
BOCWHYQ3 Existing $3 off with $10 min. spend March 24, 2021
CIMBNEW New $5 off first order
CIMB3 Existing $3 off subsequent orders
MC15WHYQ New 15 per cent off for Mastercard with $3 min. spend April 30, 2021
MC10WHYQ Existing 10 per cent off for Mastercard with $3 min. spend April 30, 2021

If you like cheap local food, there’s an up-and-coming food delivery app called WhyQ that’s worth a try.

Rather than ordering from the usual fast food or fast-casual chains, WhyQ sends their riders to hawker centres in your area. You can order dishes from different stalls, which is perfect if you and your S/O never seem to agree on food choices.

The delivery fee is an affordable $1.50 and there’s a ton of promo codes to make use of. You get discounts for DBS, UOB, OCBC, Standard Chartered, Citibank, Bank of China, CIMB, and all Mastercards.

Best credit cards for your food delivery habit

If you frequently order in food, it’s worthwhile to check out which credit cards can give you some rebates or miles for your meal. Just note the required minimum order and delivery fees that differ based on factors like location and restaurant.

You’d think that food deliveries would automatically be included under the “dining” category… but that’s no the case for all banks.

There are credit cards that explicitly state so though, such as the Citi Cashback card that currently has ongoing food delivery promotions and the OCBC 365 card that offers 6% rebate on online dining expenses.

The thing about ordering food online is that it can fall under the “online spending” category too. If you’re into cashback, you can consider the DBS Live Fresh Card (up to 5 per cent cashback on online spend).

If you prefer miles, there’s the Citi Rewards Card that gives you 10X rewards ($1 = 4 miles) for online shopping.

