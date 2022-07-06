Foodpanda, GrabFood, McDelivery, & Deliveroo promo codes for July

We can’t live without food delivery services like Foodpanda, Deliveroo, and Grab food delivery these days, especially when we’re too busy working from home or are just too lazy to cook. Of course, not forgetting the holy grail that is McDelivery.

You probably already have all the apps downloaded. McDelivery to fall back on for that late night fast food craving when Grab food, Foodpanda and Deliveroo riders are few and far between. Foodpanda and Deliveroo when Grab food delivery’s price surge threatens to burn a hole through your pocket. You know the method to the madness.

When the opportunity presents itself, you should also take the opportunity to save a few bucks with these food delivery promo codes, and get extra discounts with the credit cards you own. From Grab food delivery, McDelivery, to Foodpanda and Deliveroo, we’ve covered all the bases.

1. Foodpanda & Pandamart promo codes Singapore (July 2022)

Foodpanda is presently the most competitive food delivery player in Singapore, at least when it comes to promo codes. Above are the ones you can get with your Citibank, DBS, POSB, OCBC and UOB credit cards.

In addition to the credit card promos, Foodpanda also gives away MORE promo codes for selected Foodpanda merchants, pick up orders, and ordering during selected timings.