Foodpanda, GrabFood, McDelivery, & Deliveroo promo codes for July

We can’t live without food delivery services like Foodpanda, Deliveroo, and Grab food delivery these days, especially when we’re too busy working from home or are just too lazy to cook. Of course, not forgetting the holy grail that is McDelivery.
You probably already have all the apps downloaded. McDelivery to fall back on for that late night fast food craving when Grab food, Foodpanda and Deliveroo riders are few and far between. Foodpanda and Deliveroo when Grab food delivery’s price surge threatens to burn a hole through your pocket. You know the method to the madness.
When the opportunity presents itself, you should also take the opportunity to save a few bucks with these food delivery promo codes, and get extra discounts with the credit cards you own. From Grab food delivery, McDelivery, to Foodpanda and Deliveroo, we’ve covered all the bases.
1. Foodpanda & Pandamart promo codes Singapore (July 2022)
Foodpanda is presently the most competitive food delivery player in Singapore, at least when it comes to promo codes. Above are the ones you can get with your Citibank, DBS, POSB, OCBC and UOB credit cards.
In addition to the credit card promos, Foodpanda also gives away MORE promo codes for selected Foodpanda merchants, pick up orders, and ordering during selected timings.
|Promo Code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|–
|New
|Free delivery on first food panda order
|July 31, 2022
|–
|New & existing
|$0.99 delivery fee on selected restaurants
|July 17, 2022
|–
|New & existing
|20 per cent off with purchase of two bottles of Pau-Pau ‘Loaf Like A Panda’ sustainabeer
|While stocks last
|DRINKS
|New & existing
|$3 off drink pickup orders, min. spend $12 (limited redemptions daily)
|July 31, 2022
|FREEDEL
|New & existing
|Free delivery for breakfast (7am-11am) & teatime orders (2pm-5pm), min. spend of $20
|July 31, 2022
|CITI22JUL
|New & existing
|$6 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $30 with a Citibank card
|July 31, 2022
|CITI22JUL10
|New & existing
|$10 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $60 with a Citibank card
|July 31, 2022
|DBS22JUL10
|New & existing
|$10 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $50 with a DBS/POSB card
|July 30, 2022
|PL22JUL
|New & existing
|Free delivery on foodpanda order, min. spend of $30
|July 31, 2022
|UOB22JUL
|New & existing
|$6 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $35 with a UOB card
|July 31, 2022
|UOB22JUL10
|New & existing
|$10 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $60 with a UOB card
|July 31, 2022
|OCBC22JUL
|New & existing
|$6 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $30 with a OCBC card
|July 31, 2022
|OCBC22JUL10
|New & existing
|$10 off foodpanda order, min. spend of $60 with a OCBC card
|July 31, 2022
|MC22JUL
|New & existing
|$8 off your foodpanda order, min. spend $40
|July 31, 2022
2. Grab Food promo codes Singapore (July 2022)
Compared to Foodpanda and Deliveroo, Grab Food’s credit card tie-ups are quite disappointing. But hey! At least they’ve brought back some promo codes for Citibank credit card holders and MasterCard card members.
|Promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|CITI5
|New & existing
|$5 off Grabfood orders, min. spend $30 on a Citibank card
|Dec 31, 2022
|CITI10
|New & existing
|$10 off Grabfood orders, min. spend $50 on a Citibank card
|Dec 31, 2022
|UOB6OFF
|New & existing
|$6 off Grabfood orders, min. spend $30 on a UOB card
|Sept 30, 2022
|HSBCFOOD2022
|New & existing
|$5 off Grabfood orders, min. spend $25 on a HSBC card, limited to 2 redemptions
|Dec 31, 2022
|ICBC5
|New & existing
|$5 off Grabfood orders, min. spend $30 on a ICBC Card
|Sept 30, 2022
|SELFPICK30
|New & existing
|30% Grabfood self Pick-Up orders, no min. spend required, discount capped at $8
|July 31, 2022
|SELFPICKXL
|New & existing
|$15 off Grabfood self Pick-Up orders, min. spend $60
|July 31, 2022
|TEATIME
|New & existing
|Free Grabfood delivery from 3-5pm, selected merchants, $4 off min spend $15
|July 31, 2022
|FREEDEL80
|New & existing
|$10 off Grabfood delivery with a minimum order of $80
|July 31, 2022
|SELFPICK15
|New & existing
|$5 off takeaway/self pick-up orders paid using PayLater, min. spend $15
|July 17, 2022
|FOODPAYLATER
|New & existing
|$5 off Grabfood delivery with min. order of $15, valid only when Paylater is chosen as payment option
|July 17, 2022
|UOBGRABDURIAN
|UOB card users
|$12 off for selected categories min. order of $60,
|July 31, 2022
|TP3OFF
|New & existing
|$3 off for orders from Thomson Plaza min. order of $30
|Sept 3 2022
You can also scroll through the app to find more in-app promotions and campaigns, which range from bundled set meals to free delivery to direct discounts off certain merchants.
3. GrabMart promo codes Singapore (July 2022)
|Promo code
|User type
|Expiry date
|GMARTNEW
|New
|50 per cent off first GrabMart order, no min. spend, discount capped at $8
|July 31, 2022
|GRABDURIAN
|New
|$10 off, min. spend of $60 (on selected categories)
|July 31, 2022
|CITI5
|New & existing
|$5 off GrabMart order, min. spend $30 on Citibank Card
|Dec 31, 2022
|CITI10
|New & existing
|$10 off with a minimum order of $50 on Citibank Card
|Dec 31, 2022
|ICBC5
|Existing ICBC Mastercard holders
|$5 off GrabMart & GrabSupermarket orders, min. spend $30 with ICBC Mastercard
|July 30 2022
|XLCART
|New & existing
|$15 off GrabMart orders, min. spend of $85
|July 31, 2022
|MARTPAYLATER
|New & existing
|$25 off GrabMart orders, min. spend of $100 with PayLater
|–
|GROCERIES
|New & existing
|10% off GrabMart orders with the “Groceries” tag, min. spend of $40, discount capped at $8
|July 31 2022
|50OFFNOW
|New & existing
|50% off GrabMart Now orders, min. spend of $15, discount capped at $8
|July 31 2022
4. McDelivery promo codes Singapore (July 2022)
|Promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|FAMMILO22
|New & existing
|Free beverage upgrade for Family meal to 2 small iced Milo & 1 iced Milo junior (available from 12nn-1:30am)
|While stocks last
|APPIE622
|New & existing
|Free Apple Pie, min. spend $10 excluding delivery charge (available from 12nn-1:30am)
|While stocks last
|MILO622
|New & existing
|Free small iced Milo with any purchase (available from 7am-1:30am)
|While stocks last
|1OFFSMEVM
|New & existing
|$1 off Sausage McMuffin with Egg Extra Value Meal (valid on Mondays)
|While stocks last
You can always count on McDelivery no matter what time of the day. Grab Food and Foodpanda are great but when you’re craving supper, getting a rider and the delivery price hike might be a bit of a nightmare.
With McDelivery, you’d hardly face such frustrations. Here are the promo codes for the month to get the most out of your McDelivery orders. It’s a pretty lean list but it’s better than nothing!
5. Deliveroo promo codes Singapore (July 2022)
Deliveroo has tie-ups with UOB, Citibank, HSBC and Standard Chartered credit cards. Although some of these are limited to one redemption a month, no one’s stopping you from signing up for multiple credit cards…
|Promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|CITI8OFFFJUL
|Existing
|$8 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend $40 on a Citibank card
|31 Jul 2022
|CITINEW2022
|New
|$6 off first order. spend $15
|31 Dec 2022
|HSBCNEW22
|New
|$3 off first order and 14 days of free delivery, no min. spend required
|31 Dec 2022
|HSBCJUL22
|New & Existing
|$5 off on Deliveroo order, min. spend of $25 on a HSBC card
|31 Jul 2022
|OCBCNEW22
|New
|$3 off first order and free delivery, min. spend of $12 on a OCBC card
|31 Dec 2022
|UOBNEW22
|New
|$3 off first order and free delivery on a UOB card, no min. spend
|31 Dec 2022
6. AirAsia Food promo codes Singapore (July 2022)
The newest kid on the food delivery block is AirAsia Food — yes, the grounded budget airline has now pivoted to food delivery.
|Promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|2FOODSG
|New & existing
|$2 off AirAsia Food breakfast orders, min. spend S$10
|–
|3FOODSG
|New & existing
|$3 off AirAsia Food lunch orders, min. spend S$10
|–
|HELLO6SG
|New
|$6 off first AirAsia Food order
|–
|–
|New & existing
|$2.99 delivery fee, selected restaurants (up to 5km distance)
|–
|–
|New & existing
|$1 redemption using 150 BIG Points
|–
|–
|New & existing
|Free delivery (up to 10km), min. spend S$10
|–
7. WhyQ promo codes Singapore (July 2022)
If you like cheap local food, there’s an up-and-coming food delivery app called WhyQ that’s worth a try.
Rather than ordering from the usual fast food or fast-casual chains, WhyQ sends their riders to hawker centres in your area. You can order dishes from different stalls, which is perfect if you and your S/O never seem to agree on food choices.
There are plenty promo codes to make use of!
|Promo code
|Users
|Discount
|Valid until
|FREEMEAL
|New
|$5 off first order
|–
|WELCOMEWHYQ
|New
|$5 off first WhyQ order, $3 off second WhyQ order
|–
|DBSWHYQ
|New
|$5 off first WhyQ order, 10% off subsequent orders on DBS or POSB card, discount capped at $3
|Dec 31, 2022
|CITINEW
|New
|$4 off first 2 WhyQ orders, min. spend $8 on CitiBank card
|Dec 31, 2022
|CITIXWHYQ
|New & existing
|$4 off WhyQ orders, min. spend $20 on CitiBank card, limited to 2 redemptions per user every month
|Dec 31, 2022
|UOBNEW
|New
|$5 off on your first WHYQ order, min. spend $8 on a UOB card, limited to first 10,000 redemptions
|Dec 31, 2022
|UOBWHYQ
|New & existing
|$3 off WhyQ orders, min. spend $15 on UOB card, limited to first 10,000 redemptions
|Dec 31, 2022
|HSBCWHYQ
|New
|$5 off on first 2 WhyQ orders, min. spend of $10 on a HSBC card
|Dec 31, 2022
|HSBCDELVRY3
|Existing
|Get $3 off delivery, min. spend of $15 on a HSBC card
|Dec 31, 2022
|OCBC50
|New
|$5 off on first WhyQ order, min. spend of $8 on an OCBC card
|Dec 31, 2022
|OCBC4OFF
|New & existing
|$4 off WHYQ order, min. spend $20 on an OCBC card, limited to 2 redemptions every month
|Dec 31, 2022
|MC15WHYQ
|New
|15% off first WhyQ order (up to $5), min. spend $3 on a Mastercard
|Dec 31, 2022
|MC10WHYQ
|New & existing
|10% off first WhyQ order (up to $3), min. spend $3 on a Mastercard
|Dec 31, 2022
If you frequently order in food, it’s worthwhile to check out which credit cards can give you some rebates or miles for your meal. Just note the required minimum order and delivery fees that differ based on factors like location and restaurant.
You’d think that food deliveries would automatically be included under the “dining” category… but that’s no the case for all banks. There are credit cards that explicitly state so though, such as the Citi Cashback card that currently has ongoing food delivery promotions and the OCBC 365 card that offers 6 per cent rebate on online dining expenses.
The thing about ordering food online is that it can fall under the “online spending” category too. If you’re into cashback, you can consider the DBS Live Fresh Card (up to 5 per cent cashback on online spend).
If you prefer miles, there’s the Citi Rewards Card that gives you 10X rewards ($1 = 4 miles) for online spending.
It’s wise to note that T&Cs are always subject to change, so do read up and/or call the bank before you sign up.
This article was first published in MoneySmart.