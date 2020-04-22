Foods to help you sleep

We have all got a lot on our minds at the moment, which is making catching those zzz's harder than ever. So with that in mind, here's what to eat and what to say so long to.

Nuts

There's an old wives tale that nuts can give you headaches and stop you sleeping but this is exactly what we said it was; an old wives tale.

Nuts, especially almonds and walnuts are amazing to help you sleep thanks to the fact that they contain high levels of melatonin which is the sleep hormone and magnesium which relaxes the central nervous system to help you drift off to sleep more easily.

Fatty Fish

PHOTO: Pixabay

Fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel are so good for you for a variety of reasons. It can help with sugar control, boosting the skins natural collagen and also, sleep.

How does it help with sleep you ask? Well, fatty fish is packed full of the amino acid tryptophan which converts into serotonin, a neurotransmitter that creates melatonin, which we just learnt helps you sleep.

Bananas

Maybe Gwen Stefani was having problems sleeping when she sang about bananas in 'Hollerback Girl.'

You see they're not just great for breakfast, they're also the perfect late-night snack thanks to the fact that they are packed full of potassium, which we now know is good for relaxing the central nervous system.

They also have vitamin B6 which is an essential vitamin for sleep.

Leafy Greens

PHOTO: Pixabay

Living in Asia, we are blessed to have such a huge variety of fresh, leafy greens at our fingertips and if you are having problems with your sleep these days, get on down to the market and fill your basket.

Dark leafy greens including broccoli, spinach and bap choi contain three essential sleep minerals: potassium, magnesium and calcium.

And now, what to avoid. Drumroll, please

Caffeine

Well duh, that one is common knowledge pretty much.

If you are having problems sleeping, experts recommend having your last caffeinated drink at 2pm as it can take up to six hours to leave your system.

Sugar

PHOTO: Pixabay

While it's tempting to reach for a sugary pudding after your meal, if you want a good nights sleep, get your head out of the fridge.

Try and switch the likes of ice cream and milky chocolate for a couple of pieces of dark (70 per cent and above) chocolate - this won't cause an energy rush and will also help level out your sugar levels.

Cured meats

Sorry French people, it seems that cured meats are off our list for now.

You see, cured meats, although delicious, contain something called tyramine, which makes the brain more alert - exactly what you don't want come bedtime.

Certain vegetables

Eggplant, tomatoes and beetroot also contain that naughty amino acid tyramine which will stop you drifting off quickly.

This article was first published in BLLNR.