Football, food and now fashion: Hassan Sunny launches own clothing brand

From shutting down strikers on the pitch to running a nasi padang stall, it seems like there's nothing Hassan Sunny can't do.

Now, the 40-year-old has entered the world of fashion with his latest business venture.

Last Thursday (Feb 6), Hassan took to his Instagram page to make the big announcement.

"Hey everyone, I'm beyond excited to introduce you to my new clothing brand, Has & Co," he said in the video.

Has & Co had a booth at Fomo Weekend Market—a lifestyle flea market featuring local small businesses—on Feb 8 and 9, where Hassan was present to meet and greet his fans, as well as to market the new brand.

With regard to the type of apparel Has & Co. offers, think casual and minimalistic.

While the brand's Instagram page does not fully reveal its entire collection, what we do know is that it offers a range including jumpers, hoodies and T-shirts.

"I am not the type to wear patterned clothes, bright colours or designs that are too outlandish. By maintaining simplicity and a minimalist concept, everyone, young and old, can appreciate the style of the brand," Hassan told Berita Harian.

The local publication added that sizes in his collection range from children's sizes to an adult size 6XL, with prices ranging from $20 to $80.

AsiaOne has reached out to Hassan for more information regarding his new business.

Hassan the businessman

In October 2020, Hassan opened his own nasi padang hawker stall, Dapur Hassan (translates to Hassan's kitchen), while still playing football professionally.

Located in Tampines, the stall serves Malay classics such as lontong, nasi lemak and mee rebus.

Last June, Hassan's heroic performance for Singapore in a World Cup qualifier match against Thailand saw China edge past the Thai's into the next round of qualification.

In the weeks that followed, Chinese fans responded by flocking to his stall to show their appreciation.

