Forest bathing is the legit wellness activity you need to do ASAP

Fancy spending a couple of hours basking in the full glory of nature? That's forest bathing in a nutshell. And there are real health benefits to it.

If you regularly spend time in the park, reservoir or a garden setting, you would be familiar with the calming effects of nature, whether it's from the therapeutic greenery, sound of birds or the smell of crisp, dewy air.

Now, there's actual science to explain those benefits. There's even a term for immersing yourself in natural surroundings. It's called forest bathing.

WHAT IS FOREST BATHING?

Forest bathing is a metaphor for bathing yourself in the elements of the forest.

There's no actual bathing involved, but you'll switch on your five senses - sight, smell, hearing, touch and taste - while taking in the forest, one mindful movement at a time.

The concept started in Japan in the 1980s, when the Forest Agency of Japan proposed a national health programme to reduce stress in workers.

Better known as shinrin-yoku (in Japanese, "shinrin" means forest and "yoku" means bath) in Japan, forest bathing has taken root and is being embraced all over the world, largely thanks to well-documented and publicised research by Dr Qing Li of the Nippon Medical School in Tokyo, who's also the author of Forest Bathing: How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness.