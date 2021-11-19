Forever alone? Here are 20 Instagram Story effects you can try for a virtual companion

If there’s one thing we can take away from the pandemic, it’s that despite our accessibility to essentially everything — thanks to the internet and social media — it still drives us stir-crazy to stay in isolation for extended periods of time. Especially so if you are single, available, yet lawfully banned from mingling [temporarily].

What does Tiktok influencer Bella Poarch, tech wunderkind Elon Musk, and Salt Bae have in common? They are all your new best friends… online. Sort of.

PHOTO: Instagram/strong__fil

However, if you’re in desperate need of a companion and yet also a law-abiding citizen, then here’s a solution that you may find effective and reassuring.

Enter these hilariously brilliant Artificial Reality effects available on Instagram Stories (IGS) crafted by the ingeniously tech-savvy, where you can immediately find comfort in an online post — that’s only available to view within 24 hours — with global leaders, K-pop stars, anime characters, and Salt Bae.

Don’t forget to take your seat at the next G20 summit, next to all your Presidential besties.

PHOTO: Instagram/strong__fil

Scroll on to check out who you will get to hang out with and where you can save these effects now.

You won’t ever feel lonely again when you get to hang out with BTS and Blackpink’s Rosé.

PHOTO: Instagram/estelpingol

The Marvel cinematic universe must have forgotten to mention you in its latest phase.

PHOTO: Instagram/strong__fil

Your fictional besties from the anime series Death Note.

PHOTO: Instagram/sizova___

When the boys from Attack On Titan dropped by to say hi.

PHOTO: Instagram/sizova___

