Forget JB, here's 5 reasons why you're better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway

Read also

On the other hand, ferry tickets to Batam are usually readily available online. You can even buy them off Carousell before collecting them at HabourFront Centre before your trip.

Rather than waste a third of your vacation stuck in a seemingly never-ending line, knowing your embarkation and arrival time allows you to plan your itinerary better to make the most of your holiday.

Pro tip: Don't expect the ferry to always come exactly on time. Factor in at least a buffer time of 15 to 20 minutes because the boat might arrive slightly late.

Get on board, sit down and snooze your way through the journey. Exactly how a holiday should begin.

via GIPHY

CHEAP THRILLS

Since you're already on vacation to treat yourself, are you aware that you can pay a little more to experience the "VIP lounge" in Batam's ferry terminals?

Ferry tickets also have a VIP or business class option so that you get on board and disembark first, much to the envy of other plebeians forced to wait their turn.

We checked in with Batamfast Ferry who told us that their VIP room rate each way is $150 (excluding ferry ticket cost) and can accommodate between two and nine people.

Batam is just a 45-minute ferry from Singapore.

Photo: South China Morning Post

Note that reservations for VIP treatment must be made at least three days prior to departure date.

Considering how people drop thousands of dollars to upgrade their seats on flights, what's shelling out a little bit extra for a comfier ride and pampering yourself more?

On the topic of cheap thrills, we're scratching our heads and wondering why the A&W at Jewel Changi Airport is still attracting snaking long queues when outlets in both JB and Batam are relatively empty.

Queue at Jewel's A&W on June 26 when one of our writers happened to drop by for a visit.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Rub it in the faces of those waiting for hours as you sit back and sip on your root beer float and enjoy the even slower pace of life in Batam compared to JB.

via GIPHY

A "BUFFET" WHERE YOU PAY WHAT YOU TOUCH

On a recent trip to Batam, I discovered the gem that is Serdehana -- a nasi padang restaurant chain across the island with a dining experience like nowhere else I've tried.

Upon being seated, a variety of 15 to 20 tiny platters will be placed in front of you, but "only touch what you want to eat", I was warned.

The restaurant only charges you for dishes that have been visibly touched based on the "next-level" observation skills of the wait staff.

What they do with the remaining plates of untouched food remains a mystery to me.

My bill came up to $15 for two people and we ate from seven or eight platters till I wanted to pop.

Not bad for a no-waste "buffet", eh?

CHEAPER MASSAGE DEALS

We're developing "horns" in our skulls and other health-related issues stemming from an addiction to our devices and constantly bending over to look at our screen.

Bad posture is definitely a thing we should look out for and might be the cause of those aches and pains you're feeling.

Feeling up for a massage now? Two-hour ones are the norm in Batam and surprise surprise, they're cheaper than the ones in JB.

I dropped $28 on a two-hour long deep tissue massage at Eska, which is cheaper than all the "affordable JB massage parlours", according to this article.

NATURE JUST AROUND THE CORNER

We already live in a concrete jungle. Why experience the same thing on holiday in JB?

Although beaches in Malaysia (read: Tioman or Redang) are more well-known, they're hardly accessible and require a lot more planning since they're further away.

Although lesser known, Batam too has sun-kissed beaches and would probably be your best bet for a nearby seaside holiday that's not in Sentosa.