Forget JB, here's 5 reasons why you're better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway

Barelang Bridge in Batam, Indonesia.
PHOTO: 123rf
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

With tight deadlines to meet, targets to hit and limited AL (annual leave) to take, Johor Bahru (JB) is the usual go-to destination for working professionals in Singapore.

It's great for those who want a short trip "overseas" (Sentosa doesn't count) for some much-needed R&R.

And thanks to our Yusof Ishaks being three times as strong, most of us are willing to endure hours of being stuck in a Causeway jam just to get a breather from our hectic schedules. 

But if you're starting to feel bored with the usual shopping malls, cafes and massage parlours, perhaps it's time for a little change in environment.

Consider Batam -- the seriously overlooked, often forgotten underdog for that one-day sojourn.

Before you eschew the tiny island known for cheap (but really tasty!) kueh lapis, here's why going to Batam may be a better use of your downtime compared to JB.

JAM? WHAT JAM?

If you're a frequent "tourist" in JB, you'll no doubt have experienced the bladder test -- of how long you can hold your pee till you cross the checkpoint. 

Singer Taufik Batisah told us he once spent four hours caught in a jam during the Hari Raya period.

Yes, one alternative is to cross the border via the KTM train, but you'll have to book tickets at least a month beforehand for weekend getaways -- impossible if you're thinking of doing a spontaneous trip.

On the other hand, ferry tickets to Batam are usually readily available online. You can even buy them off Carousell before collecting them at HabourFront Centre before your trip.

Rather than waste a third of your vacation stuck in a seemingly never-ending line, knowing your embarkation and arrival time allows you to plan your itinerary better to make the most of your holiday. 

Pro tip: Don't expect the ferry to always come exactly on time. Factor in at least a buffer time of 15 to 20 minutes because the boat might arrive slightly late.

Get on board, sit down and snooze your way through the journey. Exactly how a holiday should begin.

via GIPHY

CHEAP THRILLS

Since you're already on vacation to treat yourself, are you aware that you can pay a little more to experience the "VIP lounge" in Batam's ferry terminals?

Ferry tickets also have a VIP or business class option so that you get on board and disembark first, much to the envy of other plebeians forced to wait their turn.

We checked in with Batamfast Ferry who told us that their VIP room rate each way is $150 (excluding ferry ticket cost) and can accommodate between two and nine people.

Batam is just a 45-minute ferry from Singapore. 
Photo: South China Morning Post

Note that reservations for VIP treatment must be made at least three days prior to departure date. 

Considering how people drop thousands of dollars to upgrade their seats on flights, what's shelling out a little bit extra for a comfier ride and pampering yourself more?

On the topic of cheap thrills, we're scratching our heads and wondering why the A&W at Jewel Changi Airport is still attracting snaking long queues when outlets in both JB and Batam are relatively empty.

Queue at Jewel's A&W on June 26 when one of our writers happened to drop by for a visit. 
PHOTO: AsiaOne 

Rub it in the faces of those waiting for hours as you sit back and sip on your root beer float and enjoy the even slower pace of life in Batam compared to JB.

via GIPHY

A "BUFFET" WHERE YOU PAY WHAT YOU TOUCH

On a recent trip to Batam, I discovered the gem that is Serdehana -- a nasi padang restaurant chain across the island with a dining experience like nowhere else I've tried.

Upon being seated, a variety of 15 to 20 tiny platters will be placed in front of you, but "only touch what you want to eat", I was warned.

The restaurant only charges you for dishes that have been visibly touched based on the "next-level" observation skills of the wait staff.

What they do with the remaining plates of untouched food remains a mystery to me.

My bill came up to $15 for two people and we ate from seven or eight platters till I wanted to pop.

Not bad for a no-waste "buffet", eh?

CHEAPER MASSAGE DEALS

We're developing "horns" in our skulls and other health-related issues stemming from an addiction to our devices and constantly bending over to look at our screen. 

Bad posture is definitely a thing we should look out for and might be the cause of those aches and pains you're feeling.

Feeling up for a massage now? Two-hour ones are the norm in Batam and surprise surprise, they're cheaper than the ones in JB.

I dropped $28 on a two-hour long deep tissue massage at Eska, which is cheaper than all the "affordable JB massage parlours", according to this article.

NATURE JUST AROUND THE CORNER

We already live in a concrete jungle. Why experience the same thing on holiday in JB?

Although beaches in Malaysia (read: Tioman or Redang) are more well-known, they're hardly accessible and require a lot more planning since they're further away. 

Although lesser known, Batam too has sun-kissed beaches and would probably be your best bet for a nearby seaside holiday that's not in Sentosa.

If you're someone who loves water sports such as wakeboarding, windsurfing or even fun water-based activities like banana boating, then Turi or Nongsa beach is a good bet.

Batam is definitely under-appreciated and oft-overlooked, so the next time you're stumped for short getaway locations, why not give this tiny Indonesian island a chance?

via GIPHY

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about

batam INDONESIA Travel and leisure travel tips
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
Victims of &#039;Chinese official&#039; scams lose $4.8m in four months
Victims of 'Chinese official' scams lose $4.8m in four months
Forget JB, here&#039;s 5 reasons why you&#039;re better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Forget JB, here's 5 reasons why you're better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Carrie Wong confesses she&#039;s no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang
Fire engulfs landscaping at Genting, blaze put out by fire and rescue personnel
Fire engulfs landscaping at Genting, blaze put out by fire and rescue personnel
Carrie Lam blasts Hong Kong protesters but says she is willing to listen to all sectors
Carrie Lam blasts Hong Kong protesters but says she is willing to listen to all sectors
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
S.H.E&#039;s Selina Jen touched by support from bandmates at Golden Melody Awards
Off-key Selina Jen touched by support from bandmates at Golden Melody Awards
Woman pinches ah ma&#039;s breast, pushes water bottle and shoves fingers into her mouth
Woman pinches ah ma's breast, pushes water bottle and shoves fingers into her mouth
Man tries to wake couple who are &#039;passed out drunk&#039; on pavement at North Canal Road
Man tries to wake couple who are 'passed out drunk' on pavement at North Canal Road

LIFESTYLE

15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
WiFi router VS data roaming VS overseas data SIM card: which should you choose for your next overseas trip?
WiFi router VS data roaming VS overseas data SIM card: which should you choose for your next overseas trip?
Power bank buying guide - 5 affordable brands like Xiaomi, ValueClub and more
Power bank buying guide - 5 affordable brands like Xiaomi, ValueClub and more
Good deals must share July 1-7: KOI drops $4.40 popcorn latte collab with Garrett&#039;s
Koi launches $4.40 Garrett popcorn tea latte

Home Works

6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

300 fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
300 fans welcome My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it

SERVICES