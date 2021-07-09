Forget staycations: I tried going on a daycation with my buddies at Clarke Quay and we can't wait to do it again

It's 2021 — vacations are no longer a thing, and staycations are starting to be overdone.

Cue daycations.

Daycations are great for grabbing your buddies, enjoying the day as if you were on vacation, and still making it home in time to change into your comfy pyjamas before hitting the sack.

Be it chilling with your best friends on a weekday — perfect if you hate crowds and would love some social distancing — or just want to spend time unwinding with your significant other, Clarke Quay is just the place to kick back and relax.

So, that's what I did one fine Friday afternoon: I took a day off work and went on a daycation all around Clarke Quay with two of my buddies. (Do note that these photos were taken prior to Phase 2 Heightened Alert.)

From snacking, sipping on cocktails, enjoying a meal by the river, tossing back beers, to snapping Insta-worthy pictures at various hidden spots, we did it all. Over 20 outlets at Clarke Quay are offering Happy Hour and Ladies Night deals, and here are all the best ones we've found thus far.

Devour the freshest seafood at Fremantle Seafood Market

Ready for a fishing good time at Fremantle Seafood Market. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

If having fresh seafood by the river is your thing, the laidback, casual restaurant Fremantle Seafood Market will definitely be up your alley. From beer-battered barramundi fish and chips to grilled king prawn aglio olio, it's tough to even pick a favourite — everything was cooked to perfection.

What's more, this riverside restaurant is now having 50 per cent off their second main course — that's less than $30 for two mains!

Perfect for a fishing great time with your buddies.

Address: 3 River Valley Rd, Blk E, #01-05/06

Tel: 6337 1838

Tantalise your tastebuds at Tomo Izakaya

Tomo Izakaya is the perfect spot for some tete-a-tete with your buddies. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

In search of a more intimate space for a tete-a-tete with my buddies, we found ourselves at Tomo Izakaya, a spot bustling with Japanese vibes serving small dishes that are perfect for sharing.

Order their sushi moriawase (mixed sushi platter) if you cannot make up your mind, or get the aburi Wagyu pirikara salmon (grilled Wagyu roll with spicy chopped salmon) if you want a twist to your classic sushi.

And what's an izakaya experience without some alcohol? From sake and shochu, beers, wines, to Japanese cocktails, it's all one-for-one. Curious about the Japanese cocktails on the menu, we decided to try the Japanese Sling and the Izakaya Plum, and we did not regret one bit.

Cheers to Happy Hour at Tomo Izakaya. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

With the promotion — two for $15++ during Happy Hour — this will be a good chance for you to try Japanese cocktails.

Address: 3 River Valley Rd, Blk A, #01-04

Tel: 6333 0100

Let your hair down at Coyote Ugly Saloon

Roll over to Coyote Ugly Saloon for some cheesy, melty sandwiches. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

While partying the night away isn't an option at bar and restaurant Coyote Ugly Saloon right now, soaking in the atmosphere while devouring comforting bar bites is still a pleasure. The guys in our group especially loved their Philly cheesesteak sandwich — cheesy, meaty, with a crunch from the toasted bun, it's all you would want in a sandwich.

A meter of fun awaits. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Ladies though, should head over on Wednesdays for ladies' night. Get their Insta-famous One Metre of Fun (20 shots) at just $60! It would definitely be a night to remember.

Address: 3 River Valley Rd, Blk B, #01-08

Tel: 6261 6564

Chill the evening away at Prive Clarke Quay

Prive Clarke Quay is great for people-watching while the sun sets. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Set just right by the fountains, Prive Clarke Quay is the perfect spot to people-watch while chilling with your friends. Take the outdoor seats, order some beer while you watch the sun set — daily happy hour starts from 5pm and ends at 8pm.

Get 50 per cent off selected house wines, spirits and Drinks of the Moment, or draft beer at $7 (half pint) while you share some pizzas with your pals, or have it all to yourself — we promise we won't judge.

Thinking of getting some non-meat options for a lighter pre-dinner snack? Prive Clarke Quay has got some plant-based dishes for you to pick from.

Plant-based eaters, we've got you covered. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

From the Mad-for-Mexican salad, and pan-fried Impossible™ gyoza to the truffled mushroom Swiss burger, they have it all.

Address: 3 River Valley Rd, Blk C, #01-09A

Tel: 6776 0777

End your night on a high at Yin Bar & Lounge at The Riverhouse

Phenomenal bar bites and a bunch of happy hour promotions for you to pick from? Yes, please. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

There's no better place to end your night on a high note than at Yin Bar & Lounge at The Riverhouse. Take your pick of poison: one-for-one cocktails, 20 per cent off selected wines, or daily happy hour at $12++. There's bound to be something for everyone.

And their bar bites? Phenomenal. The Sichuan mala chicken with crispy kang kong, Spam fries with chipotle dip, and salted egg fish skin were some of our group's faves. Spicy, savoury, and full of flavour, they're the best paired with a refreshing beer or a glass of white wine.

A daycation is incomplete without a beautiful sunset. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Address: 3 River Valley Road, Blk A, #01-02

Tel: 6261 1189

A feasting daycation is the best type of daycation — don't fight us on that.

Even better when there's free parking from 6pm to 7pm, and you receive 50 per cent off your first drink when you play and share the filter game — Bottoms Up! — at participating outlets.

IG Filter Challenge — Bottoms Up! from July 19 to September 10, 2021

Achieve a score of at least 15! Tag @Clarkequaysg and the Instagram handle of the participating outlet, then share it on Instagram. Show it to the outlet staff to receive 50 per cent off the first drink from the selected list. Choice of drinks include beer, house pours, cocktails and soft drinks.

Valid for first 10 customers per store per day only.

Redemption is valid on Monday to Friday, from 4pm to 7pm

Each customer is entitled to one redemption at the participating outlet

Find out more about The Happiest Hour at Clarke Quay here.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Clarke Quay.