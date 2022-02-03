Forget Wordle: Test your Star Wars cred with Star Wordle and Swordle

If you actually read and type English every day, there is no reason you can't solve Wordle easily with the right approach.

It's simply a game of attrition, designed such that we can have a little bit of fun and hopefully, perhaps, rediscover a love for words. It gets boring after a while.

We know there's Absurdle - the far more devious version of Wordle and in my opinion, by far the best version of the Wordle-styled game. But what do you do if you don't want to feel like you're playing against an a****** all the time?

If you're a Star Wars fan, then you're in luck for there is something less aggravating. Stars Wars YouTuber EckhartsLadder has created a Star Wars based Wordle game called Star Wordle, which features a library of 20,000 words mostly drawn from Wookieepedia.

To be fair, I think that you'll need to be quite a bit of a fan to be able to do well with this. Furthermore, it seems like it'll be a mix of conventional and lore words.

At the very worst, you need to have some degree of commitment to research your way to the answer. If you find this too easy, then guess what? Like Wordle, there's a hard mode as well - how well do you read Aurebesh?

PHOTO: Star Wordle

The word of the day is linked to Wookiepedia, so you can brush up on your Stars Wars lore or discover something new if you happen to guess the word blind. Of course, there's also the obligatory link to the creator's channel, which is a good resource for new (or old) fans of the franchise.

PHOTO: Swordle

But, if for whatever reason, you feel like you want an "ad-free" version, there's a similar game called Swordle by AurebeshFiles, which also offers Aurebesh fonts and a colour blind mode, which is cool, because it means you can play twice a day.

But fair warning though. If you are constantly showing off good scores of Star Wordle and Swordle, I figure people might think you're quite sad too. But hey, the major difference here is at least you've earned the right to flaunt it.

READ ALSO: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is the 'what if' of Final Fantasy I

This article was first published in Potions.sg.