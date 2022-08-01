Former Lamborghini executive joins Apple to lead design of EV

Apple reportedly hired a veteran of Lamborghini to join its electric vehicle (EV) team.

According to Bloomberg, Luigi Taraborrelli joined Apple to help lead the design of the EV. In his 20-year career at Lamborghini, Taraborrelli managed the chassis and vehicle dynamics engineering/R&D. He also led the design of the suspension components, rims and tires, steering and brake systems, exhaust systems, fuel systems and other driver assistance trechnologies.

Apple is expected to launch its EV in 2025. Kevin Lynch, the VP of technology, is believed to be leading the EV team. The iPhone maker hired several veterans from the industry in the past few years.

Dr Manfred Harrer, the former VP of chassis development joined Apple last year. Desi Ujkashevic, who worked as an engineer at Ford for more than 30 years, joined Apple earlier this year.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.