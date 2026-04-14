Former Shuqun Secondary School site could yield up to 1,800 homes in Jurong East

The former site of Shuqun Secondary School in Jurong East is set to be transformed into a sizeable new housing development, following a proposed planning change by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) that could substantially increase the number of homes in the area.

The proposal comes as part of a broader amendment to the Master Plan 2025, signalling continued efforts to optimise land resources while meeting sustained housing demand across both public and private segments.

Higher density, more housing supply

On April 10, URA published a proposed amendment to increase the plot ratio of the three-hectare site at 450 Jurong East Street 21 from 3.5 to 5.0.

The site, which was formerly occupied by Shuqun Secondary School, has been zoned for residential use under the master plan.

The proposed increase, alongside minor boundary adjustments, would enable a significantly higher-density development than previously allowed.

With the revised plot ratio, analysts estimate the site could yield between 1,150 and 1,250 HDB flats, or approximately 1,750 to 1,800 private condominium units.

More broadly, the move reflects Singapore's continued push to optimise land use within built-up areas, especially as housing demand remains resilient.

By allowing greater density on a well-located site with existing infrastructure and amenities, planners are effectively unlocking additional housing capacity without the need for entirely new land parcels.

Future development to boast strong connectivity and amenities

For homebuyers eyeing future developments, one of the site's key advantages lies in its connectivity.

It is located within about 400 metres of the upcoming Toh Guan MRT station on the Jurong Region Line, which is slated to open in 2028.

This will enhance accessibility within the West and improve links to surrounding employment and residential areas.

In addition, the site is also approximately 600 metres from the Jurong East MRT Station, a major interchange serving both the North-South and East-West Lines.

This dual access to existing and future rail infrastructure positions the site as a highly convenient location for commuters.

Beyond transport, the area is well-served by established amenities. Residents will be within close proximity to Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre, as well as nearby schools such as Yuhua Primary School and Crest Secondary School.

The surrounding estate, largely built in the 1980s, could also benefit from renewed vibrancy as new homes are introduced.

The site is also expected to attract buyers working in Jurong and Tuas, given its accessibility to industrial and business nodes in the western corridor.

At the same time, it may appeal to existing homeowners in nearby estates looking to upgrade within a familiar neighbourhood.

Demand expected to remain robust in the West

Property analysts expect strong interest in the site, regardless of whether it is developed for public or private housing.

The combination of transport connectivity, proximity to employment hubs, and established amenities makes it a compelling option for a wide range of buyers.

Jurong East's role as part of the Jurong Lake District — earmarked as Singapore's second central business district — adds further appeal.

As more commercial and lifestyle developments take shape in the district, residential demand in the area is likely to strengthen in tandem.

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Another emerging demand driver comes from Tengah, Singapore's newest housing town located nearby.

Over the next four to five years, a growing number of Tengah flats will reach their Minimum Occupation Period, creating a new pool of potential upgrader demand.

If the Shuqun Secondary School site is developed into private housing, it could be well-positioned to capture this segment.

Buyers who are already accustomed to living in the West may prefer to remain in the same region while moving into a condominium.

Recent sales activity in the West supports this outlook.

Developments such as Sora and The Sen have recorded steady take-up rates, while upcoming launches like Tengah Garden Residences are expected to further test demand.

Additionally, Jurong East has seen relatively fewer private residential launches compared to other regional hubs in Singapore, which could lead to stronger demand for new units.

On the public housing front, the latest launch was Teban Heights BTO in October 2025.

It attracted 2,418 applications for just 638 units, reflecting strong interest in homes within the area.

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Part of a broader trend of redeveloping former school sites

The redevelopment of the Shuqun Secondary School site also reflects a wider trend across Singapore. As school populations evolve and institutions merge or relocate, former school sites are increasingly being earmarked for housing.

Similar sites in areas such as Bedok, Tampines, and Pasir Ris have already been identified or redeveloped for residential use, contributing to the government's strategy of maintaining a steady housing supply without relying solely on new land reclamation or greenfield sites.

Supporting Jurong East's next phase of growth

Looking ahead, the proposed redevelopment could play a meaningful role in shaping Jurong East's next phase of growth.

A sizeable influx of new residents would support retail, dining and service offerings in the area, while reinforcing its position as a live-work-play destination.

At the same time, the project highlights URA's continued focus on intensifying land use in strategic, well-connected locations.

By unlocking the potential of sites like the former Shuqun Secondary School, planners are not only addressing immediate housing needs but also laying the groundwork for more sustainable and integrated urban growth.

If approved, the future development could become one of the more notable residential additions in the West, further cementing Jurong East's transformation into a major urban hub beyond the city centre.

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This article was first published in 99.co.