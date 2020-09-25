Former Subway staff reveal the best hacks to get the most out of your $6 sandwich

These days, one can score a decent meal at your nearest Subway outlet for around $6, but that's not to say you can't get more bang for your buck when ordering your favourite sandwiches.

There's no official cheatsheet when it comes to dining at Subway, but some former employees have exclusive insider hacks to share.

A Twitter thread started by a former Subway employee, @hajaarudin on Tuesday (Sept 22), revealed that the solution to a soggy sub was simply to request for your buns to be triple toasted.

The Malaysian employee swears by its taste and crunchiness, promising that the sub will retain its crunch factor regardless if it's kept cold, or slathered in sauce. Though if you're a multigrain fan, you might be disappointed to know that only the Hearty Italian loaf is suitable for double or triple toasting. The other breads will just turn soft, she says.

https://twitter.com/hajaarudin/status/1308408922592677893

As we've previously learnt, another way to keep your sandwich dry is to have your dressing packed on the side instead.

But a crunchy sub is just the tip of the iceberg, so we dug a little deeper and probed some other former employees to see what other hacks they had to share.

Sauce

The only thing I look forward to on Mondays - Having a Spicy Tangy Tuna sub for lunch! Posted by Subway Singapore on Sunday, May 26, 2019

No sub is complete without sauce, but if you're bored of picking the same few sauces over and over again, there are actually more options on the shelf than you realise.

One former employee told us that it's possible to dress your sandwich with marinara sauce — the tangy tomato sauce that's normally exclusive to a Meatball Marinara.

For those looking for a low-cal option, or just simply not in a saucy mood, you can request for salt and pepper seasoning instead.

Meanwhile, @hajaarudin swears by a combination of ranch, thousand island, sweet onion, mayonnaise, olive oil, chilli, chipotle southwest and bbq. It might sound crazy, but she says it goes well with everything on the menu.

But from what we know, Subway (in Singapore at least) might have a rule of allowing a maximum of three sauces, so no guarantees your wishes will be granted for this one.

Spicing up the sub

According to another Twitter user @aizatakrm, one of the best ways to instantly upgrade your sub is by requesting to have onions placed on top of the cheese with a sprinkle of pepper before it goes into the oven. That way, you'd get a peppery melty sandwich with slightly caramelised onions.

https://twitter.com/aizatakrm/status/1308587841102864384

Similarly, you can request for your eggs to be seasoned before it's placed on the bun, another employee shared with us. The eggs on their breakfast menu are, after all, prepared to order.

As an alternative to the crunchy sub hack earlier, the same employee revealed that it's possible to request for only the meat and cheese to be heated, allowing you to enjoy the pillowy soft buns without sacrificing the warm contents. It might be a little extra work, she added, but she does it whenever she has a sore throat.

While this tip isn't so much of a hack, she also shares that when choosing your vegetables, you can just tell the sandwich artist you want all the "fresh" — lettuce, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers.

It doesn't cost extra to add more vegetables too, so why not maximise your dollar?

Serving it up

Feels like we're on a steakation. Are you salivating yet? Featured: Triple Cheese Steak Posted by Subway Singapore on Sunday, April 14, 2019

The 6-inch is, essentially, a footlong cut into two, but it turns out you can request to have it cut in quarters or smaller pieces to make sharing among friends easier. Unfortunately, it also makes it easier for the ingredients to fall out as you're eating it.

To remove the hassle that comes with falling ingredients and dripping sauces, an employee recommends eating the sub horizontally instead, as you would with a cob of corn.

"My sister does that so the sauce won't flow out of her sandwich. It's damn funny but it works," she laughs.

Don't just take our word for it. The next time you head down to Subway, why not give one of these tips a try? Let us know what you think, or better yet, share with us your best hacks.

