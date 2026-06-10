F1 Exhibition comes to Singapore in July, featuring legendary cars and racing simulators

Motor racing fans, it's time to gear up for some action as the award-winning Formula 1 (F1) Exhibition is coming to Singapore.

Following successful runs in cities including Madrid, Vienna, Toronto, Buenos Aires, London, Amsterdam and Melbourne, the exhibition will make its Asia debut at Gardens by the Bay on July 23.

It will take fans on a journey through F1's 76-year history with exclusive contributions from the race's teams, drivers and experts, said a media release on Wednesday (June 10).

Immersive experience

The exhibition features seven immersive rooms showcasing the past, present and future of the Formula 1.

These include Once Upon A Time in Formula 1 — a gallery experience spotlighting the F1's defining moments — and Revolution By Design, where visitors can explore the technology shaping the future of the Grand Prix.

Others include Survival — which features parts of Romain Grosjean's HAAS car from his dramatic 2020 Bahrain crash, and The Pit Wall — a cinematic experience placing visitors at the heart of all the action.

The experience culminates in Singapore Drive, a space dedicated to the significant contribution the nation has made to F1.

"As one of F1's most iconic destinations, Singapore is the perfect backdrop to host the critically acclaimed immersive experience, offering fans, both old and new, a compelling way to explore the sport's history, innovation and excitement beyond the track," said Emily Prazer, F1's chief commercial officer.

Rare artefacts, legendary F1 cars

Other exhibition highlights include rare artefacts, iconic race suits and helmets, as well as interactive installations exploring F1's technology and innovation.

Attendees can also hop on racing simulators to race around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The F1 Exhibition will feature legendary F1 cars including the 2011 Constructor's and Driver's Red Bull RB7, driven by Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber — which dominated the season with 12 victories including the Singapore Grand Prix — as well as the 2003 Bar Honda 005, driven by Jenson Button and Jacques Villeneuve.

More cars will be announced in time.

Ticket prices for the F1 Exhibition start from $49 for adults and $29 for children — and will be available via Ticketek.

The ticket wait list is now open, and pre-sale will open on June 17 at 9am. General public tickets will be released on June 19 at 9am.

More information can be found on F1 Exhibition's website.

The F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 will run from Oct 9 to Oct 11.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com