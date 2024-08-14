Founder of confectionery chain Chateraise with over 1,000 stores worldwide dies

Hiroshi Saito, the founder of popular Japanese confectionery chain Chateraise, has died.

Hiroshi died on Saturday (Aug 10) at age 90, reported Jiji Press. Quoting Japan's Yamanashi TV in its report, Taiwan's TVBS News stated that Hiroshi died of a heart attack.

The confectionery chain is known for selling Western-style desserts and ice-cream at low prices, and has expanded internationally with over 1,000 stores in Japan and overseas, including Singapore.

On its Japanese-language website, Chateraise posted a notice about the passing of its founder on Tuesday (Aug 13).

It stated that the wake and funeral would only be held for close relatives and that a "farewell party" would be held at a later date.

The family also declined any offerings or wreaths, in line with Hiroshi's final wishes.

Describing Hiroshi's passing as "a great loss", the statement added that the company will continue to abide by its founding principles to bring satisfaction to customers, partners and its employers.

"We will carry on that spirit and continue to meet the expectations of our customers," it stated.

Born in Yamanashi prefecture, located west of Tokyo, Hiroshi had started his first confectionery shop in 1954, just two years after graduating high school.

The store, named Amataro, was located in Kofu City and specialised in red bean paste pancakes.

This led to Hiroshi setting up Chateraise in 1967, before incorporating Chateraise Holdings to include its winery and hotel businesses.

Hiroshi had been chairman of the holding company since 2018, reported Jiji Press.

