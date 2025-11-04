Four Star 11.11 Double Steal Deal has 1-for-1 mattresses, $11 pillows and discounted furniture

Double the promos, double the comfort - that's what you can expect from the Four Star 11.11 Double Steal Deal.

Happening Nov 7 to 9 at SAFRA Yishun, Four Star 11.11 Double Steal Deal brings you a wave of discounts to help you refurbish your own cosy sanctuary without stretching your budget.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the deals that you don't want to miss.

1-for-1 mattresses, queen size from $499, $11 pillows

Air-conditioning is a must to battle Singapore's hot and humid weather, but if you're looking to cool down without cranking up the AC, try out the ArcticSilk cooling mattress. Made with Advanze Aire Flex material, this anti-static and silky-smooth mattress doesn't trap heat, so you sleep more comfortably. Plus, here's a deal so everyone in your family can beat the heat: selected cooling mattresses are 1-for-1.

Alternatively, those with sensitive skin can opt for the Tencel mattress. Wrapped with hypoallergenic fabric, this mattress is made soft, breathable and dust-mite free to prevent any intervention with your sleep.

As for those who require extra back support while they sleep, check out the Chiro Back Care mattress. It's specially designed to provide orthopedic support so you can rest without worrying about back pain.

All pocketed spring mattresses go from $299 for single beds, while other sizes like super single, queen and king go for $399, $499 and $599 respectively.

Pair your brand-new bed with a pillow at just $11, a mattress protector at $11 off or purchase two latex pillows for $110 to complete your sleep set-up and double up on the savings.

$110 off mattress, bedframe and sofa bundles

New homeowners who are building your bedroom from scratch and need a sturdy bed frame are in luck. Four Star offers more than 60 customisable bedframe designs to suit your home and needs.

Bedframes can even be designed to fit smaller spaces in newer BTO flats. For example, the pull-out bedframe is a single-to-queen convertible that works perfectly to accommodate guests who are sleeping over.

Or, if you need more storage space, get the drawer or platform bedframes. The multiple storage compartment spaces can be tailored towards any home aesthetic. Plus, the German hydraulic lift system ensures easy lifting, so anyone, even seniors, can access the storage space effortlessly.

To seal the deal, enjoy $110 off your dream bedroom when you purchase a mattress, bedframe and sofa set altogether.

Designer stools from $111 and sofas from $299

Your cosy sanctuary isn't limited to your bedroom - after all, true comfort extends to every corner of your home, including the living room.

That can be found in Four Star's designer stools, which are designed with padded cushions and curved seats to provide both comfort and posture support. What's more, they're going for $111 in limited quantities, so be sure to get yours while stocks last.

For lounging around, their modern sliding armchair doubles as a recliner, with ergonomic back and arm support to help you unwind after a long day at work. There's also the eco-friendly incliner - a bestseller that doesn't take up much space, even when extended fully.

If you want a sofa that's movie night-ready, check out the push-back sofa. It transforms into a sofa bed for ultimate comfort during movie marathons, and the matching coffee table is a convenient spot for snacks and drinks.

Head down to Four Star 11.11 Double Steal Deal for more perks and discounts

These deals are plenty enticing, but here are some additional perks that await you at the Four Star 11.11 Double Steal Deal:

GST absorbed

Free parking upon checkout*

0 per cent interest instalment plan

Up to 15-years warranty

Free taxi claim upon checkout*

Free delivery*

Ample parking space

Free 1-for-1 mattress disposal

SAFRA members enjoy extra 10 per cent off

Nothing beats the comfort of relaxing in your own home, and now's the chance to make that feeling even better! From Nov 7 to 9, head down to SAFRA Yishun to enjoy discounts on mattresses, bedframes and furniture that are truly worth the steal.

