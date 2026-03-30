Four Star 58th Anniversary Sale has $580 off mattresses, $158 bedframes and exclusive furniture deals

Trust isn't built overnight - just ask the generations of Singaporeans who have counted on Four Star for restful nights, year after year.

Since 1968, the homegrown brand has evolved alongside Singapore's changing lifestyle needs. From handcrafted pocketed spring mattresses to innovative sleep technologies, the brand has adapted to solve heat, stress, posture and budget challenges faced by generations of Singaporeans.

To celebrate 58 years of commitment to better sleep, homes and living, here are exclusive dream deals Four Star is rolling out from April 1 to 5.

Up to $580 off cooling mattresses and $958 package with mattress with bedframe

When it comes to sleep, Four Star understands that one size doesn't fit all. That's why each of their specialised mattresses are crafted to deliver the comfort you need.

We've all felt how unbearable the heat has been lately, which is why you'll want the Detense ArcticSilk Metex Mattress. Made with cooling fabric that disperses heat away from your body, the mattress helps to keep you comfortable all night long.

It also features a 7-Zone Spring System for targeted support throughout your whole body, which provides maximum pressure relief from head to toe. Back and shoulder aches will finally be a thing of the past.

For those with a more fast-paced, tech-heavy lifestyle, you may want to consider the Detense ArcticSilk Cu+ Mattress. Topped with anti-static fabric that reduces static electricity, this mattress ensures deeper, more restorative sleep, so you wake up recharged and ready for the day.

Moreover, the mattress' copper-infused Cu+ technology with anti-bacterial and anti-odour properties make for a cleaner sleeping environment by reducing allergens and dust mites.

Save up to $580 on selected cooling mattresses or complete your bedroom with a queen mattress and designer bedframe at just $958 (applicable for instant rebate) on selected models.

Customisable designer bedframes and storage beds from $158

A new mattress deserves a new bedframe, which Four Star also has on promotion this anniversary. Discover a curated selection of styles designed to balance aesthetics with everyday use.

Blending Japanese minimalism with Scandinavian functionality, the Wabi-Sabi Inset Bedframe has a recessed frame that hides the mattress while locking it firmly in place. That way, you can enjoy the mattress's sleek look without worrying about it shifting.

You can also customise it to match your personal vibe with a variety of headboard, divan, material and colour options available.

Short on space? Consider the Space Saviour Storage Bed. With a German hydraulic lift system, even seniors and kids can easily lift the platform to access items. It's perfect for keeping winter wear, luggage or other essentials out of sight for a neater room.

What's more, choose from front or side-lift mechanisms and additional drawers to accommodate your storage needs and room layouts.

Designer bedframes and space-saving storage beds start at $158 and $458 respectively.

Newly-launched bedding and sleep accessories from $79

To mark the special occasion, Four Star will be introducing new accessories for an even better night's sleep.

For warm sleepers who want that cosy, tucked-in feel, the Cool Lite Silk Quilt has got you covered. Made with lightweight, cool-to-the-touch materials, it offers superior breathability and temperature regulation. Plus, its hypoallergenic properties make it gentle on sensitive skin, while resisting dust mites.

If you experience head, neck or shoulder pain, there's also the Cureva Ergonomic Pillow, designed to relieve tense muscles after a long day. Featuring a curved shape and built-in armrest, it provides natural alignment - ideal for side sleepers looking to improve sleep posture.

Sofas, recliners and coffee tables from $299 and dining sets from $399

Your makeover shouldn't stop at the bedroom; transform your living spaces into a cosy retreat for yourself and those you love.

Check out an array of sofas, from plush push-back designs and easy-care L-shape configurations to smooth glider recliners and whisper-quiet electric incliners. Make it your own by personalising with premium materials and refined colours to match your space and vibe.

Be one of the first 20 customers to get their hands on an L-shaped sofa and you'll only have to pay $1,058 (applicable for instant rebate) for it. Otherwise, the smooth slider recliners are going at $299 if you're looking for affordable and stylish comfort.

Extend the comfort to where you dine by creating a calm, nature-inspired space with Natural Wood Dining Sets. Built to last, each piece features durable surfaces for easy maintenance and everyday use. It creates a warm setting that's great for meals, gatherings and special occasions.

Coffee tables and natural wood dining sets start from $299 and $399 respectively.

Special deals to celebrate 58 years of better sleep

To round off these offers, here are exclusive perks that await you at the sale:

Complimentary Good Night Floral Blend (worth $19.90) with any mattress or furniture purchase, or with a minimum spend of $100 on bed linens.

$58 off with a minimum spend of $580.

Celebrating Four Star's 58th anniversary with furniture and mattress deals

Four Star's commitment to exceptional customer care extends beyond your purchase, with:

Up to 15 years of warranty

Attentive follow-up service

Dedicated support team to address product enquiries

Maintenance guidance

Beyond mere business milestones, this long-standing dedication to quality and service has earned Four Star multiple industry accolades - a testament to the trust built over 58 years.

Happening from April 1 to 5, Four Star's 58th Anniversary Sale is the one-stop destination for all your furnishing needs. Whether you're moving into your new BTO or simply looking to refresh your space, you'll be sure to find what you need!

*Images for illustration purposes. T&Cs apply.

Date:

April 1 to 5, 2026

Operating hours:

10am to 10pm (daily)

Address:

Four Star Kallang Flagship Store, 44 Kallang Place, Level 1, Singapore 339172

WhatsApp (text only)

8082 0093 (Mattresses and Bedframes)

9068 1287 (Furniture)

This article is brought to you in partnership with Four Star.

ashria.chen@asiaone.com