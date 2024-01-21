Four Star to absorb GST hike, offers up to 80 per cent off mattresses and more with CNY storewide sale

Three weeks into 2024 and it's likely that you have already found yourself holding a receipt bearing a 'nine per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST)'.

Luckily, a few brands have stepped up to absorb the one per cent GST increment, including home-grown mattress manufacturer Four Star.

Investments in good quality beds and mattresses can be costly and the one per cent starts to matter more as prices go up. The great news is not only is Four Star absorbing the one per cent increase, but they're also having a Chinese New Year (CNY) Prosperity sale from Jan 24 to 28, offering up to 80 per cent off items storewide!

If you're more than ready to usher in the new year with pristine new seams, check out what's in store for you below.

Sleep in comfort and luxury without breaking the bank

Nothing feels better than nestling into a silky smooth and cushioned bed after a long day.

Select from a wide range of premium quality mattresses stitched with quality materials at the Four Star Prosperity Sale. These state-of-the-art pocketed spring mattresses cater to the type of sleep you'll need to wake up feeling your best.

Get one of them for just $299 during this exclusive CNY promotion. For a more spacious sleeping arrangement, check out Four Star's queen and king-sized mattresses, priced affordably at $399 and $499 respectively.

Sophisticated bedframes for the practical and thrifty

Storage beds, lift-up beds, pull-out beds - these highly customisable Four Star bedframes ensure that you can keep all your essentials and free up bedroom space at the same time.

They start as low as $199 for single and super-single beds, with king and queen-sized bedframes available for an additional $100.

Here's a tip: bundle it with a mattress of your choosing and you'll be able to consolidate all your furniture expenses into a single receipt (and take advantage of the Four Star's GST absorption too!).

Plush sofas with savings to boot

A cosy sofa in the house is key to productive rest. If your sofa's looking a little worn, it's probably time to invest in a brand-new one.

Four Star's recliner sofas, three-seater sofas and L-shape sofas are going at $299, $699 and $999 this promotional period. The best part is they guarantee delivery before CNY if you purchase it by Jan 28!

Dine in elegance at discounted prices

CNY gatherings are also about sharing a delicious and hearty reunion meal. For families that are preparing sumptuous feasts to welcome the new year of the dragon, an extendable tabletop may prove useful.

Find one within a myriad of affordable wood and marble dining set options at Four Star's CNY Prosperity sale this end of January.

Dazzling deals and designs for your home furniture needs

Beautifying and enhancing your home can continue to be affordable in 2024. If you're planning to take advantage of Four Star's CNY Prosperity Sale, here are the additional benefits you can also enjoy when you shop at Four Star:

Exclusive gifts to bring home upon hitting the minimum spend

Complimentary taxi claim upon checkout

Free parking

Interest-free instalment plans up to 12 months

Extended warranty up to 15 years

The Four Star CNY Prosperity Sale runs from Jan 24 to 28. Find out more at this link.

Link@AMK



Address:

3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62, #01-26/27

Singapore 569139



Operating Hours:

10am to 9pm

Four Star Outlet Store



Address:

72 Eunos Ave 7, Level 1

Singapore 409570



Operating hours:

10am to 9pm



Four Star Flagship Store



Address:

44 Kallang Place, Four Star Building, Level 1 & 2

Singapore 339172



Operating Hours:

10am to 9pm

This article is brought to you in partnership with Four Star Mattresses.

sophia.kuek@asiaone.com