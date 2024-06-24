Four Star celebrates 56th anniversary with major sale: 56 per cent off premium mattresses and furniture

To mark their 56th year in the furnishing business, homegrown brand Four Star is holding an anniversary sale to thank their customers - both new and old.

Founded in 1968, Four Star began with humble beginnings, crafting mattresses by hand in a shophouse.

Over the years, Four Star became synonymous with affordable and high-quality mattresses. It pioneered Singapore's first anti-static mattress, and even won prestigious accolades such as the International Award for Technology and Quality.

The brand also prides itself on its high standards, offering mattresses with warranties* of up to 15 years!

All that to say, you won't want to miss out on Four Star's 56th anniversary sale, where you can snag premium mattresses and furniture at more than half off. Happening from June 26 to 30, this anniversary event will take place at Four Star's flagship store in Kallang and its Eunos outlet.

Cooling mattresses in all sizes

Singapore's hot tropical weather can get in the way of a good night's rest, which is why you should invest in proper bedding to keep cool.

Check out Four Star's range of cooling mattresses, made with materials that'll keep your body temperature low and help you stay sweat-free.

What's more, these mattresses are made with individual pocket springs, which reduce the amount of movement. If you struggle with your partner's tossing and turning at night, this mattress is an absolute game changer.

Expect discounts across all mattress sizes, with prices going as low as $499 for a king-sized cooling mattress!

Designer bed frames and storage beds from $199

They say your bedroom reflects your state of mind. If you have a messy room that needs some decluttering, you might want to consider a storage bed - which will be on discount at the Four Star anniversary sale.

Try their new German Motorized Storage bed, which allows you to conveniently lift the storage compartment with just a click of a button.

Or check out Four Star's range of pull-out beds, which caters best to those with growing families.

With a wide array of designs and types of bed frames to choose from, find your perfect fit from as low as $199 per frame.

Premium sofas at 56 per cent off

Other than mattresses, Four Star also has an extensive catalogue of premium sofas and recliners available at the anniversary sale.

You can expect to find hi-tech sofas made with scratch and water-resistant fabric, which are perfect for families with young children or pets.

Want something more luxurious? There will also be premium leather sofa recliners, with features like high back and lumbar support, on sale. You can even choose between manual or electronic recliner options and customise your sofa configuration to suit your needs!

Solid wood dining sets on discount

Refresh your dining room and make it the go-to spot for gatherings with a brand-new dining set.

Check out their expandable table set or opt for durable tabletops made from scratch-resistant rubber wood. And for four days only, you can bring home a solid wood dining set at 56 per cent off.

That's not all. Shoppers can also expect additional perks, such as:

Ready stock for immediate delivery

Absorption of GST

Free delivery

Free taxi claim upon checkout

Zero per cent interest instalment plan of up to 12 months for DBS, POSB, UOB and OCBC cardholders

Four Star celebrates 56th anniversary with 56 per cent off

Taking place from June 26 to 30, this round of sales brings double the joy as it will be held across two of Four Star's biggest outlets.

Here are the locations for the four-day sale:

Operating hours:

10am - 10pm (daily)

Hotlines

Mattress and bedframes:

9234 4442

Sofa and other furniture:

9068 1287

*Limited warranty, terms and conditions apply.

This article was brought to you in partnership with Four Star Mattresses.

