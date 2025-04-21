Four Star celebrates 57th anniversary with premium mattresses from $570 and bedframes at just $57

When it comes to a good night's sleep, Singaporeans know there's one name they can trust - Four Star.

Since 1968, the homegrown brand has been a part of countless homes, offering high-quality mattresses and furniture that strike the perfect balance between comfort, style and affordability.

What began as a humble mattress manufacturer operating out of a shophouse has grown into a trusted household name, recognised with prestigious awards such as the Singapore Prestige Brand Award for Overall Heritage Brand and Most Popular Brand, as well as the Enterprise 50 (E50) Award.

Now, Four Star is marking its 57th anniversary and you're invited to the party! From exciting product launches to irresistible deals and an exclusive in-store celebration, it will all take place from April 23 to 27 at their Kallang headquarters.

In true celebratory fashion, Four Star's anniversary promotions are all about the number 57 and trust us, this is a sale you won't want to snooze on.

Queen-size pocketed spring mattresses from $570

Quality sleep shouldn't cost a fortune. With premium queen-size mattresses starting from $570, you're investing in better sleep at a great price! Expect comfort, support and durability all in one.

Bed frames from $57

For anyone setting up a new home or looking to give their bedroom a budget-friendly upgrade, you can get a stylish bed frame* for just $57!

*Available with selected mattress purchase.

Storage beds from $157

Need extra space to hide the clutter? Upgrade your bed to a practical storage bed* for just $157. It's a sleek, space-saving solution that doesn't skimp on style, if you ask me.

*Available with selected mattress purchase.

Beddings from $57

Top off your bedroom refresh with bedding starting from just $57. Premium materials, stylish designs - these are the finishing touches that make your space feel like home.

Sleep better with the new Detense ArcticSilk Metex mattress

Be sure to try out Four Star's latest innovation, the Detense ArcticSilk Metex mattress, which will be available at this anniversary sale!

What sets this mattress apart from others is the Metex Grid material that is breathable and made from environmentally friendly components - designed for a cooler, better sleep.

To keep you cool and comfortable, even on humid nights, the mattress is wrapped in ArcticSilk cooling fabric. It also includes memory foam and anion fibre tech to help improve circulation, making sure to deliver quality sleep, night after night.

To sweeten the deals, here are some exclusive benefits you can expect:

GST absorption

Free taxi claim upon checkout

Zero per cent interest instalment plans for up to 12 months for DBS, POSB, OCBC and AMEX cardholders

Free delivery

Warranty of up to 15 years

Terms and conditions apply.

Special celebrations at Four Star's headquarters

Don't miss out on the special celebrations when you swing by Four Star's Kallang headquarters on April 27!

Expect a cake-cutting ceremony from 2pm to 5pm, where you'll also get to meet the visionary CEO behind Four Star and bring home an anniversary cake for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

What's a party without prizes? Throughout the day, all visitors will receive a $150 gift voucher and stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including a 3D2N staycation worth $480.

There'll also be refreshment corners and seating areas for shoppers to relax with a cool drink or snack between browsing. Don't forget to snap a picture with your loved ones at the photo booth on your way out! Make it a day to remember at Four Star's 57th anniversary celebration.

Ready to see it all for yourself?

The 57th Anniversary Sale and in-store celebrations will end on April 27, so grab these deals while you can!

Operating hours:

10am - 10pm (daily)

Address:

Four Star Building Level 1

44 Kallang Place, S339172

Nearest MRT station:

Kallang

*Terms and conditions apply. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

