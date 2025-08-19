Largest Four Star clearance sale in Ang Mo Kio has $299 mattresses, up to 90% off sofas and more

National Day might be over but the SG60 celebrations reign on at Four Star. If you missed Four Star's SG60 sale previously, then you're in luck - Four Star is holding its largest clearance sale on mattresses, sofas and dining sets yet. Plus, there are even treats for kids and the whole family with a sale on branded toys and school essentials too.

Happening from Aug 21 to 24 at The Grassroots' Club, here are the deals you can get for those looking for home, truly!

Premium mattresses from $299 and discounted pillow sets

Your good night's sleep is just one upgrade in mattress away, thanks to the selection of premium mattresses available at the Four Star clearance sale.

While air-conditioning is a must in sunny Singapore, sleeping on an Detense ArcticSilk Metex mattress will also help cool you down. Made with a cooling and silky-smooth fabric, night sweats will be a thing of the past.

Alternatively, those with sensitive skin may want to consider the Tencel Skin Care mattress. It's covered in hypoallergenic fabric that is soft and breathable, making it suitable for sensitive skin. It's also anti-dust mite, so you'll sleep tight without letting the bed bugs bite.

Those who need more support have their choice of either the Chiro Posture Care mattress or the ergonomic adjustable bed. The former is designed to provide orthopedic posture support, especially for people looking at extra back support, while the latter can be repositioned in a matter of seconds to help you get in and out of bed with ease. There's even an built-in pre-programmed massage function for instant relaxation at the touch of a button.

Pocketed spring single mattresses are going from $299, while other standard sizes start from $399 for super single, $499 for queen and $599 for king. These prices are already jaw-dropping, but to sweeten the deal further, you can get a $200 instant rebate when you trade in your old mattress and purchase a new one* at the Four Star clearance sale.

Pair these with the Four Star pillow set, a bundle deal that includes one pillow and one pillow or bolster protector for just $89 (worth $168).

More than 60 customisable bedframes to choose from

Your new mattress is going to need a home, so why not pair it with a bedframe? You can also get a customisable pull-out bedframe - a space-saving solution that stores a second bed under the first one. Pull it out when you have guests over, then tuck it away when not in use. The pull-out section can even be combined to convert a single into a queen-sized bed.

The drawer and platform beds are yet another way to get more storage. You can get these customised with multiple storage compartments in just about any style as well. Plus, these are equipped with a German hydraulic lift system that allows the bed to be lifted easily to access your things.

*With selected mattress purchases.

Up to $600 off sofas and dining sets

It's not just the bedroom that deserves a makeover; the places you spend family time in, like the dining and living rooms, deserve some love too. Switch up your sofa set for a zero-wall, zero-gravity electric incliner sofa. Upholstered in premium leather for an instant timeless look, the sofa is perfect for when want a cosy place to take an afternoon snooze.

Tight on space? No problem. There are also other sofa options like an L-shaped recliner sofa, swivel fabric sofa, easy-clean plush sofa and many more at the Four Star clearance sale.

As for the dining room, here's a deal that can't be beat. You can score up to $600 off a natural wood dining set that'll fit into just about any home aesthetic. The set seats four with its dining table, two chairs and two-seater bench.

Up to 90 per cent off branded toys and school essentials

Families dragging their kids along to shop at the Four Star clearance sale needn't have to worry about keeping them occupied while the grown-ups shop. They'll be able to wile their time away picking their favourite toys that will be on sale. In the stockpile are board games such as Monopoly sets, Play-Doh sets, Nerf guns and plenty of character figurines from Marvel, Transformers and Minions.

Get your hands on discounted mattresses and furniture at the Four Star clearance sale

If you aren't already pencilling this sale into your calendar, then these other perks will be just the push you need:

GST absorption

Validated parking on checkout

Zero per cent interest instalment plans

Warranty of up to 15 years

Ample parking space

Free delivery and one-for-one mattress disposal

Clearance sales with discounts and promotions like this only happen once in a blue moon, so don't miss your chance to give your home a makeover! Head on down from Aug 21 to 24 to enjoy massive savings on mattresses, bedframes and furniture.

*Terms and conditions apply. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Operating hours:

10am-10pm (daily)

Address:

The Grassroots' Club, Level 1, Multi Function Hall

190 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, Singapore 568046

WhatsApp (message only):

9234 4442 (Mattresses)

9068 1287 (Furniture)

This article is brought to you in partnership with Four Star.

