90% off mattresses, bed frames from $50: Don't miss this furniture store's largest clearance sale of the year

Collecting your keys this year? Or planning to give your home a makeover? Then mark your calendars for Mar 15 to 17, because Four Star is holding its largest clearance sale of the year.

We're talking discounts of up to 90 per cent, with prices as low as $50 for a solid wood bed frame!

Sounds like a good deal? Read on for more details.

Up to 90 per cent off mattresses

Everyone needs a good mattress, and Four Star has got you covered with three types of premium mattresses to choose from.

Here's a quick guide: the Chiro+ is highly recommended for those who need back support, while the Tencel is suitable for those with sensitive skin, making it a great option for families who are bedsharing with young children. Need a cool environment to sleep well? Go for the Detense Arcticsilk, which will keep you cool and comfy all night long.

You can expect discounts of up to 90 per cent on these mattresses at the three-day sale, so be sure to grab them while stocks last.

$200 storage beds

Get some extra storage space with Four Star's range of storage beds. The design with front and side drawers will net you the most storage space, while the hydraulic lift storage bed does all the heavy lifting for you.

And the best news? You can bring home the storage bed of your choice for only $200 with any purchase of an individual pocketed spring mattress.

$50 designer bed frames

Likewise, the premium bed frame collection is yours for only $50 when you purchase an individual pocketed spring mattress.

Up to 90 per cent off recliner and L shape sofas

Expect to find further discounts of up to 90 per cent off on recliners and L-shaped sofas. Nothing stands between you and quality time with your new sofa, with all products being ready stock and available for immediate delivery.

3-seater sofas from $499

These affordable 3-seaters are made with water and stain repellent fabric that is also scratchproof. Can't decide how big you want your sofa? Fret not, all the 3-seater sofas have customisable features where you can pick from 2- or 4-seater configurations.

One-seater sofas from $299

Always wanted a recliner for yourself? You can find some at the Four Star sale from just $299.

Dining sets from $599

You can also find trendy solid wood dining set pieces going for as low as $599 per set. P.S. The dining tables are extendable!

On top of all these sweet deals, Four Star will also be absorbing the full 9 per cent GST on all purchases, as well as giving away free gifts worth up to $700. Yes, you read that right - you won't have to pay GST on your big-ticket items.

Aside from heavy discounts, you can also expect other perks such as:

Free delivery

Free parking or taxi claim upon checkout

Purchase in advance - free storage in warehouse for up to 6 months

Interest-free installments of up to 12 months

Up to 15 years warranty

The Four Star Clearance Sale runs from Mar 15 to 17.

Four Star Clearance Sale

Address:

The Grassroots' Club

190 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8

Level 1, Multi Function Hall

Singapore 568046

Operating Hours:

10am - 9pm (daily)

Nearest MRT station:

Yio Chu Kang

Hotlines

Mattresses and bedframes:

9234 4442

Sofas and other furniture:

9068 1287

This article is brought to you in partnership with Four Star Mattresses.

