Four Star CNY Sale has 1-for-1 cooling mattresses, bedframes from $299 and living room packages at $888

A year has quickly come and gone, and it’s already time to swap Christmas presents for Chinese New Year goodies and red packets. As with every CNY, it’s also the season for decluttering, refreshing the home, and getting everything guest-ready before relatives come knocking.

If you’ve been eyeing an upgrade, the Four Star CNY Sale is a good place to start. Happening for four days only from Jan 1 to 4, 2026, expect one-for-one cooling mattresses, designer bedframes from $299, and even full living room packages from $888.

1-for-1 cooling mattresses and up to $288 cashback for old mattress trade-ins

You already know the Four Star name for its mattresses, and at the Four Star CNY Sale, you’ll find a wide variety to fit your sleeping needs.

As the weather warms up, hot sleepers who need the air-conditioning switched on at full blast might want to consider the AcrticSilk Cooling mattress. It’s made with Advanze Aire Flex material, which helps to regulate body temperature by improving air flow and dispersing heat. It is also anti-static to discharge static electricity that contributes to muscle aches, as well as anti-bacterial and hypoallergic to reduce morning sinus.

The whole family can reap the benefits of the ArcticSilk Cooling mattress in 2026. Selected cooling mattresses are one-for-one, so you can fill multiple bedrooms as needed.

If heat isn’t the problem but sensitive skin that’s causing you a night of rest, then the Tencel Skin Care mattress, made with soft, breathable fabric, would be your best bet for uninterrupted sleep.

There’s also the Chiro Back Care mattress available, which has been designed to provide orthopedic posture support for back care for those who sit at a desk all day.

For this sale, these mattresses are going from $199 for a single and from $499 for a queen. If you’re trading in, you can enjoy even more savings – get up to $288 cashback when you purchase a new mattress at Four Star.

Designer bedframes from $299 and space-saving storage beds from $499

A new mattress calls for a new bedframe, which you can also get at the Four Star CNY Sale. With more than 60 options available in popular styles like minimalist, Scandinavian, and Japandi, you’ll easily be able to find a bedframe that will match the aesthetics of your home.

The bedframes can also be designed for multifunctional purposes, such as the pull-out bed, which lets you tuck away an extra mattress when not in use. It’s ideal for kids’ rooms, guest rooms, or even for adult sibling sleepovers – perfect for family reunions this CNY season. And when you need more space to sleep on, the transformable design converts a single into a queen-sized setup with just a pull.

There’s also the drawer and platform bed, which is equipped with a German hydraulic lift system, so even kids and seniors can open compartments with ease. As you declutter your home for the season, keep extra bedding, suitcases and even seasonal clothing in the platform, without clogging up precious limited space in your storeroom.

Designer bedframes are going from $299, while space-saving storage bed platform start from $499 at this sale.

New bedding accessories such as pillows and bedsheets from $49

It’s not a new year without new bedding, and Four Star has got your back with the Air Lite mattress protector going at $49 and pintuck cotton bedsheet at $69.

You can also stock up on new memory foam pillows from $99. If you toss and turn throughout the night, a new pillow could be the solution for better, restful sleep. Choose from four kinds available:

Wave: Tailored to your preferred height for a customised sleeping experience.

Vortex: Designed for side sleepers as it includes a space for a more comfortable hand placement.

Double Cloud: Unique contoured shape with central indentation to relieve pressure points and support for your neck, back and shoulders.

Ergo Oval: Sleek oval design with subtle curves that balance plush comfort with supportive alignment to prevent neck strain, tension and stiffness, whether you sleep on your back or side.

Reclining sofas from $299, dining sets from $499 and living room package deal at $888

Chinese New Year is a time for reunions and inviting guests into our home, which means you’ll want to spruce up your place with comfy furniture. Thankfully, Four Star has a versatile collection to complement any interior.

If you’re looking to maximise space in your living room, the push-back sofa with in-built coffee table eliminates the need for separate pieces of furniture. Plus, it also converts into a sofa bed for guests, or for movie nights in. The L-shaped and push-back sofa is another worthy option, as the L-shape takes up less space while sitting more guests. There’s even a push-back function for lounging and napping, so you can take a quick snooze between guest visits. The smooth glider also has a pull-to-recline mechanism for a comfortable lounging experience and even has back and lumbar support for long hours in front of the TV.

Don’t just refresh the living room, but the dining room as well, with natural wood dining sets that start from $499. These come with one table and four chairs, and are stain and spill resistant, making them easy to clean and maintain, especially during messy lohei sessions and steamboat reunion dinners.

Do up your whole hosting space with the exclusive Four Star CNY Living Room Package. You'll get a three-seater sofa, coffee table, and a solid wood dining set for only $888.

Sofas start from $299, and you’ll even be eligible for up to $288 in cashback when you trade in your old sofa. Plus, get instant rebates of up to $588 on sofas and furniture when you spend a minimum of $1,000 at the Four Star CNY Sale.

Gear up for the Year of the Horse at the Four Star CNY Sale

The festivities continue way after Christmas and the New Year are over, and getting your home in ship shape condition couldn’t be easier when you shop for new furniture at the Four Star CNY Sale that's happening from Jan 1 to 4, 2026.

Beyond the deals shared here, look out for giveaways happening at the sale as well, where you can get your hands on a Chinese prosperity calendar and ang baos. And, if you spend a minimum of $2,500, you can also take home a free travel luggage worth $199.

There are also exclusive benefits for those shopping at the sale:

Guaranteed delivery before CNY

GST absorbed

Free parking upon checkout*

0 per cent interest instalment plan

Up to 15 years warranty

Free taxi claim upon checkout*

Free delivery*

Ample parking space

Free one-for-one mattress disposal

If a home refresh is on your CNY to-do list, this is your sign to tick it off early, because deals this good don’t wait for the lion dance to drop the bass.

Operating hours:

11am - 10pm (Thu - Sat) | 11am - 9pm (Sun)

Address:

SAFRA Toa Payoh

293 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh

Level 3 Multi Function Hall

Singapore 319387

WhatsApp (text only):

8082 0093 (Mattresses and Bedframes)

9068 1287 (Furniture)

