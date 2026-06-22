Four Star has up to 90% off mattresses and furniture at the Kallang Flagship Pre-Renovation Sale

A good night's sleep starts with the right foundation, but creating a comfortable home goes beyond just finding the perfect mattress. As Four Star prepares to renovate its Kallang flagship store, it is rolling out a five-day pre-renovation clearance sale from June 24 to 28. This is where you'll get to enjoy savings of up to 90 per cent across a wide range of mattresses, bedframes, sofas, dining sets and bedding accessories.

For homeowners looking to refresh their living spaces without overspending, the Four Star Kallang Flagship Pre-Renovation Sale gives you every reason to head down to Four Star's Kallang flagship store and snap up deals on essential home furniture.

Up to 90 per cent off mattresses, with free disposal and up to 15 years warranty

Everyone sleeps differently, which is why Four Star offers a diverse mattress collection designed to meet varying sleep preferences and lifestyle needs.

For those seeking a cooler and more restorative sleep experience, the Detense ArcticSilk Mattress features anti-static fabric that helps dissipate static electricity while maintaining a cooling sleep environment. Its individual pocketed spring system comes with ergonomic support zones designed to contour naturally to the body from head to toe, while motion isolation minimises disturbances from movement during the night.

For sleepers who prioritise spinal alignment and back care, the Chiro Back Care Mattress is specially designed to promote healthy sleeping posture with enhanced support. Its Hexa-Coil individual pocketed spring system features up to 30 per cent more springs than conventional systems, delivering denser comfort, improved weight distribution and firmer support.

Meanwhile, the Tencel Mattress is ideal for those with sensitive skin, as it features naturally soft, breathable and dust mite-resistant fabric. Its cooling, silky-smooth surface helps regulate temperature and reduce heat build-up for a fresher night's sleep.

Every mattress is thoughtfully crafted to suit different sleep needs, because quality rest is never one-size-fits-all. Selected mattresses are available at up to 90 per cent off, with added perks that include up to 15 years warranty, free one-for-one mattress disposal and the opportunity to try before buying.

Designer bedframes from $299 and storage beds from $499

Beyond mattresses, Four Star also has furnishing options to complement your bedroom setup, with designer bedframes starting from $299 and space-saving storage beds from $499.

Its mix-and-match bedframe collection allows shoppers to personalise their sleeping space through different headboards, divans, materials and colours.

Among the standout designs is the Wabi-Sabi Cloud Bed, a balanced blend of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian functionality.

For those looking for greater flexibility, the Four Star Adjustable Massage Bed allows users to reposition the head and leg sections for personalised comfort - whether for reading, relaxing or relieving pressure on the back and legs.

Families or homeowners hosting guests may also appreciate the pull-out bed solution, a practical space-saving option that can be tucked away when not in use.

For even smarter space management, the Space Saviour Storage Bed is equipped with a German hydraulic lift system that allows smooth and effortless access to under-bed storage. Buyers can choose between front or side-lift options, with optional drawers for added flexibility.

Fabric sofas from $299 and selected electric recliners at $999

Comfort extends beyond the bedroom with Four Star's latest living room collection. The range includes everything from relaxing gaming chairs to customisable three-seater electric recliners, all designed to suit different lifestyles and comfort preferences.

The Relaxing Gaming Chair is ergonomically designed for gaming, reading and leisure, and comes with an adjustable charging port stand to keep devices powered within easy reach.

For a more premium lounge experience, selected three-seater electric recliners are available at $999 for the first 10 Smart Saver customers.

Buyers can also customise their sofas with pet-friendly fabrics, water-repellent materials or durable leather finishes, along with a range of colours to suit their home aesthetic.

Solid wood dining sets from $599 and bedding accessories from $49

To complete the home, Four Star is also offering a range of solid wood dining sets alongside a wide selection of bedding essentials. Designed for durability and everyday living, these dining sets bring a calming natural touch into the home while offering easy maintenance and long-lasting quality.

Homeowners can also browse a new collection of bedding accessories starting from $49, which includes summer quilts, mattress protectors and memory foam pillows.

The Memory Foam Ergonomic Pillow is designed with an ergonomic contour to provide enhanced comfort and natural alignment for side sleepers. The Summer Light Quilt features sensitive skin-friendly materials and cooling long polysilk filling, making it suitable for warmer weather.

Visit the Four Star Pre-Renovation Clearance Sale at the Kallang Flagship Store

With mattresses, furniture and even bedding accessories available at marked-down prices, Four Star's Pre-Renovation Clearance Sale gives homeowners the opportunity to refresh every corner of their home at exceptional value, with savings of up to 90 per cent.

Beyond the discounts, shoppers can also enjoy added perks including up to 15 years warranty, free one-for-one mattress disposal, dedicated after-sales support and maintenance guidance. It's all for a greater peace of mind long after you've made your purchases.

Running for just five days from June 24 to 28, this limited-time sale marks one of the final opportunities to shop at Four Star's Kallang flagship store before renovation works begin.

Location: Four Star Kallang Flagship Store

44 Kallang Place, Four Star Building, Level 1, Singapore 339172

Date: June 24 - 28, 2026

Opening Hours: 10am to 9pm (daily)

WhatsApp (message only):

8082 0093 (Mattresses and bedframes)

9068 1287 (Sofa and furniture)

*Images for illustration purposes. T&Cs apply.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Four Star.

emre.see@asiaone.com