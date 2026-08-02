Four Star National Day warehouse sale has 61% off on more than 5,000 items like mattresses and appliances

August is soon approaching, and with that comes National Day celebrations. For us, Singaporeans, this means sales, discounts and promos galore!

For Singapore's 61st birthday, Four Star is getting in on the action with their annual National Day warehouse sale. This year, you can expect 61 per cent off more than 5,000 items, such as mattresses, sofas and even Mayer's appliances. Here are the best deals to score:

Mattresses on sale, including new Chiro Bio Plus and Detense ArcticSilk

Four Star has made a name for itself with its mattresses and at the National Day warehouse sale, you'll be privy to their new mattresses and bestsellers that'll be 61 per cent off.

For those who rely on fans and air-conditioning to feel cool throughout the night, you might want to consider the Chiro Bio Plus. Fresh on the market, this mattress comes built with MeshMatrix AirCore technology. It basically has been designed for maximum breathability, including side panels that promote airflow while also releasing trapped heat and humidity.

There's even an eco-friendly plant-based soy comfort layer, which has an open-cell structure that prevents heat from being trapped and allows for exceptional airflow and moisture evaporation.

Another cooling option is the Tencel mattress, which has soft, breathable and dust mite-resistant fabric suitable for sensitive skin. Its cooling and silky-smooth surface prevents heat build-up and helps to regulate body temperature, creating a better environment for deeper sleep.

Meanwhile, the Detense ArcticSilk is a signature model of Four Star that has anti-static fabric that makes for a more comfortable and restorative sleep experience. It also has an individual pocketed spring system with ergonomic support zones that contour to the shape of your body for ultimate comfort. Plus, it works to minimise motion transfer, so you and your sleeping partner can both enjoy uninterrupted sleep - no matter who tosses and turns.

All mattresses come with a 15-year warranty and you even get the option to try before you buy. If you're upgrading your bedroom, there's even free one-for-one mattress disposal service.

Enhance bedrooms with linens from $61 and bedframes from $161

Upgrading your bedroom doesn't stop at just a new mattress; bedframes add form and function to your sleeping quarters. Luckily, Four Star has plenty of bedframes in a myriad of styles that'll match your home aesthetic - mix and match headboards, divans, colours and even materials, such as pet-friendly, easy-to-clean or leather, to suit your family's needs.

One of their most popular styles is the Wabi-Sabi Inset Bedframe, which locks mattresses into place with a hidden recessed frame. There's also the pull-out bedframe, which stores an extra single mattress when not in use. This space-saving solution is ideal for kids sharing rooms or even for guests sleeping over.

You can also save storage space with the space saviour storage bed. These are equipped with a German hydraulic lift system for easy and smooth access to under-bed storage. Choose side or front lift or opt for drawers to suit your storage needs. These are great to store luggage, seasonal wear and even bed linens without overcrowding your storeroom.

Jazz up your new mattress with new linens too, such as the sophisticated pintuck bedsheet set that complements any bedroom. Four Star has also launched a new collection of summer quilts that's perfect for Singapore's weather. They're suitable for those with sensitive skin and contain long polysilk filling, which feels cool on the skin even in humid climates. Look out for deals on other bedding accessories like pillows, bolsters, mattress protectors and more - only at the Four Star National Day warehouse sale.

Complete your home setup with new sofas and recliners

Homeowners just moving in and those looking to upgrade their home can rest easy with Four Star's range of sofas and recliners that'll elevate any living space.

New to Four Star are the Lifting Recliner Chair and Electric Recliner with Swivel Top Console. The first is ideal for seniors, as it has advanced lift assistance that tilts forward to help the elderly sit down and stand up safely at the touch of a button.

The recliner, on the other hand, was designed for modern homes in mind. It comes integrated with USB charging ports, so there's no need to move your devices to an electric outlet while you're in the middle of a Netflix binge or TikTok scroll.

It also has a tabletop that rotates to keep snacks within arm's reach. Lift the console and you'll find a hidden storage compartment that holds remote controls, magazines and other items, so your living space is kept clutter-free.

As with most items at Four Star, you have the freedom to perfect your piece with your choice of premium material. There are pet-friendly fabrics, water-repellent options and durable leather in dozens of colours to fit all homes.

Warehouse exclusive deals of Mayer appliances

This warehouse sale isn't just for those who need a furniture refresh. This year, the sale features exclusive deals on Mayer appliances too. Known for their stylish and quality home and kitchen ware, Mayer products will be priced as low as $29.90. Here's just some of the items on sale:

Digital rice cooker

Digital glass air fryer

DC stand fan with remote

High speed foldable USB fan

Multifunction steam oven

Yuan yang hot pot

National Day gifts with purchase and activities

As if the Four Star National Day warehouse sale couldn't get better, Four Star is sweetening the deal with gifts with purchase and activities for National Day celebrations!

Spend a minimum of $2,000 and you'll walk away with a travel neck pillow. Upgrade to $3,000, and you can choose between a travel luggage or Four Star Signature Latex Pillow. And, those who spend a minimum of $4,000 will get an OTO vacuum cleaner for your home.

Plus, if your purchases contain a mattress or sofa, you'll be entitled for a lucky draw entry where you can win goods like neck massagers and speakers.

Make furniture shopping a full day out with the family - there'll be traditional snacks and drinks and even childhood games to play with free gifts to win. Kids can also look forward to mascot appearances from Aug 8 to 10, 2pm - 4pm.

Celebrate Singapore's 61st birthday with the Four Star National Day warehouse sale

Beyond great deals, Four Star continues to stand by its customers long after the purchase with up to 15 years of warranty on mattresses, attentive after-sales service, maintenance guidance and a dedicated support team.

So if you've been planning a home upgrade, there's no better time to visit the Four Star National Day warehouse sale.

Location: Four Star Kallang Flagship Store

44 Kallang Place, Four Star Building, Level 1, Singapore 339172

Date: Aug 6 - 10, 2026

Opening Hours: 10am to 9pm (daily)

WhatsApp (message only):

8082 0093 (Mattresses and bedframes)

9068 1287 (Sofa and furniture)

*Images for illustration purposes. T&Cs apply.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Four Star.

raewyn.koh@asiaone.com