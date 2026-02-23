Four Star Post-CNY Sale has up to 88% off mattresses and furniture with instant rebates of up to $600 

Just because Chinese New Year is over doesn't mean the festivities must end! Not when there's the Four Star Post-CNY Sale that has up to 88 per cent off mattresses and furniture. Happening from Feb 25 to March 1 at the Four Star Kallang HQ, there are a ton of deals to score on mattresses, bedding accessories and furniture. Here's all you need to know:

Anti-static individual pocket spring mattresses from $199

When it comes to mattresses, Four Star has been a trusted name in Singapore for more than 50 years. Their range of mattresses aren't just comfortable; they target sleep disruptors to ensure you get proper rest.

If you find yourself kicking your blanket off in the middle of the night, then the ArcticSilk collection has the mattress for you. Featuring silky smooth, touch-cool fabric and Advanze Aire Flex technology, it's ideal for hot sleepers as it disperses trapped body warmth quickly.

Should stress be what's disrupting your sleep instead, then ask for the Detense collection. It's been engineered to discharge static electricity accumulated from a high stress, tech-heavy lifestyle. In doing so, muscle tension is reduced for more relaxed sleep.

Even if your work isn't stressful, staying hunched over a desk for hours a day means back, neck and shoulder aches, which can affect sleep. For this, the Chiro+ Orthopedic collection is recommended. It has high density HEXA-Coil Pocketed Springs and natural latex that targets spinal alignment, providing support for those who suffer from 'tech neck' or lower back pain. The firmer mattress also has zero-partner disturbance, meaning you won't feel your partner toss and turn as you try to get some shut eye.

Plus, every mattress is anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic treated to reduce morning sinuses and backed up to 15 years of warranty. Queen mattresses start from $499 during the Four Star Post-CNY Sale.

Customisable designer and storage bedframes from $299

With your new mattress comes a need for a new customised bedframe, which Four Star also has on promotion during this sale. Their extensive design catalogue includes popular design styles, so your bed setup won't look out of place in your immaculately designed bedrooms.

For a Japandi or Wabi Sabi look, the Inset Bedframe has a recessed frame that hides the mattress, which also holds it in place, so it doesn't shift around as you sleep. There's also the Platform Bedframe with its minimalistic design that blends in with most home decor. It even doubles as a storage space to hide infrequently used items like luggage and winter clothing.

More smart storage solutions can be found in the German Hydraulic Lift Bedframe, which takes little effort to lift. You can also decide if you want a front or side lift, depending on where you might position your bed. You can even add on customised drawers for more storage and use them to easily access daily essentials such as blankets and pillows to keep them out of sight during the day.

Moreover, customisable bedframes can be used to accommodate guests staying over. The Trundle Bedframe hides a second bed entirely when not in use, while the Pull-Out and Lift Bedframe converts a single into a full-size queen when needed.

Get your designer bedframes from $299 and storage beds from $499. Or, take advantage of the bundle deal from $1,799 for a Detense ArcticSilk CU+ mattress and bedframe.

Bedding and sleep accessories from $19

Since you're already going all out to get a new mattress and bedframe, you might as well get brand new sheets and pillows to enhance your sleeping experience too.

For a classic, timeless look, the Pintuck Design Linen looks good in any room. Made from 100 per cent cotton, it has excellent breathability and moisture wicking comfort for a more comfortable sleep. Pair this with the Ultima Luxury Plush Pillow, which is like a touch of hotel luxury right at home.

If you prefer better head and neck support, there’s the Contour Memory Foam Pillow, that conforms to your neck to prevent stiffness as you sleep.

This is just a small selection of the bedding accessories Four Star has! Drop by the Four Star Post-CNY Sale and find duvet and fitted linen sets, light summer quilts, protectors and bath and hand towels. Linens are going from $49, and pillows start from $19 each. You can also score a memory foam neck care pillow for $10 (U.P. $49) while stocks last.

Recliners from $299 and purchase-with-purchase dining sets at $99

Whether you are inviting auspicious energy for the Year of the Horse or preparing your home for a blessed Ramadan, now is the perfect time to refresh your space with new recliners and dining sets.

Make your living room a comfortable space for lounging with Smooth Glider Recliners. With its targeted lumbar support and effortless pull-to-recline mechanism, we know you'll find little excuse to get up during a drama binge.

Get your family to join you with the Easy-Care Plush Sofa, which comes in either three- or four-seater configuration and upholstered in easy-clean fabric.

One-seat recliners are going from $299 and three-seater sofas from $399 only at this Four Star Post-CNY Sale. If you're getting a mattress, then you can get the sofas for up to $600 off.

Your dining room could use a little TLC as well, and this Four Star Post-CNY Sale, you'll find two classy dining sets at promotional prices. The Sintered Stone Dining Set is highly durable and can withstand high heat and scratches – perfect for families with young kids or pets and yours for just $499.

Another elegant option is the Natural Wood Classic Dining Bench Set, which comes with a table, two chairs and bench that make for a cosy, communal space for family meals and casual gatherings. This set goes from $899 but drops to just $99 if you hit a minimum spend of $1,500.

Shop the Four Star Post-CNY Sale at Kallang HQ

Whether you're a new homeowner doing up your place before you move in or someone who's looking to spruce up their place with a simple home refresh, the Four Star Post-CNY Sale has your furnishing needs.

To sweeten the deal further, there are exclusive benefits when you shop at the sale:

GST absorbed

Free delivery and installation*

Free one-for-one mattress disposal

Up to 15 years warranty

0 per cent interest instalment plan

Free parking or taxi claim upon checkout*

Ample parking space

*Available for selected items only.

Images for illustration purposes only. T&Cs apply.

The Four Star Post-CNY Sale is happening from Feb 25 to March 1 and stock is limited, so hurry down to snag items on your interior design wish list before they're gone!

Dates:

Feb 25 to March 1, 2026

Opening hours:

Daily, 10am to 10pm

Address:

Four Star Kallang HQ, 44 Kallang Place, Level 1, Singapore 339172

WhatsApp (text only)

8082 0093 (Mattresses and Bedframes)

9068 1287 (Furniture)

This article is brought to you in partnership with Four Star.

raewyn.koh@asiaone.com