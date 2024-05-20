Four Star pre-renovation clearance sale: Furnish your house for half the price with premium mattresses and furniture at 50 per cent off

If you were looking for a sign to spruce up your home, this is it.

Four Star's Eunos outlet will be undergoing a facelift, and in preparation, it will be holding a major pre-renovation sale for one week only.

Apart from popular items like Four Star's cooling mattresses and bed frames, expect to find premium sofas, recliners, dining sets and even wardrobes at 50 per cent off storewide.

Read on to find out what is the biggest bang for your buck at this sale!

50 per cent off premium mattresses

If you missed your chance to snag Four Star's bestsellers at discounted prices, fret not. Its premium mattresses are back on clearance with prices getting slashed by half, only at its Eunos outlet.

Looking for a way to cool off? Look no further than Four Star's range of cooling mattresses, which help to regulate your body temperature and keep you cool even on the most humid of nights.

Know a family member who has sensitive skin? Consider the soft Tencel mattress, which will not irritate those with eczema or rash-prone skin. It also has anti-bacterial properties for your peace of mind.

If body aches are affecting your shot at a good night's sleep, choose from Four Star's back care mattress range. Available in varying degrees of firmness, these mattresses are designed to support your back in all the right places.

Bed frames for the whole family

A brand-new bed frame at only half of its original price? Yes please!

Choose from storage beds and pull-out beds, perfect for families with young children who need the extra space.

Otherwise, choose from any of the designer bed frames on display at the Eunos showroom.

Premium leather and fabric sofas also on clearance

Also up for sale are luxurious recliner sofas, now offered at half their original prices.

Four Star's leather sofas are a class of their own with electric reclining technology that allows you full control of the support for your head as well as your back. With built-in USB charging points, you can fully relax knowing that you won't need to get up to charge your devices.

If leather is not your thing, opt for Four Star's fabric sofas which are scratch-proof and waterproof. Great for families with young children or furkids, the durable material ensures that your sofa stays pristine even after a long time.

Moreover, all sofa sets at the sale are customisable, so you can choose a fixture that's catered exactly to your taste and needs.

Stylish dining sets also up for grabs

While you're at Four Star's Eunos outlet, why not get a brand-new dining set at half-price as well?

Crafted from sintered stone, these tables are extremely durable and are resistant to scratches, breakage and even fire! Take your pick from extendable options, perfect for parties and gatherings, or classic marble top dining tables.

Premium wardrobes also half-priced

Now here's something that you don't usually see at Four Star's sales events - premium wardrobes at half price.

In addition to the multitude of available styles, you'll also be pleased to know that these wardrobes are built with sturdy materials that are not just fireproof but also resistant to mould and cockroaches.

Additional perks

Alongside heavy discounts, you can expect free gifts when you shop at the Four Star pre-renovation sale - from air fryers to chiropractic pillows.

What's more, you'll enjoy other benefits like:

- Free delivery

- Free parking

- Free taxi claims

- Up to 15-year warranty

- Full GST absorbed

- Flexible payment options, with interest-free instalment plans up to 12 months

The Four Star Pre-renovation Clearance Sale is happening from May 22 to 26.

Eunos Outlet Store

Singapore Handicrafts Building

72, Eunos Avenue 7

Singapore Handicrafts Building, Level 1

S409570

Operating hours:

10am - 9pm (daily)

Nearest MRT Station: Paya Lebar & Eunos

Hotlines

Mattress/Bed frames:

9234 4442

Furniture:

9068 1287

