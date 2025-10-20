Four Star Year-End Warehouse Sale has 1-for-1 mattresses, $399 sofas and discounts of up to 85% off

10.10 may be over but there are still deals coming your way with Four Star. Whether you've just gotten your BTO or looking to refurnish your home, the Four Star Year-End Warehouse Sale has it all - new mattresses, bedframes and sofas.

Happening from Oct 22 to 26, this once-in-a-blue-moon event ensures that decking out your crib won't break the bank.

1-for-1 cooling mattress and single mattresses from $299

It can get diabolically humid in Singapore, which is why air-conditioning is a must when you're sleeping. But if you want to save electricity, the Detense ArcticSilk Metex Mattress might just be what you need.

It's got a cooling and silky-smooth fabric that lowers body temperature and anti-static properties that discharges static electricity to prevent muscle aches. Plus, it comes with a 7-zone spring system for targeted ergonomic support from head to toe. This already sounds like a dream, but it gets even better: selected mattress models are 1-for-1, so you can fill all your bedrooms for half the price.

Another option? The Tencel Mattress, which is ideal for those with sensitive skin, thanks to its soft and breathable fabric that's only dust-mite repellent. Alternatively, for those seeking orthopaedic support, there's the Chiro Back Care Mattress, which has been designed for back care and support.

All pocketed spring mattresses start from $299 for single, while super single, queen and king start from $399, $499 and $599 respectively. To sweeten the deal further, you can enjoy up to 15-years warranty on selected mattresses.

More than 60 customisable bedframes on discount

Your bed isn't just where you sleep, it's the centrepiece of your bedroom, so you'll want a bedframe with the right look and function. You can pick one up at the Four Star Year-End Warehouse Sale, where there are more than 60 customisable designs to choose from.

The best-selling pull-out bed is a space-saving solution for smaller rooms. Tuck away a second mattress when not in use or combine both sections to transform a single bed space to a queen-sized one when needed.

More functionalities can be found with the drawer and platform beds. These can be customised with multiple storage compartments to organise seasonal clothes or declutter junk in your room. These are equipped with a German hydraulic lift system that lifts easily, so it's user-friendly for kids and even seniors.

Electric recliners, L-shaped sofas and more

It's not just the bedroom that Four Star has you covered. Brighten up your living room as well with a new sofa set from the Four Star Year-End Warehouse Sale. There's a plethora of plush sofas available that come in minimalist designs to complement any interior.

Our top picks, however, are the popular L-shaped sofa that maximises seating in living rooms, and the electric recliner. It moves silently and has adjustable headrests and lumbar support - perfect for power naps in the middle of the afternoon. The best part - it's made from premium leather and boasts a high backrest. In other words, a couch that's both smooth to the touch and perfect for maintaining a healthy seating posture.

Walk away with incredible savings at the Four Star Year-End Warehouse Sale

If the deals listed aren't quite enough to get you down to the Four Star Year-End Warehouse Sale, then perhaps these exclusive customer benefits will seal the deal:

GST absorption

Free parking upon checkout

0 per cent interest instalment plan

Up to 15-years warranty

Free taxi claim upon checkout

Free delivery

Ample parking space

Free 1-for-1 mattress disposal

A happy life starts with a comfortable home, but smart savings make it even better. Sales like this don't come around often, so don't miss your chance to furnish your new home with great value. Head on down from Oct 22 to 26 to snag discounts of up to 85 per cent on mattresses, bedframes and sofas!

*Terms and conditions apply. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Operating hours:

10am - 10pm (daily)

Address:

Work+Store Building, Level 8, Lobby A

38 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, Singapore 569511

WhatsApp (text only):

8082 0093 (Mattresses and Bedframes)

9068 1287 (Furniture)

This article is brought to you in partnership with Four Star.

