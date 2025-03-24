1-for-1 deals and up to 50% off furniture at Four Stars Grassroots' clearance sale

In the market looking to spruce up your house with fresh fixings and new aesthetics? As luck would have it, Four Star's clearance sale has great deals on both premium mattresses and sofas!

With discounts of up to 50 per cent off sofas and an exclusive one-for-one deal on mattresses, you're bound to find something that catches the appeal of your eyes and the relief of your wallets.

Just in case you have trouble deciding, we've done you the favour of selecting the most enticing purchases that you can't miss during the sale. Happening from March 28 to 31, our guide might just quell your uncertainties on what to buy.

Comfortable, purposeful sofas at 50 per cent off

Find the stress of work-life balance crushing with no ways to destress? Fret not, Four Star's Techrest fabric sofa promises to offer comfort and relaxation that soothes hard-worked nerves.

Enjoy a relaxing evening with the Zero Wall Zero Gravity feature, which allows you to enjoy a soothing incline without any issues even when the sofa is placed against a wall.

If comfort is the name and convenience is the surname, Four Star's range of leather sofas has you covered with its various features that ensures a tranquil time free of any tedious maintenance.

Featuring an adjustable headrest and remote control pairing for easy adjustment of the slider sofa, you'll find yourself sinking into the leather before you know it.

The main feature of this sofa is its ability to avoid trapping undesirable smells. With the premium leather lining, pets, food bits and liquid spills won't have their odours disturb your comfort during your movie nights.

Dining sets also up for clearance

Four Star's furniture line spans further than couches. Modern, vogue dining tables are of note, especially their Sintered Stone Dining Set.

Heat resistant, made from non-toxic materials and durable, this table is perfect for sating your hotpot cravings along with friends and family. Scratch and stain resistant along with a smooth surface makes cleaning effortless and damage minimal - a table that's guaranteed to last.

One-for-one deals for multi-purpose mattresses

Late nights in Singapore don't shy away from warm temperatures. Just as easily as it could be freezing, so can it turn into humid heat. Fortunately, Four Star has an answer with its Detense ArcticSilk cooling mattress.

Sleep and maintain cool temperatures for longer periods with a unique flex material that regulates mattress heat and increases airflow. Furthermore, with the bed's firm design and self-sanitising features, you can enjoy comfortable nights without needing frequent cleanings.

Tossing and turning in your sleep? The Chiro Back Care Mattress has all the support and comfort you'll need.

Made from the Hexa Coil Technology that provides 30 per cent more spring than the average pocketed spring mattress, expect firmer and more reliable support for your body. Not only that, tosses and turns will cause minimal sleep interruption with the bed's unique memory foam design.

Available for selected models at the sale, check out the one-for-one deals here:

King size purchase comes with complimentary Super Single size pocket spring mattress

Queen size purchase comes with complimentary Single size pocket spring mattress

Declutter in style with storage beds

If you find yourself always having no space in your room to keep your collectibles, why not try Four Star's range of storage beds.

With German Hydraulic Lift technology, the bed lifts upwards with little effort to reveal a storage space underneath the mattress.

Compliment your mattress with accessories

Also up for sale are a slew of accessories like memory foam pillows, waterproof mattress protectors and bed linen that enhances the comfort of your bed.

Additional perks

Discounts and one-for-one offers aren't the only things you can enjoy during the clearance sale, purchases from the sale will provide:

Free taxi claim upon checkout

Free delivery

Free parking upon checkout

15-year warranty on purchases

0 per cent interest instalment plan for up to 12* months

Ready stock for immediate delivery

GST absorbed

Four Star's clearance sale will occur from March 28 to 31. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only. Terms and Conditions apply.

Address:

The Grassroots Club

190 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8

Level 1, Multi Function Hall

S568046

Operating hours:

10am - 10pm (daily)

Nearest MRT station:

Yio Chu Kang

Hotlines:

8082 0093

This article was brought to you in partnership with Four Star Mattresses.

noah.haerman@asiaone.com