Fowl fashion? Hawker stall Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck is giving away free duck bags

It looks like bird-shaped bags are a thing now.

First it was the chicken bag from Texas Chicken. Now, hawker stall Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck has jumped on the bandwagon as well, offering its own poultry-inspired bag.

The stall gave a sneak peek of its promotion in a Facebook post shared on April 18 with the caption: "Since Texas Chicken Singapore started the trend. I also jump in with my duck bags. Arriving next week!"

Over the following few days, the stall updated their Facebook with details on the order process and the arrival of the duck bags.

Yesterday (April 25), the stall finally announced their promotion proper. Customers can redeem a free duck bag – while stocks last – with a minimum spend of $21.90 from April 30 at 10am.

Do note the promotion is only valid at their Golden Mile Food Centre stall.

Netizens flocking to the stall

The comments were abuzz with netizens expressing their excitement.

One commenter, who is apparently overseas until May 2, even asked if the promo would still be available by then. Surprisingly enough, the stall commented saying that they will do a restock. So fingers crossed!

If the free Texas Chicken bag saga is anything to go by, you better wake up early and make your way down. As the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm.

Even the stall mentioned a disclaimer in the post: "PS, limited stocks available only, don't make me stress and cry ahhhh."

Tears after people swarm outlet for free Texas Chicken bags

On April 16, Texas Chicken gave out free chicken bags to celebrate its 13th anniversary in Singapore, and people started swarming the fast-food chain's outlets.

Customers were able to redeem the chicken bag with the purchase of a $13.90 Chick Deal from 11am onwards.

But the frenzy took a toll on one employee, who had to inform disappointed diners that the free item was out of stock.

A TikTok video shared by Usman Choo showed a staff member in tears outside Texas Chicken's Century Square outlet as a passer-by comforted her.

Choo, 44, told AsiaOne that he was at Texas Chicken's Century Square outlet at around 4pm and the bags were already out of stock by then.

"She burst into tears and ran [outside] after an uncle nagged at her to honour the redemption by taking down the names and phone numbers of those who were in the queue."

Those still interested in getting the chicken bag can try online platforms such as Shopee, where it's selling from $8 onwards.

Address: 505 Beach Road, #B1-43, Golden Mile Food Centre, Singapore 199583

Opening hours: Tuesday to Wednesday, 10am to 2pm, Friday, 10am to 2pm, Saturday to Sunday, 10am to 1:30pm

