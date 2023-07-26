Fowl play? Hainanese chicken rice sushi is a thing in this restaurant in China

Fans of sushi, you might want to look away (or not).

Hainanese chicken rice sushi has been making the rounds on the internet. But don't fret, there is no raw chicken in sight.

Posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu by a diner, the novel dish is being served by a restaurant in China.

Located in Guangzhou, the restaurant is called Yu Yue Xiao Guan and specialises in Southeast Asian cuisine such as Hainanese chicken rice and bak kut teh.

Unlike regular sushi which comprises raw fish and vinegared rice, the Hainanese chicken rice sushi features chicken rice, poached chicken and a dollop of ginger and scallion sauce.

Moulded in the shape of a nigiri (or hand-pressed) sushi, the dish is served in a set of three pieces, and according to the post, one set costs 19.90 yuan (S$3.69).

Netizens' reactions

In the comments section, netizens expressed their surprise at seeing such an innovative dish.

Another user, however, wasn't taken with the unusual take on the traditional dish and expressed his view in a comment which loosely translates to their mother not approving of the dish.

One user even went the extra mile to highlight how the Hainanese chicken rice sushi dish is not well proportionate, with the ratio between the different components being "too unbalanced".

Last month, China made the headlines with a rather peculiar inedible dish: stir-fried pebbles.

Originating from Enshi, Hubei province, the dish was spotted in the Changsha Night Market.

The dish goes for about US$2 (S$2.69).

First, the pebbles are doused in chilli oil and then stir-fried with dry chilli, garlic and other spices.

To consume the dish, you actually just suck on the seasoned pebbles to get the flavour out.

Once you're done, you spit the stone out.

According to an article on Medium, the dish is called Suodiu. Back in the day, when it was tough to preserve food, especially during the summer months, the locals would rely on pebbles for flavour.

They would use the pebbles found in freshwater streams or rivers and cook them in spices. Apparently, the rocks have a distinct fishy flavour to it.

ALSO READ: Using spaghetti for laksa? Ghib Ojisan tries $28 version in Seoul

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.