Fragrance Bak Kwa is having a CNY warehouse sale till Jan 31

Christmas is barely over, but the Chinese New Year sales have already begun.

Bak kwa chain Fragrance's annual warehouse sale is back till Jan 31, with a variety of snacks, seafood and (of course) bak kwa, a spokesperson for the brand confirmed.

The warehouse in Woodlands is open daily from 8am to 7pm. However, do take note that on Chinese New Year Eve, the last day of the sale, it will close at 12pm.

According to photos shared by Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale, deals include 50 per cent off bak kwa strips (U.P. $29/500g) and chilli bak kwa (U.P. $30/500g) and one-for-one truffle potato chips (U.P. $8.80).

If you're a pork floss fan, you can get a 260g jar for $13.80 (two for $26). There's also crispy pork floss tots going for $14.80.

PHOTO: Facebook/singaporeatriumsale

Address: 60 Woodlands Terrace, Singapore 738466

Deal ends: Jan 31

