France maintains title of world's best ski destination for 2020

France's Val Thorens has been crowned the world's best ski resort 2020 for the sixth year in a row at the World Ski Awards.

At an altitude of 2,300 meters, Val Thorens is Europe's highest ski resort and offers a vast network of "snow-sure" slopes.

Last year, the resort launched an Ultra-Light Motorized glider-cum-aircraft that surfs the skies in 20-minute sessions.

A new zipline also opened for thrill seekers, whisking riders 65 meters above the ski slopes, along 1,600 meters at speeds of up to 75km/h.

Winners of the World Ski Awards are determined by votes cast by industry professionals and the public.

Here are some of the winners: