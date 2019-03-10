1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping and dining trends.
1,000 FREE CUPS OF ICE-CREAM BY HARUPLATE FROM OCT 4 TO 5
This Children's Day, Singapore startup HaruPlate will be giving out up to 1,000 free cups of kid-friendly ice-cream in two flavours — Fresh Milk and ChocoBanana.
Parents, if you've avoided giving your kiddos a cool treat because those commercially available are traditionally loaded with refined sugars, artificial preservatives and additives, there's no fear here.
The reformulated "healthy" ice-cream by HaruPlate uses natural ingredients like New Zealand fresh milk, raw organic honey, pro- and pre-biotics, and is suitable for kids even as young as 12 months old.
Motivations behind specially-designed treats are to help alleviate the rising obesity rates amongst children, and to give parents the better alternative so they don't feel guilty giving their kids ice-cream.
The giveaway will happen over the next two days, Oct 4 and 5, and will be limited to a first-come-first-serve basis until the cups run out.
Get your free cup at the following five locations:
1. 11 Hamilton @ Lavender. (11 Hamilton Rd, #01-00, Singapore 209182)
2. The Artground @ Goodman. (90 Goodman Rd, #01-40 Blk J, Singapore 439053)
3. Playeum @ Gillman Barracks. (47 Malan Rd, Singapore 109444)
4. The Playfair @ Suntec City. (3 Temasek Blvd, #02-433/434, Singapore 038986)
5. Inspirit Cafe @ The Punggol Settlement. (3 Punggol Point Road, #01-05, The Punggol
Settlement, Singapore 828694)
CHOCOLATE MR SOFTEE MAKES A $2 COMEBACK
7-Eleven's iconic Mr Softee ice-cream is making a chocolate comeback this week till Oct 29 and there's even an ongoing promo to help save you some cash.
Usually priced at $1.50 per cup, 7-Eleven is now offering a 2 for $2 promo so you won't have to share you sweet treat with anyone.
FOURTH NIGHT FREE AT CONRAD CENTENNIAL SINGAPORE
Book three nights at selected Conrad hotels around the world and get a fourth night free.
If you're not travelling anytime soon but need a staycation badly, Conrad Centennial Singapore is one of the selected hotels offering this deal.
Simply book your stay here before Dec 31, 2020 to enjoy the promotion.
1-FOR-1 SEOUL YUMMY KOREAN SHABU SHABU AND A LA CARTE BUFFET
Satisfy your Korean food cravings at Seoul Yummy with one-for-one shabu-shabu and a la carte buffet offers from Oct 1 to 4.
The promotion is only available at Seoul Yummy's newly opened full-fledged Korean buffet outlet at Junction 8.
The shabu-shabu and a la carte buffet is limited to 60-minutes of dining time, so come hungry and eat till your heart's content.
Where: 9 Bishan Place, #01-40, Singapore 579837
10,000 FREE CUPS OF 7CAFE HOT COFFEE AT 7-ELEVEN
Oct 1 is International Coffee Day and 7-Eleven is giving away 10,000 free cups of hot coffee, limited to 50 cups per store.
Head down to the nearest 7-Eleven with 7Cafe machines from 7am onwards and grab a free cup of coffee when you flash the above Facebook post when you make any purchase.
The free hot coffee includes cappuccinos, lattes and mochas, and is not applicable for their hot chocolate and hot long black.
Try your hand at winning a month's worth of free 7Cafe hot coffee by liking and tagging three friends in the comments on the Facebook post.
1-FOR-1 SAUSAGE MCMUFFIN
The Golden Arches is offering '40 Days of Thank You' promotion from Sept 11 to reward customers for their support.
Those with the McDonald's app will be able to enjoy 1-for-1 daily deals from Sept 9 till Oct 18.
From Sept 30 to Oct 2, start your day right with one-for-one Sausage McMuffin. You can choose to share it with your friend or have both yourself, no one's going to judge.
Simply download the app, select the deal and click 'redeem', activate it and redeem it at any McDonald's counters, self-ordering kiosks or drive-thru outlets.
