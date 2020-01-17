Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

CNY BAZAARS

Chinese New Year is approaching fast and that means plenty of CNY bazaars to head to for delicious food and last-minute CNY goodies shopping! Here are some you should definitely check out:

1. OLD CHANG KEE CNY MAKAN FOOD STREET

Wait, what? Yes, you read it right, Old Chang Kee is hosting a food street at their headquarters in the spirit of CNY.

You can find old street hawker food like Hainanese Chicken Rice Balls, Curry Chicken, Nasi Lemak, noodles, desserts and drinks.

There's even curry puff-flavoured potato chips and crispy prawn rolls for the adventurous!

When: Now to Jan 22, 8am to 8pm

Where: Old Chang Kee HQ, 4 Woodlands Terrace, Singapore 738427

2. KALLANG WAVE MALL

Calling all Easties, Kallang Wave Mall is going all out for CNY this year. From freebies to photo ops, you can look forward to these:

Freebies (Ang baos with holographic designs and limited edition mouse cups)

Giveaways (rainbow calligraphy, clay figurines and traditional Chinese fans)

Lion dance performances

Zodiac readings

Photo ops

For terms and conditions, you can check out the Facebook page or enquire at the mall's L1 Concierge.

There will also be mouse mascots for you and your family to take photos with, as well as a roving God of Fortune who will be at the mall on Jan 18 to Jan 19, at 6.30pm.

Expect a grand celebration on Feb 1 as there will be a lion dance performance happening at 2pm.

As a CNY bonus, shoppers are entitled to 2 hours of free parking every weekday in January between 11am to 4pm. Terms are conditions are:

Spend $50 or more ($100 for FairPrice Xtra purchases)

Limited to the first 50 shoppers

When: Now to Jan 31, 10am to 10pm

Where: Kallang Wave Mall, 1 Stadium Pl, Singapore 397628

3. CHINATOWN POINT

Almost every other mall has their own CNY celebration but what's so special about this one? Well, for starters, there's a $1,888 cash prize up for grabs if you are steeley enough to try the Gold Bar Challenge.

To participate, you will need to spend a minimum of $268 in two same-day receipts. Then, all you have to do is to lift a 10kg gold bar out of a tiny hole on an acrylic box within a minute. Sounds easy enough!

But wait, only the eight fastest contestants will compete in the grand final, with only one walking away with the grand prize. Check out the details here and good luck!

If you're not mentally and physically up for it, don't worry as there's still plenty of activities happening! Get Taiwanese goodies and CNY decorations from the Spring Fair, or catch the God of Fortune roaming about for a photo op (2pm and 6pm, on Jan 18 and Jan 19).

There are also craft workshops for little ones to join in, with just a minimum spending of $30 in a single same day receipt. Only 25 spots are available for each workshop, so register now at the Concierge Counter on Level 2.

The workshops are:

Lion Dance Cookies Making Workshop

When: Jan 18, 2pm to 5pm

Where: Open space opposite Universal Traveller, Level 2

Fortune Cat Cookies Making Workshop

When: Jan 19, 2pm to 5pm

Where: Open space opposite Universal Traveller, Level 2

When: Now till Jan 24, 10am to 10pm

Where: 113 New Bridge Road, #B1-50A, Chinatown Point, Singapore 059413

ASIAN NIGHT MARKET: TAIWAN FOOD FESTIVAL

If you love the night markets in Taiwan, then you'll definitely love this one! From Jan 16 to Feb 9, experience a mini recreation of the Ningxia Night Market, with more than 30 food vendors from the popular Taiwan market itself!

Look out for savoury dishes such as flaming beef cubes and egg-bombed scallion pancake, while enjoying Mandopop performances by home-grown artistes — Wang Weiliang, Cold Cut Duo and many more.

Award-winning Taiwanese chef and entrepreneur, Cheng Cheng Chung will also be serving up his famous beef noodles, so you'll be in for a treat!

While entrance to the event is free, Sentosa's island admission rates are still applicable.

Within the period of the night market, enjoy these perks:

$5 off Grab rides into Sentosa with the promo code: SENTOSASPRING (while codes last)

$5 cable car rides from Siloso Point Station to Harbourfront Station after 8pm

Terms and conditions apply

When: Jan 16 to Feb 9, 5pm to 10:30pm (Note: The stalls will be closed from Jan 20 to Jan 22)

Where: Sentosa, Siloso beach

TWILIGHT: FLEA & FEAST

Back with a "Back to School" theme, TWILIGHT: Flea & Feast boasts a wide variety of yummy street food, free movies and shopping, over three days!

Check out the movie schedule:

Friday (17 January)

11am: Sky High

3pm: Camp Rock

7.30pm: High School Musical 1

Saturday (18 January)

11am: Monsters University

3pm: Princess Diaries

7.30pm: High School Musical 2

Sunday (19 January)

11am: How To Train Your Dragon

3pm: X-Men First Class

7.30pm: High School Musical 3

Besides that, there are also plenty of activities for children such as face-painting, bouncy castles and more!

When: Jan 17 to 19, 11am to 10pm

Where: Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre

ALIWAL URBAN ART FESTIVAL

Subculture takes over Kampong Glam in the seventh edition of Aliwal Urban Art Festival! Expect a dazzling showcase of visual art, alternative music, dance performances, and skateboarding that confronts you with the theme of the festival: "What if".

What if everything you thought about subculture was wrong? What if street art is beyond the streets? What if urban art takes over?

Find the answers to these questions in this celebration of street culture and explore how urban subculture can help change your perspective.

Here's what to look out for:

Urban Art - what do you get if you combine street art with augmented reality?

Urban Sport - watch as Aliwal's open-air parking lots transforms into a skateboarding battle arena, where the best compete for a grand prize

Dance - from pop-up performances to games and workshops, move your feet to the beat

Music - catch performances by local talents Mediocre Haircut Crew, Preetipls and Tengyboy, among others

Lifestyle - join a handicraft workshop or stroll through the Craft and Design market

With a whole range of programmes lined up, there's definitely something for everyone to enjoy!

When: Jan 18, 4pm till midnight

Where: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street, Singapore 199918

THE FORTUNE OF PETS

Grab your friends (furry or not) for a picnic this weekend! Here's what's going down:

Adoption Drive - adopt a cat, a dog or both and make your family even more complete

Ant Exhibition - find out what special exhibition the Singapore Ants Community has in stored for you

Zodiac Ornaments - get your Zodiac or pets drawn by local artists

Contests - dogs are pitted against each other as they try to reach the goal without getting distracted by food

There are also 50 fortune goodie bags up for grabs at the Goodie Bag Booth, with just an offer of any amount required to receive it!

When: Jan 19, 11am to 6pm

Where: Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains), 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Singapore 569932

trining@asiaone.com