Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more

PHOTO: Facebook/Sentosa Official
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

MAGICAL SHORES AT SENTOSA

If you're going to be at Sentosa this weekend, head down to Siloso beach from 7.30pm to 10.30pm to catch the newly launched sound-and-light show. 

Magical Shores will turn the beach into an interactive display with luminous art projections that react with every movement on the sand and its surroundings.

Where: 50 Siloso Beach Walk, Siloso Beach, Sentosa

CHINGAY CARNIVAL

Even if you don't have a ticket to catch the Chingay Parade, you can still soak in the festivities at the Chingay Carnival.

Admission is free, and there are food booths to refuel up as you participate in activities for a small fee. There'll be neon laser tag, silkscreen printing on tote bags and more to keep you entertained. 

Stay for the light display and fireworks that will paint the sky in colours. 

When: Now till Feb 1
Where: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Blvd, Singapore 038975

WAN QING FESTIVAL OF SPRING 2020

Posted by Wan Qing Yuan - Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall 晚晴园-孙中山南洋纪念馆 on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall is hosting Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2020 with plenty of fun activities and workshops over the weekend. 

There'll be lion dance performances to usher in good luck and fortune, balloon art for the kids, a Chinese ink painting workshop, and a craft station to make your own personalised Chinese seal.

When you're done with the activities, don't miss out on snapping photos with the lion dance installations that are given a "mecha" anime spin, which will be on display on the lawn until Feb 9.

When: Feb 1 to 2
Where: 12 Tai Gin Rd, Singapore 327874

CWS X PLC ADOPTION DRIVE 

Posted by Cat Welfare Society on Monday, 27 January 2020

The Cat Welfare Society (CWS) and Pet Lovers Centre (PLC) is teaming up to give cats and kittens a forever home.

If you're looking for a four-legged addition to your family, the adoption drive will be held at The Pet Safari in Vivocity this Feb 2.

That said, don't adopt on impulse just because they're cute but take time to find one with a personality that's best suited for your family. 

When: Feb 2
Where: 1 Harbour Front Walk, #03-03, Singapore 098585

melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about
Weekend planner

TRENDING

Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES