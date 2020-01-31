Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

MAGICAL SHORES AT SENTOSA

If you're going to be at Sentosa this weekend, head down to Siloso beach from 7.30pm to 10.30pm to catch the newly launched sound-and-light show.

Magical Shores will turn the beach into an interactive display with luminous art projections that react with every movement on the sand and its surroundings.

Where: 50 Siloso Beach Walk, Siloso Beach, Sentosa

CHINGAY CARNIVAL

Even if you don't have a ticket to catch the Chingay Parade, you can still soak in the festivities at the Chingay Carnival.

Admission is free, and there are food booths to refuel up as you participate in activities for a small fee. There'll be neon laser tag, silkscreen printing on tote bags and more to keep you entertained.

Stay for the light display and fireworks that will paint the sky in colours.

When: Now till Feb 1

Where: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Blvd, Singapore 038975

WAN QING FESTIVAL OF SPRING 2020

Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall is hosting Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2020 with plenty of fun activities and workshops over the weekend.

There'll be lion dance performances to usher in good luck and fortune, balloon art for the kids, a Chinese ink painting workshop, and a craft station to make your own personalised Chinese seal.

When you're done with the activities, don't miss out on snapping photos with the lion dance installations that are given a "mecha" anime spin, which will be on display on the lawn until Feb 9.

When: Feb 1 to 2

Where: 12 Tai Gin Rd, Singapore 327874

CWS X PLC ADOPTION DRIVE

The Cat Welfare Society (CWS) and Pet Lovers Centre (PLC) is teaming up to give cats and kittens a forever home.

If you're looking for a four-legged addition to your family, the adoption drive will be held at The Pet Safari in Vivocity this Feb 2.

That said, don't adopt on impulse just because they're cute but take time to find one with a personality that's best suited for your family.

When: Feb 2

Where: 1 Harbour Front Walk, #03-03, Singapore 098585

melissagoh@asiaone.com