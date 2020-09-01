Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more

The weekend is finally here!

THOMSON-EAST COAST LINE 1 (TEL1) OPEN HOUSE

PHOTO: Facebook/WeKeepYourWorldMoving

With the upcoming opening of the Thomson-East Coast Line 1 (TEL1) on Jan 31, the Land Transport Authority is organising an open house event this weekend.

Visitors can explore the first phase of the TEL and enjoy unlimited free rides between three stations — Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South.

From carnival games to meet-and-greet sessions with the Thoughtful Bunch, you can expect lots of activities, as well as public transport-inspired merchandise from the Knackstop pop-up store.

Following the open house, the public will be able to ride the trains for free between the TEL1 stations from Jan 31 to Feb 2.

When: Jan 11, 9am to 6pm

Where: TEL1 Line - Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South stations.

LIGHT TO NIGHT FESTIVAL

The Light to Night Festival is back in January, with the theme of Invisible Cities this year!

For two weeks, the Civic District will transform into an artistic landscape, with interactive installations and music performances by local talents such as Benjamin Kheng and Tabitha Nauser.

Join a tour, play an escape game or participate in workshops, there are plenty of activities in stored for you! It's free but just be sure to register beforehand as spaces are limited!

The festival will be happening across five locations in the Civic District: National Gallery Singapore, Asian Civilisations Museum, The Arts House, Victoria Theatre & Victoria Concert Hall and Esplanade-Theatres on the Bay.

When: Jan 10 to Jan 19

Where: Various locations, see the website for more information.

RE.MIX FESTIVAL

With Chinese New Year approaching, the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre presents the first RE.MIX festival for youths by youths. The line-up of programmes includes music, dance, arts, technology and more!

When: Jan 10 to Jan 12

Where: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC), 1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906

Here are the list of activities at the festival:

1. HAW PAR VILLA RE•MIX | 锐•MIX虎豹展

Explore the history of Haw Par Villa through an exhibition using technology.

When: Jan 10 to Jan 12, 10.30am to 7.30pm

Where: SCCC Creative Box, Level 6

2. RE•MIX URBAN ART EXHIBITION | 锐•MIX街头艺术展

Join in as 20 contemporary artists gather to reinterpret traditional Chinese myths and legends for the 21st century.

When: Jan 10 to Jan 12, 10.30am to 7.30pm

Where: SCCC Practice Room, Level 10

3. HOORAY RE•MIX MARKET | 呼锐! 文创市集

With over 50 creative makers, expect handmade crafts, unique fashion collectibles and art pieces, accompanied by live performances of local and overseas indie bands throughout the day!

When: Jan 10 to Jan 12, 11am to 8pm

Where: SCCC Ho Bee Concourse, Level 1

4. TGIF RE•MIX MUSIC STATION | 周5音乐锐•MIX站

Featuring music performances by local artists such as Olinda Cho, Ian Fang and AL4HA, as well as rising EDM artiste Jasmine Sokko, you can be sure to have a good time.

When: Jan 10, 7.30pm to 10.45pm

Where: SCCC Multi-Purpose Hall, Level 7

5. RE•MIX THE WORKSHOP | 锐•MIX 工作坊

A range of workshops combining elements of Chinese culture with modern crafts with be available for all to join, with pre-registration required.

When: Jan 11 to Jan 12, multiple timings, see the Facebook Page for more information.

6. RE•MIX THE DANCE | 精锐之舞

Youths and dance enthusiasts from all over Singapore battle against each other to celebrate the art of dance to the tune of Mandopop.

When: Jan 11, 10am to 7pm

Where: SCCC Auditorium, Level 9

When: Jan 12, 11am to 7pm

Where: SCCC Multi-Purpose Hall, Level 7

7. THE RE•MIX ESCAPE | 锐•MIX大逃脱

Ever wonder what it would be like if the God of Fortune faces off with Santa Claus? Book a timeslot here and join a team in this exciting game!

When: Jan 11 to Jan 12, 10am to 6pm (4 sessions a day)

Where: SCCC Carpark, Level 6

8. RE•MIX THE JAGUA TATTOO | 锐•MIX果胶纹身

Can't decide what tattoo to get? At a fraction of the price, Henndrawn is offering temporary tattoos drawn using Jagua, an organic fruit-based ink, for individuals to test out before the real deal.

When: Jan 11 to Jan 12, 2pm - 5pm

Where: SCCC Multi-Purpose Hall Foyer, Level 7

9. RE•MIX GETAI | 歌台也锐•MIX

Promising an experience not to be missed with hosts Patricia Mok and Chua Enlai, the audience will be treated to live performances by the Ah Boys to Men cast and local getai royalty, Liu Ling Ling and Desmond Ng.

When: Jan 11, 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Where: SCCC Multi-Purpose Hall, Level 7

PETS' DAY OUT

PHOTO: Facebook/vanillapup

NParks welcomes the Year of the Rat in 2020 with its first edition of Pets' Day Out (PDO)!

Families can have their pets checked for free by professional veterinarians at the pet health check and micro-chipping sessions.

Volunteers are also readily available to chat with you at the Animal Welfare Groups adoption drive, should you be thinking of adopting.

Whether you are interacting with the birds on display by BirdCraze, shopping for treats or picking out cute pet accessories, there's no doubt that a day with these furry friends will put a smile on your face.

You can also bring the kids along and sign them up for Petzmania, where they can learn basic pet care and how to be responsible pet owners through playing different roles for a day, such as a junior vet, pet groomer, pet trainer, or pet scholar.

When: Jan 11, 2pm to 7pm

Where: Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Ficus Green, 1390 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Singapore 569982

IMPACT FESTIVAL AT MARINE PARADE CLUSTER

Ready to go green and play your part for Singapore?

Head down to ImpAct Festival and learn how you can contribute to an environmentally-friendly Singapore, with a slew of activities such as a green marketplace, talks and workshops.

ImpAct Festival aims to cultivate an environmentally conscious mindset and raise awareness for a better environment and sustainable future.

Feeling inspired yet? Why not find out more about volunteering through the Volunteer Marketplace and Conversational Bubbles.

Admission to the event is free for all, as well as the workshops! You can register here:

Event: http://go.gov.sg/impactfestpledge

Workshop: http://go.gov.sg/impactfestlearn

When: Jan 11, 11am to 5pm

Where: Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Rd, Singapore 408528

