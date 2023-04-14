Free BBQ pork buns: Tim Ho Wan marks 10th anniversary in Singapore with range of offers

Need a reason to feast on yum cha? Tim Ho Wan is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a slew of promos.

Yes, they have been serving up Michelin star-worthy dim sum since 2013, with the opening of their very-first overseas outpost at Plaza Singapura.

Celebrating our 10th anniversary milestone with a whole month of exclusive promotional activities! Get ready to treat... Posted by Tim Ho Wan on Thursday, April 13, 2023

From April 24 to 30, diners will receive a free baked barbecue pork bun voucher with every $10 spent. The voucher is redeemable on your next visit in the month of May.

It's no secret that the barbecue pork bun is a fan favourite and a signature item on the menu.

The golden exterior is soft to the touch, and the inside is filled with barbecued pork and an addictive special house sauce, which is equally sweet and salty. If you know, you know.

Come May, you can choose three dishes out of a selection of featured dishes for just $10.

From May 2 to 5 and May 8 to 12, you can pick options like shrimp dumplings (three pieces), shredded chicken spring roll, steamed golden lava salted egg buns (three pieces) and more.

Then from May 15 to 19 and May 22 to 26, you can choose dishes such as pan-fried radish cake, pork and shrimp dumplings (three dishes) and steamed sponge cake.

The celebration comes to an end with their final promo happening on the last week of May.

From May 29 to 31, you can enjoy two Hong Kong wonton noodle soups for only $10.

