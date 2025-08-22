Free breakfast for P6 pupils at Cheers, FairPrice Xpress outlets in September

SINGAPORE - More than 12,000 Primary 6 pupils will be able to redeem free breakfast bundles at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience store outlets islandwide on Sept 3 and 4.

In a statement on Aug 21, FairPrice Group said its Cheers Breakfast Club initiative, which is running for the second year, aims to support pupils as they prepare for their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

Each bundle, which is worth more than $20, will include fresh fruits, wholemeal bread, chicken essence, Milo and cereal.

The bundles will also include coupons for breakfast items, such as yogurt parfaits and sandwiches, as well as free ice cream. The ice cream coupons are usable from Sept 8 to Oct 1 at selected outlets.

Primary 6 pupils, or their parents, can present their student card or PSLE examination slip to redeem a breakfast bundle at 113 participating outlets across Singapore.

Each pupil is entitled to one breakfast bundle, which will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

In 2024, all 12,000 bundles were redeemed in less than two days, FairPrice Group said.

In 2025, more than 1,000 bundles will be set aside for pupil beneficiaries from charity partners such as Sinda, Yayasan Mendaki and the Chinese Development Assistance Council.

The PSLE written examinations will run from Sept 25 to Oct 1, according to the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s website.

A launch event for the initiative will be held at the Cheers outlet at AMK Hub on Sept 3 from 2pm to 4pm. The first 50 pupils to redeem a breakfast bundle at the event will receive an exclusive card autographed by DJ Joakim Gomez, who will be making a special appearance.

There will also be quizzes hosted by Mr Gomez to motivate pupils ahead of the PSLE.

The FairPrice Group is also offering discounts on health and wellness-themed products to make good nutrition more affordable for pupils and their families during the exam period. These deals are available exclusively on FairPrice Online from Aug 16 to Oct 12.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy savings of up to 38 per cent on a rotating selection of products such as Brand’s Essence of Chicken, Eu Yan Sang products, milk, fresh fruits and vegetables. The product selection will be refreshed every Saturday.

There will be additional online promotions for some Brand’s and Eu Yan Sang products from Sept 1 to Oct 31.

