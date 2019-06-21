Free chicken rice for Pioneer Generation members at Maxwell Food Centre

Uncle Sky Chicken Rice at Maxwell Food Centre.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch? You just have to be from the Pioneer Generation to enjoy it.

Uncle Sky (Tian Tian Lai) Singapore Hainanese Chicken Rice at Maxwell Food Centre is giving away free plates of chicken rice every Wednesday for up to 100 Singaporeans born on or before Dec 31, 1949. 

The giveaway is limited to those who get a numbered card from the stall-owner to claim the free meal, according to a video post by Facebook user Ng Kwok Hua on Wednesday (June 20). And they can claim up to two meals a day at the stall. 

Those from the Merdeka Generation don't have to feel left out, as they can get a plate of chicken rice at $1.50 - half the regular price - all day, every day, till in his own words, "the stall is no longer around". This promotion applies to citizens from the Pioneer Generation as well. 

To claim the free or discounted meals, customers will have to show their identity cards for verification.

Tian Tian Lai Chicken Rice #01-02 of Maxwell Food Centre I really must give the boss 5 stars for his big heart. ...

Posted by Ng Kwok Hua on Wednesday, 19 June 2019

The 42-year-old stall-owner, Mr Oon, said he created the promotions, which began last Friday (June 14), to support the elderly community in his own way.

"The government does it their way, I do my own". 

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News last Saturday, Mr Oon added that he may increase the number of cards given out if the response is good. 

A chicken rice seller for 20 years, Mr Oon shared that he used to help out at his grandfather's stall when he was younger. He worked at another chicken rice shop for a while before finally setting up Uncle Sky two months ago. Mr Oon added that he was simply continuing his grandfather's legacy of helping out the elderly in the community. 

WHERE: Maxwell Food Centre, #01-02, 1 Kadayanallur St, Singapore 069184

If chicken rice is not your thing, here are some other food discounts senior citizens can enjoy:

Pizza Hut: 50 per cent off on weekdays from 1.30pm to 5pm (for those aged 55 and above)

Straits Cafe: 50 per cent off lunch and dinner buffet from Sunday to Thursday (60 and above)

Eighteen Chefs: $2 off main courses (55 and above)

Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant: $25 nett buffet lunch and $30 nett buffet dinner on Mon and Tue; weekend high tea at $22 nett (60 and above)

Cafe Oriental at Amara Hotel: 50 per cent off main course on weekends (60 and above)

Buffet Town: $25 nett senior lunch special on weekdays; public holidays and eve of public holidays excluded (60 and above)

ALSO READ: 7 types of senior citizen discounts in Singapore from groceries to phone plans (2019)

candicecai@asiaone.com

More about

cheap & good Pioneer generation merdeka generation Deals and promotions
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Wild boar injures woman inside Hong Kong MTR amid gory stand-off
Wild boar injures woman inside Hong Kong MTR amid gory stand-off
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
Father in Malaysia takes off and leaves 8 young kids
Father in Malaysia takes off and leaves 8 young kids
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Free chicken rice for Pioneer Generation members at Maxwell Food Centre
Free chicken rice for Pioneer Generation members at Maxwell Food Centre
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Bus driver intervenes when blind woman with guide dog blocked from boarding
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
HDB SBF &amp; ROF - complete guide to applying for Sale of Balance flats
HDB SBF & ROF - complete guide to applying for Sale of Balance flats

LIFESTYLE

How deer antlers could create a new branch of cancer research
How deer antlers could create a new branch of cancer research
&quot;I was in coma during delivery. Breastfeeding saved my life!&quot;
"I was in coma during delivery. Breastfeeding saved my life!"
Mr Kiasu belongs to Singapore, says author, who has new book on local history
Mr Kiasu belongs to Singapore, says author, who has new book on local history
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore

Home Works

How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Johyun&#039;s cosplay slammed for being &#039;too revealing&#039; but internet disagrees
K-pop star Johyun's cosplay slammed for being 'too revealing' but internet disagrees
In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Neighbour from hell: Taiwan man dumps excrement in common water tank
True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it

SERVICES