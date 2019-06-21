Free chicken rice for Pioneer Generation members at Maxwell Food Centre

Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch? You just have to be from the Pioneer Generation to enjoy it.

Uncle Sky (Tian Tian Lai) Singapore Hainanese Chicken Rice at Maxwell Food Centre is giving away free plates of chicken rice every Wednesday for up to 100 Singaporeans born on or before Dec 31, 1949.

The giveaway is limited to those who get a numbered card from the stall-owner to claim the free meal, according to a video post by Facebook user Ng Kwok Hua on Wednesday (June 20). And they can claim up to two meals a day at the stall.

Those from the Merdeka Generation don't have to feel left out, as they can get a plate of chicken rice at $1.50 - half the regular price - all day, every day, till in his own words, "the stall is no longer around". This promotion applies to citizens from the Pioneer Generation as well.

To claim the free or discounted meals, customers will have to show their identity cards for verification.

Tian Tian Lai Chicken Rice #01-02 of Maxwell Food Centre I really must give the boss 5 stars for his big heart. ... Posted by Ng Kwok Hua on Wednesday, 19 June 2019

The 42-year-old stall-owner, Mr Oon, said he created the promotions, which began last Friday (June 14), to support the elderly community in his own way.

"The government does it their way, I do my own".

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News last Saturday, Mr Oon added that he may increase the number of cards given out if the response is good.

A chicken rice seller for 20 years, Mr Oon shared that he used to help out at his grandfather's stall when he was younger. He worked at another chicken rice shop for a while before finally setting up Uncle Sky two months ago. Mr Oon added that he was simply continuing his grandfather's legacy of helping out the elderly in the community.

WHERE: Maxwell Food Centre, #01-02, 1 Kadayanallur St, Singapore 069184

If chicken rice is not your thing, here are some other food discounts senior citizens can enjoy:

Pizza Hut: 50 per cent off on weekdays from 1.30pm to 5pm (for those aged 55 and above)

Straits Cafe: 50 per cent off lunch and dinner buffet from Sunday to Thursday (60 and above)

Eighteen Chefs: $2 off main courses (55 and above)

Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant: $25 nett buffet lunch and $30 nett buffet dinner on Mon and Tue; weekend high tea at $22 nett (60 and above)

Cafe Oriental at Amara Hotel: 50 per cent off main course on weekends (60 and above)

Buffet Town: $25 nett senior lunch special on weekdays; public holidays and eve of public holidays excluded (60 and above)

