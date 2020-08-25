Free entry for 2 to Canopy Park with any purchase at Jewel Changi Airport

Jewel Changi Airport is offering free entry for two to Canopy Park with any amount spent at its shops. This promotion is limited to the first 500 redemptions daily, on a first-come-first-serve basis.
To redeem the offer, present a valid, same day physical printed receipt at the Canopy Park's entrance on level five for verification and entry.
Admission to Canopy Park includes the following attractions:
- Discovery Slides
- Foggy Bowls
- Petal Gardens
- Topiary Walk
The park is open from 10am to 10pm from Monday to Thursday and from 10am to 11pm from Friday to Sunday.
Deal ends: Sep 30
