Free-flow chilled durian buffet for $36.80 per person

Every durian lover's dream is to be able to chow down on an endless amount of durian, and now you can do just that at this durian-themed cafe at Lavender.

Durianbb has an all-you-can-eat chilled durian buffet for just $36.80 per person where customers will get 60 minutes to enjoy an unlimited amount of four types of durian: D197 Musang King, D24 XO, D13 Golden Bun and 888 Kampung.

The buffet takes place between 2pm to 5pm daily, and seats are available on a first-come-first-served basis, with a maximum of 12 people per session.

Click here to make your booking.

Deal ends: Dec 27

- FREE FLOW CHILLED DURIAN BUFFET @ $36.80/PAX - #FreeFlowMSK #FreeFlowD24 #DurianBuffet After taking Malaysia, Hong... Posted by Durianbb Singapore on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Address: 462 Crawford Lane, #01-65, Singapore 190462

