Free fun for families at Changi Airport Terminal 3: September school holidays, Children's Day

Don't be surprised if your kids clamour for mala hotpot at Changi Airport Terminal 3. No, they've not acquired a taste for the spicy, tongue-numbing Sichuan flavour. Neither is there a new mala restaurant at the airport.

What they want is to have fun at the Flavours of China "mala hotpot" playground, introduced as part of its Changi Loves Kids' September school holiday and Children's Day programmes.

Hats off to the creative team who came up with this mala hotpot ball pit that's filled with cushions resembling prawns, chilli, mushrooms, cabbage and carrots.

There is also a see-saw carousel and rotating sphere (pictured) spicing up the fun. You and your kids will need to wear socks to enter the playground.

Redeem two passes to the playground from Sept 6 to Oct 6 when you spend at least $50 in a single receipt at Changi Airport Terminal 1 to 4 public area's retail and F&B outlets ($80 for supermarkets).

Besides getting of a "taste" of Chinese culture at the "mala hotpot" playground, your family can also explore China through an Instagrammable contemporary art installation China, Lit! This is located near the Skytrain station.