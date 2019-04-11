Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

FREE GRAB VOUCHERS FOR WORKING MUMS

NTUC U Family knows just how hard mums juggle between work and family — there's just no time for breaks in between and no off days.

If you're an NTUC Union Member and your youngest child is ​less than seven years old​, here's a little gift in partnership with Grab to ease your burden, which includes two $3 GrabRide and one free GrabFood delivery vouchers.

We are here to make life better for you by tapping on our wide network of partners to bring you benefits that will make... Posted by NTUC U Family on Friday, September 13, 2019

The value of the vouchers work out to be about $9 in total, which isn't really a huge amount but it's something to get you through the busy days by cutting down on your commute time and getting home to kiddo faster.

The vouchers must be redeemed by Dec 31 and used by Jun 30, 2020.

OLD CHANG KEE NACHO CHEESE CURRY PUFF

Old Chang Kee is bringing back its Cheesy Curry Chicken’O for a limited time only and it's going for $3.60 for two pieces (U.P. $2 each).

It’s a cheesy celebration for Old Chang Kee this festive season. We’ve brought back everyone’s favourite puff, the... Posted by Old Chang Kee Singapore on Thursday, October 31, 2019

The puff combines its signature curry filling with a generous amount of creamy nacho cheese with every bite.

It's the same cheese used for dipping tortilla chips at cinemas and is extra comforting to have when you're hankering for a midday snack.

BUY-ONE-GET-ONE-FREE ON SELECTED FLIPFLOP MERCHANDISE

FlipFlop is having a buy-one-get-one-free promotion from now till Nov 28 at all its outlets.

Apart from sandals and slippers, the sale includes sneakers and loafers in a variety of designs and colours to choose from.

Do note that the free pair must be of the same or lower value as the first pair of shoes.

Where:

Wisma Atria - #01-31/32, 435 Orchard Road, Singapore 238877

​Waterway Point - #01-56, 83 Punggol Central, Singapore 828761

VivoCity - #02-62, 1 Harbourfront Walk, Singapore 098585

​IMM Building Outlet - #02-11, 2 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 609601

ONE-FOR-ONE HAAGEN-DAZS PARFAIT

If you need something sweet and cold to cheer up your weekdays, Haagen-Dazs is having a one-for-one promotion for their parfait from now till Nov 8.

Make your week even more extraordinary with our Häagen-Dazs Parfait Promotion. From 4-8 November, buy one parfait to... Posted by Häagen-Dazs on Saturday, November 2, 2019

Flavours include Salted Caramel, Cookies and Cream, Vanilla, Strawberry and more to satiate any sweet tooth.

The dessert is only available for takeaways.

Where:

ION Orchard - #04-11, 2 Orchard Turn Singapore 238801

Westgate - 3 #01-11, Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532

Hilton Walkway - 581 Orchard Road, Singapore 238883

Holland Village - 21 Lorong Mambong, Singapore 277680

Bishan Junction 8 - #03-09, 9 Bishan Place, Singapore 579837

Tampines Mall - #02-K3, 4 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529510

