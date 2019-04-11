Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week

PHOTO: Facebook/Old Chang Kee Singapore
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

FREE GRAB VOUCHERS FOR WORKING MUMS

NTUC U Family knows just how hard mums juggle between work and family — there's just no time for breaks in between and no off days.

If you're an NTUC Union Member and your youngest child is ​less than seven years old​, here's a little gift in partnership with Grab to ease your burden, which includes two $3 GrabRide and one free GrabFood delivery vouchers.

Posted by NTUC U Family on Friday, September 13, 2019

The value of the vouchers work out to be about $9 in total, which isn't really a huge amount but it's something to get you through the busy days by cutting down on your commute time and getting home to kiddo faster.  

The vouchers must be redeemed by Dec 31 and used by Jun 30, 2020. 

OLD CHANG KEE NACHO CHEESE CURRY PUFF

Old Chang Kee is bringing back its Cheesy Curry Chicken’O for a limited time only and it's going for $3.60 for two pieces (U.P. $2 each).

The puff combines its signature curry filling with a generous amount of creamy nacho cheese with every bite.

It's the same cheese used for dipping tortilla chips at cinemas and is extra comforting to have when you're hankering for a midday snack.

BUY-ONE-GET-ONE-FREE ON SELECTED FLIPFLOP MERCHANDISE 

FlipFlop is having a buy-one-get-one-free promotion from now till Nov 28 at all its outlets. 

Apart from sandals and slippers, the sale includes sneakers and loafers in a variety of designs and colours to choose from. 

Do note that the free pair must be of the same or lower value as the first pair of shoes. 

Where: 

  • Wisma Atria - #01-31/32, 435 Orchard Road, Singapore 238877
  • ​Waterway Point - #01-56, 83 Punggol Central, Singapore 828761
  • VivoCity - #02-62, 1 Harbourfront Walk, Singapore 098585
  • ​IMM Building Outlet - #02-11, 2 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 609601

ONE-FOR-ONE HAAGEN-DAZS PARFAIT

If you need something sweet and cold to cheer up your weekdays, Haagen-Dazs is having a one-for-one promotion for their parfait from now till Nov 8.

Flavours include Salted Caramel, Cookies and Cream, Vanilla, Strawberry and more to satiate any sweet tooth.  

The dessert is only available for takeaways.

Where:

  • ION Orchard - #04-11, 2 Orchard Turn Singapore 238801
  • Westgate - 3 #01-11, Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532
  • Hilton Walkway - 581 Orchard Road, Singapore 238883
  • Holland Village - 21 Lorong Mambong, Singapore 277680
  • Bishan Junction 8 - #03-09, 9 Bishan Place, Singapore 579837
  • Tampines Mall - #02-K3, 4 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529510

 Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

melissagoh@asiaone.com

