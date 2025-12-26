Man gives Katong residents free haircuts at void deck for Christmas

In a bid to spread some cheer this festive season, one man decided to give free haircuts to residents in Katong.

Aidan James Loo shared the process in a video posted to TikTok on Christmas Eve (Dec 24), which has garnered over 231,000 views and 15,800 likes to date.

He laid a white tarp and placed a plastic chair at the void deck of an HDB block along Haig Road, giving nine residents haircuts in around 1.5 hours.

The first "customer", an elderly man, seemed afraid of the clippers Aidan was using but settled down once he switched to regular scissors. The uncle walked away with a smile on his face.

In fact, many residents were beaming with joy after seeing their refreshed hairstyles, with some offering the barber blessings and well-wishes for the festive season, and others hugging him to express their gratitude.

The video ended with him hugging and waving goodbye to the residents at the void deck.

Many netizens were touched by Aidan's gesture and praised his commitment to giving during the festive period.

One comment read: "Thank you for spreading joy and kindness. Never underestimate a simple gesture that could feel [like] a lot to the receiver."

"May the kindness you have shown to others come back to you multifold," said another netizen.

The barber even managed to gain the approval of a former critic, who wrote: "Ok, support. Because now [you're being] responsible by putting a floor cover for the hair."

The netizen had previously commented under an earlier video, pointing out that Aidan did not clean up the area after giving someone a haircut.

It looks like this is not Aiden's first rodeo. Various videos posted to his TikTok account show him offering to cut strangers' hair free of charge at locations such as near a construction site, in a bar and at a park.

He also uploads these videos to Instagram under an account named Francesco's Barber Club, which describes itself as a social service.

In a response to a comment asking where his shop was located, Aidan said he does not have a physical barbershop and that "this is [his] only outlet to cut hair", referring to his social media videos.

AsiaOne has reached out to Aidan for more information.

