Free health checks at event on heart health as Singapore sees rise in number of heart attacks, including among youths

Think you're too young to suffer a heart attack?

The reality is that it can strike at any age.

Singapore has seen a surge in cases of heart attacks, according to statistics by the National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS), with numbers rising from approximately 8,000 in 2011 to over 12,400 in 2021.

More concerning is that eight to 12 per cent of all heart attacks in Singapore occur in young adults under the age of 40.

To raise awareness of this trend and the importance of heart health, especially among youths, NUHCS held a series of complimentary health checks on Saturday (Sept 13) at Keat Hong Community Club in Choa Chu Kang. These screenings included ECG tests, blood pressure checks, as well as diabetes and cholesterol tests.

These health checks go beyond the usual health screening by incorporating Healthier SG initiatives, according to NUHCS.

They could reveal hidden risk factors before they lead to emergencies and are gateways to identifying lifestyle changes that could help address underlying issues.

If participants' results are abnormal, NUHCS would direct them to their nearest polyclinic or general practitioner (GP) for a formal blood test, medical report and follow-ups with their GPs.

Speaking to the media at the event, Associate Professor James Yip, executive director of NUHCS, noted that the rise in heart attack cases in Singapore, including in younger people aged 31 to 39, can be attributed to lifestyle.

"Twenty per cent of young people either have hypertension (high blood pressure), hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol), or both. That's one in five," he said.

Emphasising the importance of these health screenings, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, who was the event's guest of honour, said in his opening speech: "The most important thing we have to do in making sure our heart stays in peak condition is to always go for regular medical check-ups."

Other highlights at the event, which saw 800 attendees, included educational activity booths, heart health talks, leg screenings for peripheral arterial disease, CPR demonstrations, aerobic exercise sessions and group dance and fitness workouts.

The event, while targeted at youths, saw attendees from various age groups, including seniors.

Associate Professor Yip noted that there are plans in the works to seek better ways to appeal to the youth, which could be aimed at their workplaces or places they go to in their free time.

Civil servant Samuel Ng, 28, was one of the younger attendees at the event.

Samuel shared with AsiaOne that prior to the event, he did not think that heart health was something to worry about for someone his age.

While his results from the checks came back normal, he said that he is now more wary about his diet. "I think managing my cholesterol is a pretty big part. A big part is also to think of the fatty food I eat," he said.

Nancy Lai, a senior volunteer who was tending to the event's Senior Citizens Executive Committee booth, also thinks no one — including younger people — should be exempt from heart health checks.

"Even youngsters [can] have heart attacks. Children [can] have heart attacks too," said Nancy.

NUHCS will be hosting a free public health talk diving into the connection between genetics and heart conditions on Oct 4 at National University Hospital.

More information can be found on NUHCS' Instagram page.

